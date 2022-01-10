 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   What does it sound like when one car T-bones another? BANFF   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
40
    More: Interesting, Road, third reading of a bylaw, Banff town council, goal of the change, users of bikes, per cent of residents commute, speed limit, per cent  
•       •       •

1261 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a bad idea - a lot of tourists gawkers looking at Mt. Rundle instead of the road.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was how Nightcrawler sounds when he teleports.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Not a bad idea - a lot of tourists gawkers looking at Mt. Rundle instead of the road.


Well, that also means that they're not looking at their speedometers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: I thought it was how Nightcrawler sounds when he teleports.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Douglas Adams' The Meaning of Liff (here) the meaning of Banff is:

"Pertaining to, or descriptive of, that kind of facial expression which is impossible to achieve except when having a passport photograph taken."

Since this proposed reduction in the speed limit is to protect "users of bikes, e-bikes, scooters and skateboards," I'm curious what the respective sounds would be if a car were to hit them-bonus points if they're the names of towns, especially in Canada.

For instance, "Chilliwack" sounds promising.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lab Monkey: Chilliwack


I hate the farkin Eagles Chilliwack, man!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Mmmm......T-Bones......
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhhhhhhh....it's Kilometers an hour?? Not MPH?

I thought this was AMERICA!!!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our beautiful forever car, a 16 year old Saturn, was t-boned by a driver who blew through a red light while looking at her phone. We first drove it when we bought it new to have a reliable car on a tour-of-the-West. My wife drove it all over the state for her job. Our daughter drove it in HS. Our son drove it when she went to college. And I inherited it when our son went to college. Though 16 years old, it only had around 60,000 miles on it. and we'd driven 4000 miles or so in its first month. Normal use and I'd still be driving it. We'd never gone more than 500 miles over the recommended mileage between oil changes.

It had gone through two accidents. The first when it was accordioned between two cars in a 4 car crash. A speeding car had simply failed to slow much for a stop light. The hood never quite closed after that. On the 2nd, a driver had backed up into me without checking her rear view mirror coming out of a parking space. We stopped and looked at the respective damage. All of the noticeable stuff was on my car: a flashlight shape chunk of fiberglass had been knocked out of the rear fender. I was in a hurry and could drive with that forever so I said, forget it. She was staggered -- you could see she'd been working up a story for whoever it was who paid her insurance.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18 mph. So let your car idle in drive/1st gear. That's slooooow.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to hear that sound from time to time at my grandparents house.  Very busy intersection about three hundred yards down the street.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: 18 mph. So let your car idle in drive/1st gear. That's slooooow.


Modern cars with CVTs just don't want to go that slow.  Take your foot off the gas when you hit 20 and it's like you drop and anchor.  I get up to about 30 and just coast until the next stop sign.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Our beautiful forever car, a 16 year old Saturn, was t-boned by a driver who blew through a red light while looking at her phone. We first drove it when we bought it new to have a reliable car on a tour-of-the-West. My wife drove it all over the state for her job. Our daughter drove it in HS. Our son drove it when she went to college. And I inherited it when our son went to college. Though 16 years old, it only had around 60,000 miles on it. and we'd driven 4000 miles or so in its first month. Normal use and I'd still be driving it. We'd never gone more than 500 miles over the recommended mileage between oil changes.

It had gone through two accidents. The first when it was accordioned between two cars in a 4 car crash. A speeding car had simply failed to slow much for a stop light. The hood never quite closed after that. On the 2nd, a driver had backed up into me without checking her rear view mirror coming out of a parking space. We stopped and looked at the respective damage. All of the noticeable stuff was on my car: a flashlight shape chunk of fiberglass had been knocked out of the rear fender. I was in a hurry and could drive with that forever so I said, forget it. She was staggered -- you could see she'd been working up a story for whoever it was who paid her insurance.


That's actually pretty good. IIRC, the Saturn cars were designed to accordion at a relatively low speed, with the engine dropping out to avoid it ending up in the driver's lap.  They were extremely reliable, cheap, and easy to maintain, but really, really easy to reach 'total loss' status in an accident.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: AppleOptionEsc: 18 mph. So let your car idle in drive/1st gear. That's slooooow.

Modern cars with CVTs just don't want to go that slow.  Take your foot off the gas when you hit 20 and it's like you drop and anchor.  I get up to about 30 and just coast until the next stop sign.


