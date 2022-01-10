 Skip to content
(BBC)   Badger badger badger badger badger badger badger badger ROMAN TREASURE   (bbc.co.uk)
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, it would be fun to get a metal detector out by that badger's den. Who knows how much more there could be?  I noticed that TFA didn't mention values or types of coins. Probably to keep people like me from going to Spain with a metal detector.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poor badger. He was hungry, looking for edible roots in the dirt and dried up berries around the rocks, and all he found was these stupid inedible pieces of metal. There's a message for humans, there. You can't eat gold, drink diamonds or breathe oil. Clean water and air and a climate that allows us to grow food are the greatest treasures we have. Badger, badger, badger.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Poor badger. He was hungry, looking for edible roots in the dirt and dried up berries around the rocks, and all he found was these stupid inedible pieces of metal. There's a message for humans, there. You can't eat gold, drink diamonds or breathe oil. Clean water and air and a climate that allows us to grow food are the greatest treasures we have. Badger, badger, badger.


He probably found a rock, too. Can't eat the rock. Damn humans and their rocks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did Mr Money Bags at least buy the badger a freakin' sandwich?
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So will the Badger get to keep it, or will the government take it all?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'How is one suppose to enjoy a quality BM with a Roman scimitar poking one's back side?
I told those weasels not to dig too deep a privy hole!'
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Did Mr Money Bags at least buy the badger a freakin' sandwich?


The badger has been arrested by the Antiquities Commission on suspicion of concealing the knowledge of more treasure
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They better give that badger a MAGIC mushroom in appreciation.

(better not, as that will bring the snaaaaaake)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That hungry badger don't give a fark.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 480x360]
'How is one suppose to enjoy a quality BM with a Roman scimitar poking one's back side?
I told those weasels not to dig too deep a privy hole!'


::physically recoils from screen:: What. the.actual. f**K?
 
