(WRAL)   Dozens of Duke University students were incorrectly told they had COVID-19, correctly told they suck   (wral.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, they corrected it. I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And then they...lived.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dear Duke Student
Last week we told you that you were positive and that was wrong.
This week we are telling you that we are positive that you are negative.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Sincerely,
The Testing Lab

P.S. Duke sucks.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Another mixup in the urinalysis testing lab?

// apple juice will not be served
 
soporific
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In hindsight, informing them via barbershop quartet was probably a bad call.

Family Guy 4x05 - you have AIDS
Youtube raniSkRLa14
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
About 15-20 years ago, Duke had a series of accidents where surgical instruments were sterilized not in their normal solution, but in elevator hydraulic fluid.  Patients sued Duke, Duke sued Aramark, it was a whole slimy mess.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This happens a lot on the actual tests not just data processing, it just doesn't get released to the public. I know a ton of people who got false positives. There was a University around me that was found to have had a 20% error rate... And they were doing tens of thousands per week. Woops.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: About 15-20 years ago, Duke had a series of accidents where surgical instruments were sterilized not in their normal solution, but in elevator hydraulic fluid.  Patients sued Duke, Duke sued Aramark, it was a whole slimy mess.


That sounds like one of those inexplicable errors along the lines of Chinese manufacturers putting contaminants in things that seem like more work to do
 
