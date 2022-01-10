 Skip to content
On this day in history, in 2008, India showed the world their tiny Tatas
20
    Tata Motors, Ford Motor Company, New Delhi Auto Expo, Automobile, world's cheapest car, Land Rover  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not subby, but this is kinda funny:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's funny, because I'm currently in India.

Tata is to India what a Stateside corporation would be if it controlled all of GM, US Steel, the power grid, Verizon, the Hilton and Marriot Hotel chains, and controlled all major aspects of New construction including cement and rebar. Just off the top of my head.

They have their paws in every cookie jar.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got some stock in Tata back in 2012ish. Did pretty good.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tata, India's largest automaker, called the four-door, bubble-shaped mini-vehicle (it was just 5 feet wide and 10 feet long) the "People's Car"

So they created in fact a volkswagen...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

So the Indian version of Samsung.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

a.espncdn.comView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FC_Sher​i​ff_Tiraspol

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sheriff​_​(company)

I still can't believe that James Bond didn't fight these guys in at least one of his movies.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Small? Nano even!
 
Tabletop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

With Samsung there's LG to share the load with at least. I thought they were a tv company until I went to korea and learned they were an everything company.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dunno, but Indian Tatas are very diversified:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm just disappointed Fiat-Chrysler won their lawsuit so we can't get Mahindra Roxors in the US anymore.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I got some stock in Tata back in 2012ish. Did pretty good.


I was thinking the same thing but I bought the stock in 2009.  It has gone through a few large cycles.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Indian Tatas can be magnificent
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gleeman: I'm just disappointed Fiat-Chrysler won their lawsuit so we can't get Mahindra Roxors in the US anymore.


You can't get the old design, but they've got a new one.

Old 'lawsuit' Roxor:

Fark user imageView Full Size

New 'improved' Roxor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The people who attempted pressurized air as a stored fuel source for cars are into electric vehicles, too.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pottsylvania had a similar project, but the cars plant got stuck on automatic and nearly swamped the country in cheap cars. The proposed solution was to build the cars out of upsidaisium.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like the hatch in the floorboard so you don't have to leave the vehicle to take a dump in the street.
 
kokomo61 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I like the hatch in the floorboard so you don't have to leave the vehicle to take a dump in the street.


That happens every so often here in Northern Virginia. Indian family settles here, then brings over the odd uncle or grandparent who takes a squat right on the sidewalk or bike path, to the horror of the neighbors.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This thread is useless without tits pics.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not really such a good thing.

India should have just invested in massive public transportation.  They have the population ffs.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kokomo61: Sexy Jesus: I like the hatch in the floorboard so you don't have to leave the vehicle to take a dump in the street.

That happens every so often here in Northern Virginia. Indian family settles here, then brings over the odd uncle or grandparent who takes a squat right on the sidewalk or bike path, to the horror of the neighbors.


Please tell me that's a sick joke...
 
