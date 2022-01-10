 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Shave the Eagles Day. Wait, I may have misread that   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Bald Eagle, Eagle, Bergen County, New Jersey, bald eagle, Eagles, Golden Eagle, specific pair of bald eagles, eagle populations  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I though the Cowboys did that yesterday?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: I though the Cowboys did that yesterday?


*hucks D cell battery at you*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer shave the beavers day.
 
readymix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shave the World
Youtube cM7QTsnp9mA
 
leisurejack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that this crap gets picked up by every local TV news station that's having a slow news morning. It's just this guy's marketing scheme to promote businesses with a "National" something day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're already bald.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mutiny.

And who named us Click, Click, Click, Click, Click, Click, Click, Click anyway?
 
ShawnD [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they are Bald Eagle, not 4 o'clock shadow eagles.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not amused by Subby's headline
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ShawnD: Well, they are Bald Eagle, not 4 o'clock shadow eagles.


I have never in my life heard it called 4 o'clock shadow, only 5 o'clock shadow. Are you one of those bizarro Arizona people during Daylight Savings Time?
 
EL EM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: TommyDeuce: I though the Cowboys did that yesterday?

*hucks D cell battery at you*


That was a Phillies game, but I'll allow it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EL EM: Subtonic: TommyDeuce: I though the Cowboys did that yesterday?

*hucks D cell battery at you*

That was a Phillies game, but I'll allow it.


My favorite was the guy at a Phillies game that intentionally vomited on a child in front of him with bonus mug shot photo featuring a fresh black eye.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trocadero: ShawnD: Well, they are Bald Eagle, not 4 o'clock shadow eagles.

I have never in my life heard it called 4 o'clock shadow, only 5 o'clock shadow. Are you one of those bizarro Arizona people during Daylight Savings Time?


Probably one of those unfortunate dark haired, fair-skinned types that physically peaked at the tender age of 14 w8th a full beard by high school and has round-the-clock "shadow" because the hair is blatantly obvious even under the skin at any hour of the day. I am so very thankful that I am not in that subset, but I have also vowed to never again work for overly-controlling assholes who obsess over an employee's "clean-shaven" looks as if it were some sort of crime to not have the appearance of the Vampyre L'estat.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Trocadero: ShawnD: Well, they are Bald Eagle, not 4 o'clock shadow eagles.

I have never in my life heard it called 4 o'clock shadow, only 5 o'clock shadow. Are you one of those bizarro Arizona people during Daylight Savings Time?

Probably one of those unfortunate dark haired, fair-skinned types that physically peaked at the tender age of 14 w8th a full beard by high school and has round-the-clock "shadow" because the hair is blatantly obvious even under the skin at any hour of the day. I am so very thankful that I am not in that subset, but I have also vowed to never again work for overly-controlling assholes who obsess over an employee's "clean-shaven" looks as if it were some sort of crime to not have the appearance of the Vampyre L'estat.


i.insider.comView Full Size

/fark the Yankees
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Suby is a Kori Bustard.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who doesn't appreciate a thigh high bald eagle?


/bearded ones are fine too
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Evidently the nationaldaycalendar "staff" aren't too bright...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Some needs to save the eagles from the cowboys."

It's not just punctuation, capitalization matters, too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spread the Eagles?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was a bald headed bird
He was brutally handsome
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And my morning commute up the GSP was made memorable with a mature bald eagle in a tree next to the road, his white head shining on the sun.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Men have the strangest requests.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: TommyDeuce: I though the Cowboys did that yesterday?

*hucks D cell battery at you*


Question: If Gritty showed up dressed at Santa, what would be the bodycount?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.