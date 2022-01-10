 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 10 is 'affable' as in: "Farmer Bill was furious after the train had hit his prized cattle, because now all that was left was affable"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Affable means, At Ease, affable owner of the restaurant, hallways, affable demeanor, principal, ease, nights  
•       •       •

157 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 11:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boo...hiss....

Bad subby.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3 bad pun greenlights in a row? Golly!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bad cow pun.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: 3 bad pun greenlights in a row? Golly!


The redneck stupidity always gets a green because its the "word of the day"

Which is sad, because we could all do with a real word of the day and not some shiat level pun
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like bad puns but that's a bad bad pun.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I don't get it.


.5 a bull
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The downfall of Ed Masterson
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It should have moooved.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At any rate, I always thought the affable was Paul Rudd's Super Bowl after party.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That headline took some time and effort you guys. Kudos for the great pun.  :)
 
buster_v
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Bad cow pun.


Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: KRSESQ: I don't get it.

.5 a bull


Thank you.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.