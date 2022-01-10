 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   MDOT names all of their 330 snowplows. Come for Gordie Plow. Stay for Steve Icerman   (michigan.gov) divider line
40
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 4:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope it was Weird Plow Yankovic I saw plowing my road
Edgar Allen Snow would also be acceptable
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap, most of those are surprisingly good.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of those are really funny.  Truck Norris.  Melton John.  Plowderpuff.  Dolly Plowton.  Well done up there.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very awesome list. I was expecting a few dozen variables of "Plowy McPlowface," so seeing true creativity on display is a nice surprise.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be hard to top David Plowie...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Plow King Commercial
Youtube NCl-HXllGI0
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I really hope it was Weird Plow Yankovic I saw plowing my road
Edgar Allen Snow would also be acceptable


You Know Nothing Jon Snowplow.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty Whiteout.  Heh.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost Summer

Ha! You wish!
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I like Clearopathtra, we all know Ol' Gus will be pulling all of these fancy named trucks out before winter's over.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a lot more amusing than I thought it'd be. Good find subby.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see The Cocaine Express.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't go with Professor Plow for the university region.  Probably could've come up with a bunch of other school related puns too.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: I didn't see The Cocaine Express.


Tim Allen doesn't live in Michigan anymore
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Plowie McPlowface?
 
skilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Very awesome list. I was expecting a few dozen variables of "Plowy McPlowface," so seeing true creativity on display is a nice surprise.


As a former Michigander, I wanted to see Plowy McPlowface. :(
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love.It.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: RolfBlitzer: I didn't see The Cocaine Express.

Tim Allen doesn't live in Michigan anymore


Not true. Has a house near Leland. Ran into him leaving the dock at Fishtown.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: 151: RolfBlitzer: I didn't see The Cocaine Express.

Tim Allen doesn't live in Michigan anymore

Not true. Has a house near Leland. Ran into him leaving the dock at Fishtown.


I see the joke went over the Mackinac bridge while you were under it
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now why didn't I have this list before I left Michigan last week?

Plowthagorean Theorem had me laughing
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: cretinbob: I really hope it was Weird Plow Yankovic I saw plowing my road
Edgar Allen Snow would also be acceptable

You Know Nothing Jon Snowplow.


I don't remember that one in my region but I'll check again.

I'll pay attention and see if they are labeled too
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Very awesome list. I was expecting a few dozen variables of "Plowy McPlowface," so seeing true creativity on display is a nice surprise.


Well, weed is legal here
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember to not plow under.......

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tomahawk513: 151: RolfBlitzer: I didn't see The Cocaine Express.

Tim Allen doesn't live in Michigan anymore

Not true. Has a house near Leland. Ran into him leaving the dock at Fishtown.


You ran into him? Did you have any anesthetics for his injuries? Powder like? Perfectly legal (at the horse track)...
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sarnia Scooper?

Did they just call out Sarnia, Ontario? lol that's gotta...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is Weedlord Bonerhitler trademarked or something?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, who's going to check them all against the Scottish list to see how many aren't as original as you'd think?

https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/sc​o​tland-snow-plows-names-titles/
 
BigMax
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aaron Brr.  That's gold, Jerry.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Heineken Skywalker: While I like Clearopathtra, we all know Ol' Gus will be pulling all of these fancy named trucks out before winter's over.


Him and Ol' Blue.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Salt Salt Baby

/took me  a second
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Oneiros: So, who's going to check them all against the Scottish list to see how many aren't as original as you'd think?

https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/sco​tland-snow-plows-names-titles/


Probably not very many; the trucks in Scotland seem to be called "gritters" and most of the names are puns on that, or UK-centric culture. That's opposed to Michigan's names, which are heavily focused on plow, salt, and ice puns with a focus on U.S. and Michigan-centric culture.
 
idsfa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Plowy McPlowface got it's own post back in August.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=​1​0159752795337249&set=pcb.1015975279634​7249

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is gold. Submitter earns 1 intarweb.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What, no Bob Plowbert?
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Yooper Scooper."

We're done here.  We have reached peak comedy.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: This is gold. Submitter earns 1 intarweb.


Kinda surprised their mother didn't submit any names, after all, she loves a good plow.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wish Wisconsin could get on board with this, even if it's just my county.

Solid find subby.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oneiros: So, who's going to check them all against the Scottish list to see how many aren't as original as you'd think?

https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/sco​tland-snow-plows-names-titles/


"On Her Majesty's Slippery Surface" is the clear winner here.  May that clever bastich conquer any blancmanges they may ever encounter.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windso​r​/chatham-kent-snow-plows-names-1.62867​07
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do they have one named Clip ya Fender?
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.