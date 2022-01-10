 Skip to content
 
(Bored Panda)   Couple can't get their cats off a box with a new blender inside. Solution: request an empty box from the manufacturer   (boredpanda.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean you could get them cat trees or other vantage points in the room where the boxes are, or I guess you can do this.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fake.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Step 1: Remove cat from top of box. You're really going to want to lift with your legs, not your back here, because clearly there's no spine involved.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Off.

OFF!

<shove>
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are we really this bored?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the fark
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's an ad.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot can't work out how to open the box, remove the blender and put the box back so the cats can sit on it?
If I were the blender manufacturer I would be ashamed to have my product associated with morons.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Step 1: Remove cat from top of box. You're really going to want to lift with your legs, not your back here, because clearly there's no spine involved.


Yep, the thing about cats is that they, regardless of how ornery they'll get, are portable.

Or hell, just go put some catnip in the other room.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Death to viral marketing and the people who come up with this shiat.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Off.

OFF!

<shove>


Username checks out.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Like cats won't hurry from wherever to the location of the sound of a cat food can opening.

/ It was easier to spoof when electric can openers were a thing
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Off.

OFF!

<shove>


I assume these people are from the same generation who when you ask them to have their kid stop walking through the flower bed look at you like you're an idiot and say 'they're kids. What are you going to do?' Like parents have absolutely no ability to teach their children that there are things you're not supposed to do.

/once made the mistake of agreeing to watch my mom's cats for 6 weeks
//which turned into 7 months
///learned to get a lot of spit on your tongue, then lick their forehead
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You could just put them into the blender.

You're going to want a very fine cheesecloth to sift out the hair and boney bits. But add it to some bourbon over ice in an Old Fashion glass.

Or quit telling stupid b.s. stories.
 
comrade
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A lesbian couple with a messy house full of cats?

/ please delete this
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Off.


OFF!

<shove>

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Hi I'm trying to pass off an old blender as new. Could you send me a new box? That would really help jack the price. Thanks!"
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
These viral marketing schemes are getting stranger and stranger.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: Fake.


Nah, this is a 100% genuine attempt at viral marketing their sh*tty blenders.
=Smidge=
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: What kind of idiot can't work out how to open the box, remove the blender and put the box back so the cats can sit on it?
If I were the blender manufacturer I would be ashamed to have my product associated with morons.


It's a $300+ blender.  Morons are the target demographic of it is not a commercial blender.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: BunchaRubes: Off.

OFF!

<shove>

[Fark user image 828x1450]


Scruf of the neck. Learn it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Problem solved
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: oyster_popsicles: BunchaRubes: Off.

OFF!

<shove>

[Fark user image 828x1450]

Scruf of the neck. Learn it.


If that fails, use a catnip toy to distract.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, I just have to make a slight motion, the barest gesture, as if I were perhaps entertaining the idea of at some point possibly making a few inroads towards putting some cat food in a bowl at some point in the relatively near future, and it's like a smelly fur tornado.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They need a proper cat training tool.
totally-90s.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can solve your cat problem with the following materials:
1 large Rubbermaid tote with lid
1 gallon bucket - empty
1 large package catnip
1 gallon distilled vinegar
1 box baking soda
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Once again I'm going to suggest a flatulent burst directly into the face of Fluffy Von Kitty-Puss - but NOT a bare-arsed one in case the cat has a "clawed retort".
The circle of life - or "balloon-knot" of life as it were.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cats are assholes and will ignore the new boxes because they know that will annoy you
 
BeerBear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They can't turn on a vacuum?? My cats run like hell when I clean up with it on
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It's a $300+ blender.  Morons are the target demographic of it is not a commercial blender.


How many people have a $300 Kitchenaid stand mixer wasting counter/ cabinet space they've used twice?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was like watching a four year old who told their first joke, and got a laugh from it, who then proceeds to make that joke the entirety of their existence for the next week.

Cats on a box pic.  Polite chuckle.

Cats on a Box, the Novel.  Just shut up already.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd just pick up the box and dump the cat on the floor. I'm not going to waste any time worrying about the self-esteem of an animal that spends a good part of its day linking its own asshole.
 
JRoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can't sell your stupid blenders? Put some cats on it and call the ad an article.
 
