(Detroit Free Press)   You can't fight City Hall, but if you're an anarchist clown, you can pie a child god there   (freep.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Prem Rawat, Divine Light Mission, Pat Halley, young man, Detroit, Detroit City Council Thursday afternoon, Councillor, Ron Geaves  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Back in the days when it was the libs were were nuts.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a wild story from beginning to end.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Later, the guru said: "I just want to apologize to that person who did that to me. I do not want him arrested or hurt. If someone doesn't understand something, he cannot be responsible for what he does."

Condescending.  Sounds like someone needs a pie to the face.
 
