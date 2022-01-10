 Skip to content
 
Then: Your little girl wants a pony. Now, corrected for historical accuracy: Your little girl wants a warhorse
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't believe you.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next up: Camelot was only a nodel
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They mention all the issues that would make drawing the conclusion almost impossible, yet decided to draw the conclusion anyway.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also....people tended to be much smaller back then.
 
Oak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Little Warhorse: Slaughter is Magic
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also....who's hands are we talking about? Are they Andre the Giant's hands or some little old lady hands?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I don't believe you.


I mean....they could have just found a small horse.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
assets.horsenation.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Imagine a couple of four foot tall medieval knights taking down your fat ass like a woolly mammoth.
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Only until they manage to breed a warnicorn!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On second thought, let's not go to Canterlot.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It is a silly place.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

genner: Only until they manage to breed a warnicorn!

[Fark user image image 850x456]


Read Charles Stross' "Equoid"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
War Whores
Youtube uvLkt7V3dRo
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That why you bring Elephants.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
when i lived in marin county, ca. we frequented a place called five brooks, mainly for the old millpond there that had really good bluegill and bass fishing, provided you could get out past the weeds. a guy there had a huge morgan horse that he rode bareback. huge bearded guy atop a huge horse..
/csb...
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ less than a minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ less than a minute ago  
it's arabian stock that gives a thoroughbred it's size

draft horses are farkin swole

most of the other breeds are average

/rode mustang stock in alaska, my feet were dragging in the 2.5' of snow
 
