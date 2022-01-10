 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why grocery store shelves are empty again. Quick answer: Because supply chains are people. Wait, I thought that was Soylent Green   (slate.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY'RE PEOPLE, THE SHELVES ARE PEOPLE!
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting annoyed with having to perform my own check-out at the Grocery store. It is understandable when you only have a few items but when you have to do that when you've gotten a cart full the Grocery store show have to pay you.

/Now you pay more, have to check your items yourself and then bag and pay them.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stocked up on grape nuts. And the store still has arctic char. But I do shop at bougie grocer.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which took place in 2022.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it was because I touch myself at night
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because Republicans killed a lot of people by spreading a deadly virus?
Yep.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: I stocked up on grape nuts. And the store still has arctic char. But I do shop at bougie grocer.


What's the deal with grape nuts?  There's no grapes and no nuts!  Who are the ad wizards who came up with that?  And what's the deal with airline food.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen any shortages of food stuffs in my local stop and shop. Am I not looking in the right places?
 
Machtyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait... I didn't think corporations (the businesses that run supply chains) are people!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really


That can't be a genuine Garrison cartoon; there's no mention of cum whatsoever.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really


Since it's Garrison, I assume those ships are full of cum.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robo Beat: MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really

That can't be a genuine Garrison cartoon; there's no mention of cum whatsoever.


*Shakes cum covered fist*
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: question_dj: I stocked up on grape nuts. And the store still has arctic char. But I do shop at bougie grocer.

What's the deal with grape nuts?  There's no grapes and no nuts!  Who are the ad wizards who came up with that?  And what's the deal with airline food.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really

Since it's Garrison, I assume those ships are full of cum.


Full of cum and floating in cum.  Cum².
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Robo Beat: MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really

That can't be a genuine Garrison cartoon; there's no mention of cum whatsoever.

*Shakes cum covered fist*


Is that how you do it when you're finished? I just wipe mine on a sock. Or the dog if he walks by.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I worked in a grocery store in high school, one of the things we did to newbies was we'd be walking down the aisle, and then quickly grab a shelf and act like you're holding it up because it's falling. Then to the new person: "Oh man...go in the back--QUICK!-- and get two 'shelf stretchers'!" They'd scramble in the back and be looking for the non-existant shelf stretcher. They'd ask the manager.

Then we all laugh.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: question_dj: I stocked up on grape nuts. And the store still has arctic char. But I do shop at bougie grocer.

What's the deal with grape nuts?  There's no grapes and no nuts!  Who are the ad wizards who came up with that?  And what's the deal with airline food.


grapenuts.comView Full Size

Ever eat a pine tree?  Many parts are edible.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Robo Beat: MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really

That can't be a genuine Garrison cartoon; there's no mention of cum whatsoever.

*Shakes cum covered fist*


That's also how it got covered in the first place, huh?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I haven't seen any shortages of food stuffs in my local stop and shop. Am I not looking in the right places?


I've noticed a few things missing.  I couldn't get fresh cranberries or cranberry sauce in the last few weeks. Took a while to get packaged brown rice. Nothing overwhelming, just interesting.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: I'm getting annoyed with having to perform my own check-out at the Grocery store. It is understandable when you only have a few items but when you have to do that when you've gotten a cart full the Grocery store show have to pay you.

/Now you pay more, have to check your items yourself and then bag and pay them.


While I don't condone this, I know people that get all their greeting cards free now.

I have also heard of people recording the scan beep on their phone and then playing it in a loop while they quickly "scan" a lot of smallish stuff. Even on shiatty phone speakers, those beeps sound pretty real.

Similarly, taking a picture of a barcode on a $1 item and then just running your phone over the laser while you move the product over it doesn't require Doug Henning levels of magic skill.

Also, (area code) + 867-5309 works almost everywhere if you dont have a loyalty card.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I haven't seen any shortages of food stuffs in my local stop and shop. Am I not looking in the right places?


I've encountered some odd and very specific shortages. Like ... tubes of refrigerated cinnamon rolls. Couldn't find any between three stores close to home on Saturday.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: Schmerd1948: I haven't seen any shortages of food stuffs in my local stop and shop. Am I not looking in the right places?

I've noticed a few things missing.  I couldn't get fresh cranberries or cranberry sauce in the last few weeks. Took a while to get packaged brown rice. Nothing overwhelming, just interesting.


Yeah, lactose free milk was missing for about ten days.  Just oddities like that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really

Since it's Garrison, I assume those ships are full of cum.


Well
Seamen anyway
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badplaid: BeotchPudding: I'm getting annoyed with having to perform my own check-out at the Grocery store. It is understandable when you only have a few items but when you have to do that when you've gotten a cart full the Grocery store show have to pay you.

/Now you pay more, have to check your items yourself and then bag and pay them.

While I don't condone this, I know people that get all their greeting cards free now.

I have also heard of people recording the scan beep on their phone and then playing it in a loop while they quickly "scan" a lot of smallish stuff. Even on shiatty phone speakers, those beeps sound pretty real.

Similarly, taking a picture of a barcode on a $1 item and then just running your phone over the laser while you move the product over it doesn't require Doug Henning levels of magic skill.

