(CBS News)   Scientists racing against the clock to develop a variant-proof COVID-19 vaccine before we run out of Greek letters   (cbsnews.com) divider line
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. We have unicode. Am looking forward to reading on vaccine efficacy for variant ✠
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

homeless_need_help: Meh. We have unicode. Am looking forward to reading on vaccine efficacy for variant ✠


.nuf eb ot gniog si tnairav MLR ehT
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What we need to run out of is idiots, then we can largely put this behind us.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's great guys but now all the crazies are going SEE? SEE??? IT IS JUST A COLD!! LIES CONSPIRACIES FREEDOMS HORSE DE-WORMERS DROOL DROOL
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

homeless_need_help: Meh. We have unicode. Am looking forward to reading on vaccine efficacy for variant ✠


As with most COVID naming schemes, that provides both really cool and really lame ways to die.

If you *have* to die of covid, perishing as a result of COVID-∰ or COVID-༺ would be pretty hardcore, but dying of COVID-☃ or COVID-❒ would be freaking humiliating.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point I'm just going with a mask in public and trusting in the three doses I already got.   Omicron seems to be half as lethal as Delta for the unvaccinated, which still makes it at least twice as deadly as a bad case of influenza.   Far as I can tell. this is the new normal.   We get similar SARS outbreaks every five years or so and are damned lucky if they are limited geographically.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
did anyone else read clock as glock?

/I'd hate it if it was just me
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's why we have a vaccine for the common cold and the flu vaccine is the same year after year, subby.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flucto: That's great guys but now all the crazies are going SEE? SEE??? IT IS JUST A COLD!! LIES CONSPIRACIES FREEDOMS HORSE DE-WORMERS DROOL DROOL


Don't forget urine.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pfizer just said they might have an omicron vaccine ready by March.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Greek?  This one's going in the butt, isn't it?
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Name new variants after Game of Thrones characters. You won't run out for millennia.
 
