(KTLA Los Angeles)   Yo quiero Taco Bell? This is not an Arby's and those are Clinton three dollar bills sir. Bang bang, no Live Mas, better Run for the Border   (ktla.com) divider line
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby caught sayof?
 
buntz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fnorgby?
 
Theeng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anyone else smell burnt toast now?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fun fact, Clinton $3 bills would not be counterfeit because they don't exist as legal currency.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd almost consider that a mercy killing if it was at mcdonalds...
But damnit, Taco bell is the great equalizer. The democratic meeting point for all walks of life. That's just a travesty.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
41 years old, working at a Taco Bell and dying over a fake $3 bill is NOT how I want to die and most definitely NOT how I want to live.

The entire story is terrible. I wish a full recovery and better success for the guy.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: 41 years old, working at a Taco Bell and dying over a fake $3 bill is NOT how I want to die and most definitely NOT how I want to live.

The entire story is terrible. I wish a full recovery and better success for the guy.


Oh wait, he's dead. Mercy kill, I suppose. Maybe it was the Angel of Death, doing him a favor
 
Cubs300
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: 41 years old, working at a Taco Bell and dying over a fake $3 bill is NOT how I want to die and most definitely NOT how I want to live.

The entire story is terrible. I wish a full recovery and better success for the guy.


Well, kinda hard to come back from "dead", but stranger things have happened.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Three Dollar Bill? Damn, Durst is now invading other news stories.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't get why failing to get free food with counterfeit money inspires you to bump it up to murder.
But then I'm not the kind of person who would counterfeit in the first place and then go spend it at Taco Bell as part of my master plan.
 
