(CTV News)   Gnomes-a-poppin
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's the battle song of my gnome bard!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Clever litter is still litter.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't like how the artist places these without any consent.

Gnome means gnome!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People keep doing this along the trails here. It was cute a first, but after a few weeks in the weather it just looks like litter.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Life in Ottawa is a constant game. But I still haven't found one of thos gnomes and they must be running low.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Old & busted: 'dropping the kids off at the pool'
Woke & worldly: 'gnomes a poppin'
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some twit was painting rocks and leaving them along hiking trails here.  I carried them all out to the trailhead and left them in a pile.  I don't hike to look at kitschy stuff that you should keep in your living room.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Some twit was painting rocks and leaving them along hiking trails here.  I carried them all out to the trailhead and left them in a pile.  I don't hike to look at kitschy stuff that you should keep in your living room.


They're doing that here too, but it's mostly along the short community trail, not really a wilderness area.

I thought about leaving my own with inspirational messages such has:

You're going to die soon.
Life is meaningless.
This is just a rock with toxic paint.
This looks like a good place to hide a body.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Clever litter is still litter.


Just with differing gnomenclature?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: SumoJeb: Clever litter is still litter.

Just with differing gnomenclature?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red5ish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hatersgonnahate
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Generally I don't mind guerilla art. But I draw the line when it's potentially harmful to the environment and wildlife.

What are these made out of? Painted with? A lot of bright paints include things like cadmium.
 