What CVT are you driving?  Subaru's is perfectly happy under 20mph.  Actually, in most instances, it takes extra effort to get it out of the 20mph range.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Like this maybe
Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend (2006 Remaster)
Youtube gAlRbCB0xpE
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: According to Douglas Adams' The Meaning of Liff (here) the meaning of Banff is:

"Pertaining to, or descriptive of, that kind of facial expression which is impossible to achieve except when having a passport photograph taken."

Since this proposed reduction in the speed limit is to protect "users of bikes, e-bikes, scooters and skateboards," I'm curious what the respective sounds would be if a car were to hit them-bonus points if they're the names of towns, especially in Canada.

For instance, "Chilliwack" sounds promising.


Front wheels roll over the scooter and a foot it goes PONT
Scooter scraping under the exhaust goes EEE
Finally the rear wheel crushes the chest with a loud noise like POOL
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: AppleOptionEsc: 18 mph. So let your car idle in drive/1st gear. That's slooooow.

Modern cars with CVTs just don't want to go that slow.  Take your foot off the gas when you hit 20 and it's like you drop and anchor.  I get up to about 30 and just coast until the next stop sign.

What CVT are you driving?  Subaru's is perfectly happy under 20mph.  Actually, in most instances, it takes extra effort to get it out of the 20mph range.


2019 Forester.  It's fine in slow moving traffic where you're going like 10, but it doesn't like anything between 15 and 25.  The 2014 Impreza isn't as bad, but can be a little herky jerky in a narrower band.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does this mean that speeding drivers actually read the speed limit signs up there?
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.


I loved it last year when they shutdown the main street to traffic and it was all pedestrian. Build some parking lots on the way into town and shuttle/walk people in and out (unless you have parking with accommodation). Last time I was in England a lot of the towns/cities are doing that resulting in far lower driving related stress
 
rustypouch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.


Closing Banff Ave to vehicle traffic in the summer doesn't help with congestion either. I'm glad my place is fairly close to the highway. I couldn't deal with needing to cross the bridge everyday.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.

I loved it last year when they shutdown the main street to traffic and it was all pedestrian. Build some parking lots on the way into town and shuttle/walk people in and out (unless you have parking with accommodation). Last time I was in England a lot of the towns/cities are doing that resulting in far lower driving related stress


There's now a huge parking lot by the train station.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rustypouch: theToadMan: Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.

I loved it last year when they shutdown the main street to traffic and it was all pedestrian. Build some parking lots on the way into town and shuttle/walk people in and out (unless you have parking with accommodation). Last time I was in England a lot of the towns/cities are doing that resulting in far lower driving related stress

There's now a huge parking lot by the train station.


It's not really that huge compared to the amount of visitors.  They need a really big disneyland sized lot, with 5 minute shuttles to really make a dent.  But that would take away from the park aesthetic a bit.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: rustypouch: theToadMan: Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.

I loved it last year when they shutdown the main street to traffic and it was all pedestrian. Build some parking lots on the way into town and shuttle/walk people in and out (unless you have parking with accommodation). Last time I was in England a lot of the towns/cities are doing that resulting in far lower driving related stress

There's now a huge parking lot by the train station.

It's not really that huge compared to the amount of visitors.  They need a really big disneyland sized lot, with 5 minute shuttles to really make a dent.  But that would take away from the park aesthetic a bit.


True. Finding the land where parks would let a lot go in its tricky.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love the all-out war on cars that the new pseudo-liberals are fighting.  
 
"I don't even OWN a car!"  
 
But they use Uber and umpteen gig-economy delivery services. Who do they think they're fooling? 

Bunch of privileged assholes.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rustypouch: Lord Bear: rustypouch: theToadMan: Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.

I loved it last year when they shutdown the main street to traffic and it was all pedestrian. Build some parking lots on the way into town and shuttle/walk people in and out (unless you have parking with accommodation). Last time I was in England a lot of the towns/cities are doing that resulting in far lower driving related stress

There's now a huge parking lot by the train station.

It's not really that huge compared to the amount of visitors.  They need a really big disneyland sized lot, with 5 minute shuttles to really make a dent.  But that would take away from the park aesthetic a bit.

True. Finding the land where parks would let a lot go in its tricky.


They have floated the land northeast of town near the industrial section where I work a few times.  It could work there, but it is a wildlife corridor.  I've seen elk, deer, bear and wolves in there during my lunchtime walks.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"BURNETT"?
 
Kattungali
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: AppleOptionEsc: 18 mph. So let your car idle in drive/1st gear. That's slooooow.


Modern cars with CVTs just don't want to go that slow.  Take your foot off the gas when you hit 20 and it's like you drop and anchor.  I get up to about 30 and just coast until the next stop sign.

