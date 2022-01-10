 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Drivers vie for pole position at the Phoenix Morning Commute Grand Prix   (abc15.com)
6
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the organization of Phoenix's traffic mixed with the reliability of Phoenix's infrastructure.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to have been an issue with a Phoenix driver, yes perhaps a snowbird. Regardless the infrastructure (the pole) appears to have done what is was supposed to do, fall down and hopefully not kill anyone. We are curious about the reason behind your fatalism.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/spent the weekend playing the 2600...
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that show! It was a little like Knight Rider, but there were two KITTS.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Always wanted the blue car. Not sure if Wheels or Roadie
// Considering how hokey KR seems now, I doubt this show stands the test of time.
/// I have no idea what to put here.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Victory Lap/Smell Of Gasoline (Live on KEXP)
Youtube DqqKOwLBh-I
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's the morning commute in Phoenix.

And this is on the way home...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
