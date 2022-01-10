 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   53-foot trailer with "Tri-State Leasing" in red letters on the side goes missing. Police are on the lookout for the thieves or David Blaine   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Pennsylvania, 53-foot trailer, Arthur Smith Trucking, State Police, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, white bock trailer  
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happens multiple times every day, in every State. It's ridiculously easy to back up to a trailer and be gone with it in literally a minute, not unusual for it to be a few days (or longer) before anybody notices it's gone. Particularly easy when it's one of the big leasing company's trailers, like this one, that never match the markings on the tractor. Just have a place to unload it then get rid of it, the insurance companies write checks and eventually somebody notices the empty trailer dumped in an industrial park.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No suspects.

Devo Cornholiosky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And with that truck, Doofenschmirtz will take over the entire tri-state area!
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They probably just turned the camera.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I drove 24-foot straight box truck for Tri-State a couple dozen years ago,   Spent every day going between Detroit, northern Indiana, Toledo, and Cleveland.   It was decent and much nicer than driving the big boys.   You see their vans and trucks all over the Great Lakes area, but the full load trailers are a more recent addition, since that market is saturated.   They used to specialize in LTL.

Yeah, their trailers go missing all the time, same with Werner and Schneider and the others.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
53 foot tall or 53 foot long?

'cause, if it is 53 foot tall it will stick out like a sore thumb.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, BOLO for a generic trailer. Yep, that'll get results.

Not good ones, but results nonetheless.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does it look like this?

Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, their trailers go missing all the time, same with Werner and Schneider and the others.

So, no one ever bothers to lock them in some way or even put tracking devices on them?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A hearse for Tri State Crematory?
 
ifky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A couple years ago the contract hauler for the local flour mill kept having their dry bulk vacuum trailers stolen. Turn out it was the guy who owned one of the local scrap yards.  He would drive in hook up and drive off with no one saying a word.

/king-pin locks how do they work?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Carmen Sandiego's lost her touch
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I bet it's in one of three states.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

You can use a kingpin lock on them, but for a motivated thief it would be only a minor inconvenience. And I suppose you could put a tracker on them but unless you have a power source again, not likely to be found. The best you can really do is keep it hooked up to a truck unless you are in a secure yard.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ummmm....this is a classic mob technique. Clothing, appliances, tools, etc. It's all easy to fence.

"Where did you get this trailer?"
"Ummm...it fell off the back of truck."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sometimes a driver does a drop and hook, even at a truck plaza or rest area.   Drivers that work regional or dedicated runs can leave the trailer to be picked up by another driver to continue the run and work another load.   Keep in mind, half the day is spent waiting for someone to unload the trailer you spent ten hours hauling, and that is the worst part of a driver's day.   If you are driving in a team, you can spend that time hauling another load ten hours down the road instead of sitting on you butt waiting.   So drop and run is a good option if you can do it.   Thieves know that too.
 
