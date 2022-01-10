 Skip to content
(CNBC)   A name like "Deltacron" *obviously* belongs to a Decepticon   (cnbc.com) divider line
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the lambda variant shows up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most bad ass Decepticon, subs.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But, but, but Fox News........
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image image 425x538]


 KW thatsa spicy pakora
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image image 425x538]

 KW thatsa spicy pakora


Now that's...stupid fat thumbs
 
thehobbes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The guy who published the report stands by his work and says it was found in multiple countries.

He also reportedly said that the findings come after the samples were processed in multiple sequencing procedures in more than one country and that at least one sequence from Israel deposited in a global database exhibits genetic characteristics of "deltacron." CNBC has contacted Kostrikis for further comment and is yet to receive a reply.

25 cases and says he found it in the database from Israel.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So when they run out of greek letters, will they double up the letters like AlphaAlphaCrom or will they start naming them like hurricanes?  The Able Variant is still moving through the northwest but Crom Command is issuing a warning for the Bravo variant current forming in Bosnia.  It can see landfall here as soon as next week.
 
Two16
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So when they run out of greek letters, will they double up the letters like AlphaAlphaCrom or will they start naming them like hurricanes?


If they double or triple the greek letters they will overlap with fraternities but I don't see a downside.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image 425x538]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Earthworm Jim Jones: [Fark user image 425x538]

[Fark user image 600x315]


That cake was so dry, a bunch of Fremen busted into the dining room and took two of the guests' water!
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So when they run out of greek letters, will they double up the letters like AlphaAlphaCrom or will they start naming them like hurricanes?  The Able Variant is still moving through the northwest but Crom Command is issuing a warning for the Bravo variant current forming in Bosnia.  It can see landfall here as soon as next week.


You think they'll need more letters after the Omega Variant is through with us?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thehobbes: 25 cases and says he found it in the database from Israel.


Maybe.

Deltacron
Youtube g2k-bVcjiX4


But we don't have any data to back that statement up, at least according to Dr. JC.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/sailorrooscout/st​a​tus/1479950248562860038 Gives a walkthrough explanation for why they believe it's more likely due to be a badly done/contaminated PCR.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
dan, subby beat me to a Decepticron headline
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The most bad ass Decepticon, subs.


What's his altmode?

Actually, now that I think of it, there's a Unicron toy that turns into a planet.  You could probably superglue plastic spike proteins to the outside of that.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's one of those three way transformers with each form likely to kill you; delta, omicron, and Gov. DeSantis.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No shiat.

Viruses don't breed or combine, they just mutate.

If it was a new variant, it would just get a new name.  But if it looks like a mix between two variants, it's just that - a mix.

Sterilise your gear, rerun the samples, and duplicate your results.  Then we talk.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2 days ago I found 20 articles about deltacron and how it was a new variant.   I only found 2 that said it was an obvious lab error...  you get a lot more clicks on fear porn
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is some serious popsci fanfic going on. Like fluvid or whatever.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: No shiat.

Viruses don't breed or combine, they just mutate.


I know we don't read articles here, but the article goes over how a combination would happen (short version: RNA replication can be sloppy sometimes) while simultaneously saying that it's unlikely that that's what happened here.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: This is some serious popsci fanfic going on. Like fluvid or whatever.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Me and Snoop smoked some deltachron one time, it broke our sh*t and we were four hours late.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hopefully the timescale of the Omicron variant's remarkable spread is faster than its ability to sufficiently change and it ends up painting itself into a corner while overcrowding any other variant pretenders to the COVID throne that might be out there. I'm less afraid of any piggy-backing or convergent evolution of stuff we've seen before- even if this example seems to be a result of a contamination lab farkup- than some child of Omicron hitting all the right rolls to restart this process all over again. One would hope that evolutionary pressure would continue to make each successive iteration less deadly than the last but there are far more exceptions than guarantees in the biological sciences.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
OK, I guess I'll make the same joke I made on the OTHER threads on this story.

"Omelta" is a better portmanteau.

It sounds cheesy!

/and delicious
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I found some of them thar Deltacron in my front yard! Watch it! They'll get ya!

You'll be out foolin' around and playing 'grab ass' and slip on one and break ya hip! Now stay off my lawn!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/My grade school gym teacher called running around playing: "grab ass"
//Never forget
///Sweetgum seeds, btw
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Me and Snoop smoked some deltachron one time, it broke our sh*t and we were four hours late.


I was gonna make love to you, but then I got deltachron.

I was gonna eat your pussy too, but then I got deltachron.

Now I'm jerking off, and I know why.

Deltachron.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I found some of them thar Deltacron in my front yard! Watch it! They'll get ya!

You'll be out foolin' around and playing 'grab ass' and slip on one and break ya hip! Now stay off my lawn!

[Fark user image 425x500]

/My grade school gym teacher called running around playing: "grab ass"
//Never forget
///Sweetgum seeds, btw


You'll turn an ankle stepping on one on a sidewalk.  hate them
 
