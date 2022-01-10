 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   Study finds that gruesome viking blood eagle is anatomically possible, you just have to really want it   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    Viking, Ivar the Boneless, blood eagle, Ragnar Lodbrok, History Channel, blood eagle ritual, Viking Age  
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Comfort Eagle
Youtube Q2elSNrRxus


Comfort Eagle is also possible but people will think you're a dork.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why wouldn't it be possible? did we learn nothing from Ed Gein?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't give Philadelphia fans any ideas.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clear passion that some humans have - and to be so passionate as to have actual ingenuity - for torturing and killing other humans never ceases to disgust me. It's almost bizarre to me that I'm even the same species of animal as people like that.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: The clear passion that some humans have - and to be so passionate as to have actual ingenuity - for torturing and killing other humans never ceases to disgust me. It's almost bizarre to me that I'm even the same species of animal as people like that.


Yeah and a st. bernard and a chihuahua are also the same? get outta here
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Djarf was grinning and nodding, but Naddod looked suddenly ill.

Djarf kept a small knife in his belt, and in the way other men smoked a pipe or chewed seeds, Djarf liked to strop that little knife. It was sharpened down to a little fingernail of blade. You could shave a fairy's ass with that thing. And while Naddod was talking, Djarf had pulled out his knife and drawn it neatly down the priest's belly. At the sight of blood washing over the white seashells, everybody pressed forward, hollering and whipping their swords around. Djarf was overcome with crazed elation, and he hopped up and down, yelling for everybody to be quiet and watch him.

Naddod was not dead. His insides had pretty much spilled out, but he was still breathing. Not crying out or anything, though, which you had to give him credit for. Djarf hunkered and flipped Naddod onto his stomach and rested a foot in the small of his back.

Gnut was right beside me. He sighed and put his hand over his eyes. 'Oh, Lord, he doing a blood eagle?'
'Yeah,' I said. 'Looks that way.'

Djarf raised his palm for quiet. 'Now I know most of the old-timers have seen one of these, but it might be a new one on some of you young men.' The hockchoppers tittered. 'This thing is what we call a blood eagle, and if you'll just sit tight a second you can see-well, it's a pretty wild effect.'

The men stepped back to give Djarf room to work. He placed the point of his sword to one side of Naddod's spine. He leaned into it and worked the steel in gingerly, delicately crunching through one rib at a time until he'd made an incision about a foot long. He paused to wipe sweat from his brow, and made a parallel cut on the other side of the backbone. Then he knelt and put his hands into the cuts. He fumbled around in there a second, and then drew Naddod's lungs out through the slits. As Naddod huffed and gasped, the lungs flapped, looking sort of like a pair of wings. I had to turn away myself. It was very grisly stuff.

The young men roared, and Djarf stood there, conducting the applause. Then, at his command, they all broke out their sieging tackle and swarmed up the hill.

Only Gnut and Haakon and Ørl Stender and me didn't go.

Ørl watched the others flock up toward the monastery, and when he was sure no one was looking back, he went to where Naddod lay dying, and struck him hard on the skull with the back of a hatchet. We were all relieved to see those lungs stop quivering. Ørl sighed and blessed himself. He said a funerary prayer, the gist of which was that he didn't know what this man's god was all about, but he was sorry that his humble servant had gotten sent up early, and on a bullshiat pretext, too. He said he didn't know the man, but that he probably deserved something better the next time around.

'Cross all that water for this damn stupidity, and a flock of sheep to shave at home,' Haakon grumbled.

-from Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned by Wells Tower
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR: Vikings weren't very nice sometimes.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: mongbiohazard: The clear passion that some humans have - and to be so passionate as to have actual ingenuity - for torturing and killing other humans never ceases to disgust me. It's almost bizarre to me that I'm even the same species of animal as people like that.

Yeah and a st. bernard and a chihuahua are also the same? get outta here


everyone knows theres no variation within a category.

/s
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: The clear passion that some humans have - and to be so passionate as to have actual ingenuity - for torturing and killing other humans never ceases to disgust me. It's almost bizarre to me that I'm even the same species of animal as people like that.


But you are and the potential for that level of violence exists in all of us.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want it.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: why wouldn't it be possible? did we learn nothing from Ed Gein?