Also, (area code) + 867-5309 works almost everywhere if you dont have a loyalty card.


Most places require you put the item you scanned on a scale.  Unless you have something that's close enough in weight you'll get an error.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nucal: Rapmaster2000: question_dj: I stocked up on grape nuts. And the store still has arctic char. But I do shop at bougie grocer.

What's the deal with grape nuts?  There's no grapes and no nuts!  Who are the ad wizards who came up with that?  And what's the deal with airline food.

[grapenuts.com image 725x406]
Ever eat a pine tree?  Many parts are edible.


I've never eaten grape nuts.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: I'm getting annoyed with having to perform my own check-out at the Grocery store. It is understandable when you only have a few items but when you have to do that when you've gotten a cart full the Grocery store show have to pay you.

/Now you pay more, have to check your items yourself and then bag and pay them.


You sound privileged
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snow
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tell you that a lot of it is about not having drivers to drive the trucks from the distribution centers to the stores. It has a ripple effect on the whole supply chain.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local stores had been fine until the government brought the restrictions back in because of Omicron. My wife is friends with the owners of one of them and he says the supply isn't really an issue it's people hoarding in case the full shutdowns come back. They've had to bring back quantity limits just so you didn't have a handful of people walking out with the entire store.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, if corporations are people, supply chains are people, Soylent Green is people, and hell is other people, doesn't that mean that people are hellish corporate chains of recycled food?

I'm not sure how I feel about that.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: I haven't seen any shortages of food stuffs in my local stop and shop. Am I not looking in the right places?


This. I just went to 2 grocery stores on Saturday and they were stocked. The only thing is that I had a problem with was that I had to get Tennessee Pride sausage because they didn't have Bob Evans
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in the middle of the supply chain and it's rough. Enjoy your Pepsi farkers!
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were never empty shelves when Trump was president. Check. Mate.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: I work in the middle of the supply chain and it's rough. Enjoy your Pepsi farkers!


thank you. please bring me some crystal pepsi
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: I'm getting annoyed with having to perform my own check-out at the Grocery store. It is understandable when you only have a few items but when you have to do that when you've gotten a cart full the Grocery store show have to pay you.

/Now you pay more, have to check your items yourself and then bag and pay them.


I thought the same thing when I started having to pump gas myself. They should be paying me to take their gas away!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: BeotchPudding: I'm getting annoyed with having to perform my own check-out at the Grocery store. It is understandable when you only have a few items but when you have to do that when you've gotten a cart full the Grocery store show have to pay you.

/Now you pay more, have to check your items yourself and then bag and pay them.

You sound privileged


It makes sense to insist on check-out people, since otherwise, the supermarket chain won't employ as many people, leading to a less dynamic economy in your region. Unless you're sure they're all programmers who just haven't found their calling yet.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just at the store, didn't notice any empty shelves here
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Last time I went shopping was back before xmas and the shelves were fine, just went again today and noticed a lot of empty shelf space. Worse than that was they apparently didn't want their shelves to look so empty, so they spread other items out to fill up the space. Wasted a shiatload of unnecessary time looking for specific items because of that nonsense.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oa330_man: BeotchPudding: I'm getting annoyed with having to perform my own check-out at the Grocery store. It is understandable when you only have a few items but when you have to do that when you've gotten a cart full the Grocery store show have to pay you.

/Now you pay more, have to check your items yourself and then bag and pay them.

I thought the same thing when I started having to pump gas myself. They should be paying me to take their gas away!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Weird, last night I went to the Trader Joe's and they actually had stuff in stock that they're usually sold out of.

The local Safeway is usually pretty well stocked, too, so idk.

In the Bay area so maybe all the nerds are just drinking meal replacement shakes?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Schmerd1948: I haven't seen any shortages of food stuffs in my local stop and shop. Am I not looking in the right places?

This. I just went to 2 grocery stores on Saturday and they were stocked. The only thing is that I had a problem with was that I had to get Tennessee Pride sausage because they didn't have Bob Evans


Are you in a major city on the west coast?

I am and have only seen bare shelves when we had a massive snow and people panicked and bought up all the ramen.

Of course I went into Walmart and it was situation normal for the past 5 years. Random bare shelves. But that's just our Walmart. They do a really shiatty job keeping the shelves stocked.

But only holy hell did they have a lot of Valentine's Day candy
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait, we're not doing the toilet paper thing again, are we?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 425x307]
I thought it was all Biden's fault


/not really


That's why there's been a Cum Shortage.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I do actually expect the people in the supply chain that handle everything to get sick though and make an already precarious situation worse.
 
Spindle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Canned cat food has been borderline non-existent for months now
 
Alebak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How bad Omnicron is will factor heavily into how messed up logistics for stuff gets.

I've seen "No change from how it is now" to "Stock up while you can", both from sources that at least appeared professional and genuine, so now people are stuck in the anxiety zone trying to figure out what the right call is.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I haven't seen any shortages of food stuffs in my local stop and shop. Am I not looking in the right places?


Its not been very different than the last 2 years by me. Random stuff out of stock, currently here its the good cream cheese.

Maybe the meat or produce is low, but you come back the next day and it is usually fine.
 
