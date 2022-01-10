 Skip to content
 
(Seattle Times)   US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient. Side effects include sudden hatred for bacon and the ability to smell truffles at long distances   (seattletimes.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old Major unavailable for comment.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute that subby thinks pigs aren't cannibalistic.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark.

If this actually takes....
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs will happily eat every damned piece of bacon that you put in front of them, including the plastic packaging that it came in.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!! - South Park (Video Clip) | South Park Studios US (cc.com)
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody knows the truffles I've seen
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!! - South Park (Video Clip) | South Park Studios US (cc.com)


Yep. I was about to post "South Park did it", but you got to it first.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also implant pigs nose on humans and suddenly have better blood circulation.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigs will happily eat every damned piece of bacon that you put in front of them, including the plastic packaging that it came in.


I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would Pig Man's superpowers be after the heart transplant?

/Imagining Iron Man, but with more pork instead of metal
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.


You could tell me it was a human, and as long as it wasn't a loved one of mine, I'd try it.

When I say I'll try anything once, I farking mean it.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry Niven nods approvingly.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.


I told the pig that bacon had come from it's mother, but it just did not seem to care.

/s
 
hangloose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also implant pigs nose on humans and suddenly have better blood circulation.


with absolutely zero benefits and only drawbacks!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<deep thoughts>
What happens when they pull a hamstring?
</deep thoughts>
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You could tell me it was a human, and as long as it wasn't a loved one of mine, I'd try it.

When I say I'll try anything once, I farking mean it.

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

You could tell me it was a human, and as long as it wasn't a loved one of mine, I'd try it.

When I say I'll try anything once, I farking mean it.


Remind me not to get stranded in the mountains with you
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.


I had a mole cut off and then burnt shut once right before lunch. It made my stomach growl, it smelled so delicious. But maybe I'm just a latent cannibal.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's cute that subby thinks pigs aren't cannibalistic.


They eat things that would make a billy goat puke!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm Gettin' A Pig Heart!! - South Park (Video Clip) | South Park Studios US

Yep. I was about to post "South Park did it", but you got to it first.


Still need the bear part.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the strong but inexplicable attraction to frogs.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remind me not to get stranded in the mountains with you

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

You could tell me it was a human, and as long as it wasn't a loved one of mine, I'd try it.

When I say I'll try anything once, I farking mean it.

Remind me not to get stranded in the mountains with you


What are you doing this weekend?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I told the pig that bacon had come from it's mother, but it just did not seem to care.

/s

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

I told the pig that bacon had come from it's mother, but it just did not seem to care.

/s


That pig hated its mother.

Then it loved her.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person's live saved by a donated heart and farkers still say that ACAB!
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One step closer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also implant pigs nose on humans and suddenly have better blood circulation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.


Pic related.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And choice intentional.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an important step toward growing genetically tailored parts for recipients. If it's truly successful it'll be a major breakthrough.
I know a few people with transplants or artificial valves and they deserve a chance.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side effects may include sudden craves for donuts, raising sympathy for fascism and the urge to follow and stop POC for made up reasons.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4th Horseman: What would Pig Man's superpowers be after the heart transplant?

/Imagining Iron Man, but with more pork instead of metal


...does whatever a Spider Pig does!

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the cream of the crop, I rise to the top
I never eat a pig 'cause my dad got its heart
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Still need the bear part.

Yep. I was about to post "South Park did it", but you got to it first.

Still need the bear part.


What if the guy was already a bear?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you kill the recipient and eat his new heart, are you a cannibal?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigs will happily eat every damned piece of bacon that you put in front of them, including the plastic packaging that it came in.



Piggies (Anthology 3 Version)
Youtube cH9hPADgwi0
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: So if you kill the recipient and eat his new heart, are you a cannibal?


Interesting...
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really fantastic.

Good job all around.
 
hsburns30 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think other side effects might be refusing to wear a mask, becoming an anti-vaccine and joining the NRA, but that's just speculation.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You could tell me it was a human, and as long as it wasn't a loved one of mine, I'd try it.

When I say I'll try anything once, I farking mean it.

I'd bet a human would eat human bacon if you set it in front of them and didn't tell them what it was, too.

You could tell me it was a human, and as long as it wasn't a loved one of mine, I'd try it.

When I say I'll try anything once, I farking mean it.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't dig on no swine.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Better than putting human parts in a pig...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: [i.pinimg.com image 667x500]


Somewhere in this hospital the anguished oink of Pig-Man cries out for help
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Very concerned
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somewhere in this hospital the anguished oink of Pig-Man cries out for help

Somewhere in this hospital the anguished oink of Pig-Man cries out for help


Wake up to reality. It's military thing. They're probably creating a whole army of pig warriors.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wilbur you were a Pig before, and your still a Pig now.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just wait until the religions get PETA involved.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know that guy would be dead in a week if they didnt do this. They never do this type of surgery unless they know the patient is fatal, with no other interventions useful.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CSB: I work in the HLA lab at Maryland.
 
phedex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