What CVT are you driving?  Subaru's is perfectly happy under 20mph.

My Jeep and Prius both have CVTs, and they're fine with slow speeds.

Actually, in most instances, it takes extra effort to get it out of the 20mph range.

Well, not that fine.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Posted speed "limits" in Canucklestan are really just "suggestions" - especially if you're racing to the beer store before it closes -er- (obligatory) eh.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.


Do you know where I can get one of those "Shoot tourists Not Bears" stickers?

Last time I was there, I saw those stickers placed on random objects around town.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I love the all-out war on cars that the new pseudo-liberals are fighting.  
 
"I don't even OWN a car!"  
 
But they use Uber and umpteen gig-economy delivery services. Who do they think they're fooling? 

Bunch of privileged assholes.


I'll bet they ride the bus and carpool with friends too.  What a bunch of morans.  If they were serious they'd ride a pony, like I do.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
darkone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok so 3 months of skateboarding and the speeding tickets will pay for the rope tow used to drag snow boards around for the other 9 months a year.

I love plan! I am excited to be a part of it.

Let me know how that works out.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Our beautiful forever car, a 16 year old Saturn, was t-boned by a driver who blew through a red light while looking at her phone. We first drove it when we bought it new to have a reliable car on a tour-of-the-West. My wife drove it all over the state for her job. Our daughter drove it in HS. Our son drove it when she went to college. And I inherited it when our son went to college. Though 16 years old, it only had around 60,000 miles on it. and we'd driven 4000 miles or so in its first month. Normal use and I'd still be driving it. We'd never gone more than 500 miles over the recommended mileage between oil changes.

It had gone through two accidents. The first when it was accordioned between two cars in a 4 car crash. A speeding car had simply failed to slow much for a stop light. The hood never quite closed after that. On the 2nd, a driver had backed up into me without checking her rear view mirror coming out of a parking space. We stopped and looked at the respective damage. All of the noticeable stuff was on my car: a flashlight shape chunk of fiberglass had been knocked out of the rear fender. I was in a hurry and could drive with that forever so I said, forget it. She was staggered -- you could see she'd been working up a story for whoever it was who paid her insurance.


I did something similar once when someone rear ended me at a stop but really only damaged their front end. They were grateful.

Next time I'm in that situation, I'm going to give the person a story to tell.   Like, ^I'm letting you go now, but ONE DAY I'LL FIND YOU!'" or "If anyone asks, you never saw me.  YOU NEVER SAW ME!"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Driedsponge: yakmans_dad: Our beautiful forever car, a 16 year old Saturn, was t-boned by a driver who blew through a red light while looking at her phone. We first drove it when we bought it new to have a reliable car on a tour-of-the-West. My wife drove it all over the state for her job. Our daughter drove it in HS. Our son drove it when she went to college. And I inherited it when our son went to college. Though 16 years old, it only had around 60,000 miles on it. and we'd driven 4000 miles or so in its first month. Normal use and I'd still be driving it. We'd never gone more than 500 miles over the recommended mileage between oil changes.

It had gone through two accidents. The first when it was accordioned between two cars in a 4 car crash. A speeding car had simply failed to slow much for a stop light. The hood never quite closed after that. On the 2nd, a driver had backed up into me without checking her rear view mirror coming out of a parking space. We stopped and looked at the respective damage. All of the noticeable stuff was on my car: a flashlight shape chunk of fiberglass had been knocked out of the rear fender. I was in a hurry and could drive with that forever so I said, forget it. She was staggered -- you could see she'd been working up a story for whoever it was who paid her insurance.

That's actually pretty good. IIRC, the Saturn cars were designed to accordion at a relatively low speed, with the engine dropping out to avoid it ending up in the driver's lap.  They were extremely reliable, cheap, and easy to maintain, but really, really easy to reach 'total loss' status in an accident.


Our insurance company, bless them, didn't top us out at Blue Book. I pointed to our maintenance record and low mileage, and Big Heart Insurance gave us $700 over Blue Book.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

J_Kushner: Lord Bear: It's already slow through town, 30-40kph, and even less with traffic.  There haven't really been any major incidents at all.

This is really just an attempt to make it too frustrating to drive though town to help with congestion.  It will actually only make it worse.

Do you know where I can get one of those "Shoot tourists Not Bears" stickers?

Last time I was there, I saw those stickers placed on random objects around town.


No idea, I've seen a few of them around too, but have never seen them for sale.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.