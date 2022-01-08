 Skip to content
 
(Politico)   Freelance writer for the Atlantic Stephen Glasses an article about wealthy parents pushing kids in niche sports to help with college admissions. Magazine retracts the article after realizing she made up the kid it is about. Writer sues the magazine   (politico.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruth Shalit Barrett has a well-documented history of plaigarism and it's a reflection on The Atlantic's long, steadily continuing slide into shiatty, clickbait journalism that she was even given a chance to write for them in the first place.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming the Atlantic has a subscriber base of about 3 people at this point. 2 of which have been dead for 15 years.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In this photo illustration a young man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders on January 25, 2021 in Berlin, Germany"

well that's random
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you fake the story, princess, or key parts of it?
Did you fail to tell your editor?
Did you fail to include a disclaimer in the story?

Then you dun fukt up, and there's nothing more to be said.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the Freakanomics guys has enrolled his kid in fencing for this very reason.  You could have just used him.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one glasses an article?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Ruth Shalit Barrett has a well-documented history of plaigarism and it's a reflection on The Atlantic's long, steadily continuing slide into shiatty, clickbait journalism that she was even given a chance to write for them in the first place.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruth_Sh​a​lit

takes a special kind of crazy to lie and then sue the people you lied to because they fired you for lying to them.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja: Ruth Shalit Barrett has a well-documented history of plaigarism and it's a reflection on The Atlantic's long, steadily continuing slide into shiatty, clickbait journalism that she was even given a chance to write for them in the first place.

So that's what they were referring to when they said: "the gravest errors occurred in the author-selection and vetting process"?

Aka how the fark did we hire HER?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wins in this. Except the lawyers.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: One of the Freakanomics guys has enrolled his kid in fencing for this very reason.  You could have just used him.


the Football team at my suburban Baltimore private school went begging for players because all the rich kids were  lax-bros because John Hopkins gave full ride Lacrosse scholarships, and that was back in the 80's
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar do Fake News hark from? WHAR!?!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?


Stephen Glass
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?


And who is Stephen? I thought I was having a stroke.
 
mekkab
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?


I had to double check, but one doesn't glasses it (though you could be glassin' it, mommy) they Stephen Glasses it.  That I had just read that article I linked to less than a month ago didn't help at all with name recognition.  Which makes me feel better about just not remembering people's names.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: One of the Freakanomics guys has enrolled his kid in fencing for this very reason.  You could have just used him.


They teach that in college now?  I had to learn it on the street.

Harry Freakstorm's Brain:  Good lead in to the joke.  Now will you go with the sport of fencing with a few buzz words or will you take the obvious joke and play it for funnies?

"Good morning class.   Mr. Freakstorm.   You are in possession of a Mac Book Pro that obviously doesn't belong to you.  Where do you take it for the maximum amount of money."

Uh, er, the pawnshop

"The Pawnshop, Mr. Freakstorm?  Indeed.  Class.  Mr. Freakstorm is taking a MacBook Pro to a pawnshop.  Huruph.  Stepanie.  Tell Mr. Freakstorm where he should have taken it."

Stephanie:  Yes, Professor.  Mr. Freakstorm should have first tried to move it on Craigslist, perhaps meeting the vic at a college to shore up his cred.

"Very good, Stephanie.  Bonus for using a college campus but do be aware of the cameras and security you will find there."

Harry Freakstorm's Brain:  I am so glad he booze damaged me back in the 90's
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magorn: Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?

Stephen Glass


Ohhhhhh. 

Thanks.
 
mekkab
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Magorn: Rapmaster2000: One of the Freakanomics guys has enrolled his kid in fencing for this very reason.  You could have just used him.

the Football team at my suburban Baltimore private school went begging for players because all the rich kids were  lax-bros because John Hopkins gave full ride Lacrosse scholarships, and that was back in the 80's


JHU certainly won't give out scholarships for their D3 (and not particularly good) football team.  What, are they made of money?!

/Answer: they most assuredly are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Magorn: Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?