I learned to take your own cereal bowl if you stay over at Ed's house.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've visited a couple of museums about such things and one of the things that's often lost in the footnotes is most tortures and torture devices were rarely if ever used. it's really about the fear generated.
Apart from the Romans and their crosses and colosseums there's not a lot of evidence and where there is it's often an isolated case.
So I'm skeptical about stories about legendary tortures. Most peoples would have stuck to hanging or cutting heads off or similar lower effort deaths and just displayed the heads or bodies as a warning. Certainly having the stories of your tortures proceed you would have been encouraged though.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You still need to cut the chine bone so you can tie them back up into the beautiful presentation. And you can add stuffing in the middle, too.

seriouseats.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TLDR: Vikings weren't very nice sometimes.


Norsemen - Nithing pole scene
Youtube n4UsZqy9f1w
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The clear passion that some humans have - and to be so passionate as to have actual ingenuity - for torturing and killing other humans never ceases to disgust me. It's almost bizarre to me that I'm even the same species of animal as people like that.


Meh. As cruel and gruesome deaths go...at least the Blood Eagle is fast.

It wasn't unheard of for people who got crucified to last for DAYS, for example. The Romans would, eventually, break their legs so they asphyxiated faster. That's how a cross kills, asphyxiation that is.

That's not even going into Pressing. Or the Brazen Bull. Or Drowning. Or Burning. Or Drawing and Quartering. Or Impaling.

/ Fun Fact: Madame La Guillotine is actually one of the more humane ways to execute a person. It's almost instant and it cannot go wrong.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
medievalists.netView Full Size

But we can always try
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Um . . . lungs don't work that way.  You might be able to pull them out through the back, but they aren't going to move on their own once taken out of the thorax.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphis​m

Also just called "the Boats." They really needed more organized sports or hobbies in ancient times, so people didn't sit around and think of this shiat.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Madame La Guillotine is actually one of the more humane ways to execute a person. It's almost instant and it cannot go wrong.


It was promoted by Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, as more humane than beheading by axe, so it got named after him.

Curiously, its use was revived by the Nazis, who gave up on it quickly because it was too slow and could only execute one person at a time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I've visited a couple of museums about such things and one of the things that's often lost in the footnotes is most tortures and torture devices were rarely if ever used. it's really about the fear generated.
Apart from the Romans and their crosses and colosseums there's not a lot of evidence and where there is it's often an isolated case.
So I'm skeptical about stories about legendary tortures. Most peoples would have stuck to hanging or cutting heads off or similar lower effort deaths and just displayed the heads or bodies as a warning. Certainly having the stories of your tortures proceed you would have been encouraged though.


Do I still need to be wary of any man that owns a pig farm?
 
wage0048
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Even after exsanguination, there are often a few agonal breaths. If the torture is performed quickly, there's no reason the whole thing couldn't be done in just a couple minutes.

And you can't discount some sick f*cker breathing for the victim after death, just for the lulz.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just FYI if you're watching the History Channel version of Vikings you're missing ALL the nudity that other countries get.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about tiger blood?

Can we get some?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Of course it's possible.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: mongbiohazard: The clear passion that some humans have - and to be so passionate as to have actual ingenuity - for torturing and killing other humans never ceases to disgust me. It's almost bizarre to me that I'm even the same species of animal as people like that.

But you are and the potential for that level of violence exists in all of us.


I don't think that exists in all of us. There are genuinely people for who the idea of such violence, or almost any violence, creates a visceral loathing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seeing it in the tv thing, then having it show up in the video game AC Vahalla

The only response is British:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla lately, and I thought some of the finisher moves were...disturbing. (In one, Eivor plants his axe in an enemy's forehead, the enemy collapses forward, and Eivor curb-stomps the head, making the axe just go deeper and probably bifurcating the head.) But if that excerpt from another Farker is any indication, the blood eagle is just...f*ck.

If that shows up in this game, I'm going to lose my lunch.
 
maram500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Seeing it in the tv thing, then having it show up in the video game AC Vahalla

The only response is British:
[Fark user image image 534x413]


Aw f*ck. (See my comment above.)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: iheartscotch: Madame La Guillotine is actually one of the more humane ways to execute a person. It's almost instant and it cannot go wrong.

It was promoted by Joseph-Ignace Guillotin, as more humane than beheading by axe, so it got named after him.

Curiously, its use was revived by the Nazis, who gave up on it quickly because it was too slow and could only execute one person at a time.


My mom wanted to go to the Traveling Holocaust Museum whilst it was in Kansas City. I told her that I really do not need to know more about what those farks did to people. I already know too much about The Holocaust.

