(NBC Washington)   Pfizer CEO announces that their new Omicron vaccine will be ready in March, just in time for the next variant that won't be affected by it   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm team Pfizer and I look forward to this booster!
 
COVID19
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bring it on!
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Antivaxxers will continue to rest in apple flavors....
 
Reverend J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are we already to the point where we're disappointed it takes us 3 month to get a new vaccine out? It took 12 years to develop the measles vaccine.

Embarrassment of riches, I guess.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait so the current booster does so little for OMICRON that it needs its own vaccine?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That will be about six months after my booster so that will work for me and all other health issues.
 
ocelot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great. Can we cancel all bills until then or something?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With all these needles being stuck into me, now I know what a voodoo doll feels like.
 
austerity101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skinink: With all these needles being stuck into me, now I know what a voodoo doll feels like.


You've had dozens upon dozens of needles stuck into you over the course of your life. Cram it.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wait so the current booster does so little for OMICRON that it needs its own vaccine?


It's more that it's so prevalent and different enough to make a special variant of the vaccine.

The current boosted vaccines do well protecting you.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.


Every person I've actually known that's gotten seriously whomped by the vaccination has also had other health issues and/or been obese.

It's always been a situation where the person kinda has shiatty health already.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.


why? You know the alternative.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Last year we were all "They developed a vaccine that's highly effective in MONTHS? Amazing!

This year we're all "Worst variant update ever".
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Great. Can we cancel all bills until then or something?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Competent leadership would have built a rapid response array.  Sadly, our leadership works for the virus.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thehobbes: ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.

why? You know the alternative.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm installing a third tap at the kitchen sink to get that day's mix right in the home.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.


...what are you doing to get shot at more than once?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Last year we were all "They developed a vaccine that's highly effective in MONTHS? Amazing!

This year we're all "Worst variant update ever".


Last year we were locked down.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.


Congrats on being here since 2003.

/I'm telling you, it's a thing. Once you start noticing it, it's really hard to ignore.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fursecution: ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.

...what are you doing to get shot at more than once?


Check the user name.  He's being hunted.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Great. Can we cancel all bills until then or something?


Done. No more paycheck for you, keep working though.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.


So you're saying you want your next dose poured in through a bullet wound.  I am sure someone can accommodate.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I will get the 2nd booster too. Mostly because the "con" side of this argument is now drinking their own pee.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Democrats at 60k new infections/day with no vaccine: THIS IS AN OUTRAGE.

Democrats at 700k new infections/day with a somewhat ineffective vaccine: This is fine. All is well.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had my third shot of Pfizer Dec.12.  So far so good!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

shastacola: I will get the 2nd booster too. Mostly because the "con" side of this argument is now drinking their own pee.


If you don't get the booster, at least you won't be able to taste that you're drinking your own pee.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.


That's either weak bait or you have officially morphed into an anti vaxxer.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GregInIndy: ocelot: I'm not taking anymore vaccines.3 shots is enough for me.I've had gunshot wounds that didn't hurt that bad the next day,let alone make you sick.

Every person I've actually known that's gotten seriously whomped by the vaccination has also had other health issues and/or been obese.

It's always been a situation where the person kinda has shiatty health already.


The original two Pfizers were fine, just felt a bit sub-optimal afterwards, the Moderna booster however, kicked my ass soundly. Still grateful to have gotten it. Not sure what the difference was, but I didn't getter fatter in those six months in between so I'm not blaming that.
 
indylaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm starting to get track marks from all of these jabs.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: Wait so the current booster does so little for OMICRON that it needs its own vaccine?


It keeps you from dying and from the ICU. It doesn't prevent you from feeling like shiat for a week.
 
