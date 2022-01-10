 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Robert Durst is now limp
86
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'sashame.jpg
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one of those days where you don't wanna wake up?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fred Durst still kicking though.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indianmemetemplates.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Fred Durst still kicking though.


He has a reason to live...the nookie.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From twitter? Sure this isn't some he said she said bullshiat?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea. If you are suffering from a litany of medical issues, you didn't die of natural causes...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Died in prison.
That's a real shame, yep, real shame.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear 2022,

This does NOT make you good on Saget, but I like your initiative.

Signed,
Me
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Thicc Moranis strikes again!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!


What in the Cinammon Toast Fark?
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* well, bye
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't that a pisser.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Fred Durst still kicking though.


Yes, he's still rollin', rollin', rollin'.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking tired of this melodramatic court entertainment shiat.

The resources spent on this waste of a human, the resources spent gleefully following his case testimony. Just... get farked, everyone involved.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thicc Moranis is remarkably disturbing
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!

What in the Cinammon Toast Fark?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thatguy!1984: Yea. If you are suffering from a litany of medical issues, you didn't die of natural causes...


He was 78. "A litany of medical issues" is pretty much expected (or, to use a synonym, "natural") at that age.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!


That I just disturbing.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a name I haven't heard in a while. Those were the days... how hard and edgy I was during the peak of nu-metal, and spending money at Hot Topic. Makes me cringe in remiscience.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spaceherpes: [Fark user image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!


Who asked for this?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!


You got the original of that?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!

You got the original of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: Dear 2022,

This does NOT make you good on Saget, but I like your initiative.

Signed,
Me


Cruz would make up for Saget

TFG would mean you were trying hard to be a better year than ladt
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 600x314]


lmgtfy

Robert Durst
American magnate
Description
Robert Alan Durst is an American convicted murderer, suspected serial killer, and real-estate heir. He is the son of New York City real-estate magnate Seymour Durst and the elder brother of Douglas Durst, head of the Durst Organization. Wikipedia
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason I thought it was Phil Spector xD but he died already
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame. Limp Bizkit had such an influence on all of us. RIP Fred Durst.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING: Wind from my butt!

/equally newsworthy
//RIP
///the fart sound, not the condolence
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 600x314]


Some asshole son of a real estate magnate who killed his wife and later on the woman who helped him cover it up. Not much more to say. What I want to know is why anybody bothered to greenlight this. A killer unknown to anyone outside where he lived and/or did the killing doesn't deserve to be sensationalized, dead or not.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: DOCTORD000M: spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!

You got the original of that?

[Fark user image image 201x251]


If anyone didn't expect that ... I'm sorry to be the one to tell you that you won't last long, here
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's Robert Durst?
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: Kit Fister: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 600x314]

Some asshole son of a real estate magnate who killed his wife and later on the woman who helped him cover it up. Not much more to say. What I want to know is why anybody bothered to greenlight this. A killer unknown to anyone outside where he lived and/or did the killing doesn't deserve to be sensationalized, dead or not.


Lemme rephrase, the asshole son did the killing, not the dad.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby, I think you better quit, let the shiat slip.
Or you'll be leaving with a fat lip


/I pack a chainsaw, I'll skin your ass raw
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: pheelix: Kit Fister: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 600x314]

Some asshole son of a real estate magnate who killed his wife and later on the woman who helped him cover it up. Not much more to say. What I want to know is why anybody bothered to greenlight this. A killer unknown to anyone outside where he lived and/or did the killing doesn't deserve to be sensationalized, dead or not.

Lemme rephrase, the asshole son did the killing, not the dad.


He's rich, according to some farkers that means Dad did killing, even if indirectly.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!


I'm scared.......
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: So farking tired of this melodramatic court entertainment shiat.

The resources spent on this waste of a human, the resources spent gleefully following his case testimony. Just... get farked, everyone involved.


I was thinking the same thing. What a waste of time resources, everything
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 600x314]


Rich asshole who killed a lot of people and confessed to the killing on a hot mic like a serial killer in CSI giggling to themself about how they got away with it
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping this was 2/3 of a 1999 Woodstock trifecta curse for the chaos, violence, rapes, and inception of the angry white guy né Cheeto Army
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A litany of medical issues.

A murder of crows.

A cavern of batshiate insanity.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: OldRod: DOCTORD000M: spaceherpes: [Fark user image image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!

You got the original of that?

[Fark user image image 201x251]

If anyone didn't expect that ... I'm sorry to be the one to tell you that you won't last long, here


The only thing nobody expects is the Spanish Inquisition.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: So farking tired of this melodramatic court entertainment shiat.

The resources spent on this waste of a human, the resources spent gleefully following his case testimony. Just... get farked, everyone involved.


That "entertainment shiat" is why he was caught.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he lived (and killed?) in Galveston for a bit, so my local news will be all over this. At least I thought there was a disappeared neighbor or something.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spaceherpes: [Fark user image 425x531]Thicc Moranis strikes again!

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can't shake the fact that in some physical model of the universe, I could've rolled those dice. Why? WHY?
 
Wookie Milson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think I'd get space herpes today, but nobody ever really knows when that day will come.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Fred Durst still kicking though.


Dammit! I was hoping it was the Limp Biscuit douchebag that bit it. He's on my work deadpool.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank god.   My first reaction seeing the headline was "Oh no!   He was one of the great American actors".

Then I quickly remembered that Robert Duvall is not a murdering psychopath.  So then I was like, "Good".
 