/ Seriously....do NOT, under any circumstance, look up The Black Sun. You have been warned. You cannot unsee that shiat.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I really don't discount any level of violence one human can do to another, if given time and zero restrictions.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cocozilla: RTOGUY: mongbiohazard: The clear passion that some humans have - and to be so passionate as to have actual ingenuity - for torturing and killing other humans never ceases to disgust me. It's almost bizarre to me that I'm even the same species of animal as people like that.

But you are and the potential for that level of violence exists in all of us.

I don't think that exists in all of us. There are genuinely people for who the idea of such violence, or almost any violence, creates a visceral loathing.


I think there are degrees, and I think that natural empathy can be turned off in extreme cases. Subjecting someone to repeated videos of violence will fark with you eventually; I know that from experience.

/vicarious PTSD is a biatch
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You think the History Channel would just make stuff up that wasn't true?
It's right there in the name!
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: I really don't discount any level of violence one human can do to another, if given time and zero restrictions.


Stupid fingers...

I'm a dumbass, so maybe that could be a thing you can do. Gnarly as fark, regardless
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maram500: I've been playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla lately, and I thought some of the finisher moves were...disturbing. (In one, Eivor plants his axe in an enemy's forehead, the enemy collapses forward, and Eivor curb-stomps the head, making the axe just go deeper and probably bifurcating the head.) But if that excerpt from another Farker is any indication, the blood eagle is just...f*ck.

If that shows up in this game, I'm going to lose my lunch.


It does. But not that graphic.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is not even known if vikings ever actually did the blood eagle. Yeah, it is mentioned in one of the sagas but those are not exactly the most reliable of historical sources.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean right it's possible, and once the victim dies you can pretty much do whatever, but the victim probably dies of shock and blood loss before the really nasty stuff happens.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maram500: maxandgrinch: Seeing it in the tv thing, then having it show up in the video game AC Vahalla

The only response is British:
[Fark user image image 534x413]

Aw f*ck. (See my comment above.)


Timing is everything?

Nowhere near as graphic as the TV show, but having seen the TV version, my imagination did the rest.

Pretend its something else and O O O O through it (on the PS anyways)
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Um . . . lungs don't work that way.  You might be able to pull them out through the back, but they aren't going to move on their own once taken out of the thorax.


That was the point of the article/findings, yes. They only said it was possible in the physical sense, that their equipment would have been sharp/sturdy enough to cut the victim open in the manner described, but that they would obviously bleed out long before the ritual would be complete, and that lungs indeed do not work that way
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't do it to any women in the show, someone might see a nipple
 
H31N0US
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"...so the final fluttering of the lungs is likely poetic license."

Do you think, mister internet author person? I never went to med school, but I do know that the lungs don't expand of their own accord, they are loose bags in a confined space with a flexible wall called the Diaphragm which, upon contracting, pulls air from outside the fixed space into the loose bags.

If one were to break the seal around the fixed space, which I will now call a chest cavity despite never haveing attended even Hollywood Upstairs Medical School, the loose bags would become useless limp flesh.
 
maram500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: It is not even known if vikings ever actually did the blood eagle. Yeah, it is mentioned in one of the sagas but those are not exactly the most reliable of historical sources.


Although oral histories are not always exactly accurate, there is often as truth in them if you can corroborate it. Of course, oral histories from the medieval era and further back are like the world's longest game of telephone.

(I had to sort through 20th century Louisiana oral histories in grad school. Not the worst time I've ever had, but even as a born-and-bred Louisianan, the accents some of those people had just made me go "...wut?"
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So I'm skeptical about stories about legendary tortures. Most peoples would have stuck to hanging or cutting heads off or similar lower effort deaths and just displayed the heads or bodies as a warning.


Really it's just a matter of how much you dislike someone. Don't like criminals and have an efficient government? Crucify them. The psychological impact of actually seeing it regularly cannot be discounted.

Like you said, most people aren't worth it. The people need to see someone they love to hate.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The Black Sun.


This?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: iheartscotch: TLDR: Vikings weren't very nice sometimes.

[YouTube video: Norsemen - Nithing pole scene]


WTH?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Glad to see farkers pointing out the lungs don't work that way.

The diaphragm/intercostals move, to expand and contract the chest cavity causing the pressure changes to move air in and out. The lungs are passive without positive pressure ventilation to force them open.

We make the lungs "breathe" during dissection, only possible using an endotracheal tube.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Prank Call of Cthulhu: iheartscotch: TLDR: Vikings weren't very nice sometimes.

[YouTube video: Norsemen - Nithing pole scene]

WTH?


Well, as you can see in the video, the Nithing pole can indeed bring misfortune, as it did to those two. Nith isn't something to mess around with.
 