Stephen Glass

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the paper was smart, they wouldn't have given such a detailed reason.
Just retract it and never work with her again.
That's why employers never give a reason for firing someone in "at will" states, thanks to Republicans.
 
drxym
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Her firing seems to be a problem of her own making.

Would it have been hard to say in the introduction that the kid was a composite of other children to hide their identities? Would it have been hard to hold evidence of those other kids existing if The Atlantic wanted proof of it?

Anyway I wonder if journalists like this would be better off working for the Daily Mail or New York Post where ethics, facts and veracity are nice-to-haves rather than prerequisites to publication.
 
Koodz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had a classmate who did this for golf back in the early 2000s. Apparently at the time high school girls who knew which end of a golf club was which were rare enough at the time that it was an easy scholarship pickup.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I heard the water polo scholarships are never fully filled.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mekkab: Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?

I had to double check, but one doesn't glasses it (though you could be glassin' it, mommy) they Stephen Glasses it.  That I had just read that article I linked to less than a month ago didn't help at all with name recognition.  Which makes me feel better about just not remembering people's names.


They made a movie about his story, "Shattered Glass." It was good, too -- so good I walked away briefly thinking "maybe Hayden Christensen is an okay actor after all."
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:Since leaving the New Republic, Barrett worked in advertising

She should have stayed where her particular set of skills are valued.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They also changed her name to include Shalit when they retracted. Did they know who she was to begin with? Did they try to cover that up with an S in the original byline? The article in question sounds like it could have been replaced with a picture of a Westport snowflake grinding an axe.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magorn: Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?

Stephen Glass


Holy shiat, he graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown and passed the bar in both New York and California.  But neither state bar will admit him over character concerns, so he's now working as a paralegal.  That's pretty funny.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: mekkab: Peter von Nostrand: How does one glasses an article?

I had to double check, but one doesn't glasses it (though you could be glassin' it, mommy) they Stephen Glasses it.  That I had just read that article I linked to less than a month ago didn't help at all with name recognition.  Which makes me feel better about just not remembering people's names.

They made a movie about his story, "Shattered Glass." It was good, too -- so good I walked away briefly thinking "maybe Hayden Christensen is an okay actor after all."


Shattered Glass is one of the most overlooked movies, both for the acting display and as a textbook for identifying a sociopath
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I heard the water polo scholarships are never fully filled.


But the pessimist in me just thinks the pool is half empty.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Did you fake the story, princess, or key parts of it?
Did you fail to tell your editor?
Did you fail to include a disclaimer in the story?

Then you dun fukt up, and there's nothing more to be said.


Troof. What is it we armchair commentators love to say? Oh yeah: It's not the crime (writing fake details into a story), it's the coverup (failing to give your editor The Real Story).

// I doubt this is true with cops anymore, but the thinking used to be that if you came to them first with a dead body and a (true, presumably) story about an accident, it would be a lot easier than if they came to you first
// maybe it's still true of parents of kids/teens? (not in a "dead body" situation, but maybe a "damaged car" one?)
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In that article, Glass represented that he had worked for a telephone psychic service for a time, and recounted fabricated conversations with management, represented as mercenary and either stupid or cynical, and also fabricated conversations with callers, who were depicted as ignorant and desperate. In one case a caller, a fabricated character to whom Glass had attributed an African-American dialect, could not be persuaded to use his money to feed and clothe his seven children by five different mothers instead of buying VCRs and calling telephone psychics for advice on lottery numbers. The article was almost entirely a fabrication. Glass explained at the hearing that his intent was to expose "how the telephone psychic industry preys on minorities . . . . It uses minority celebrities to advertise and shows that are watched predominantly by minorities to lure them into paying insane amounts of money. I was angry about that, and I wanted to attack that, and I used terrible, horrible stereotypes to create, essentially, straw men to knock down.

Wonder what his Fark handle is?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Over the years, she went from Lisa Simpson to Lady Mary Crawley.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:  [Fark user image 600x348]

underrated movie
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Relates to the author
 
