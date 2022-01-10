 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Man was removed after being stuck in chimney of a house he doesn't live in. Authorities say this is pretty common during the flue season   (wjla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless your name is Santa Claus, don't go down chimneys.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ba-dum, tssssssss
 
argylez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why was he in there?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The guy was being a Dick?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Death to subby. Kill, kill, kill.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

argylez: Why was he in there?


Well, everybody has to be somewhere.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ok, that was pretty clever, subs.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...Santa? Is that... you?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I like how they go out of their way to not imply he might have been breaking in in the headline.  Just an "unauthorized chimney occupant".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's the presents, asshole?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

alex10294: I like how they go out of their way to not imply he might have been breaking in in the headline.  Just an "unauthorized chimney occupant".


This is bound to catch on in the current American Climate (tm).

Home invader? Absolutely not! You're a "Creative Asset Manager"
Arsonist? That's a dirty word! You're a "Heat-Treatment Technician"
Dictator? No more! You're a "Single-minded Opportunist"
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: alex10294: I like how they go out of their way to not imply he might have been breaking in in the headline.  Just an "unauthorized chimney occupant".

This is bound to catch on in the current American Climate (tm).

Home invader? Absolutely not! You're a "Creative Asset Manager"
Arsonist? That's a dirty word! You're a "Heat-Treatment Technician"
Dictator? No more! You're a "Single-minded Opportunist"


More like undocumented chimney immigrant.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

alex10294: I like how they go out of their way to not imply he might have been breaking in in the headline.  Just an "unauthorized chimney occupant".


Hard to find an authorized chimney these days.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Honest officer, I'm not breaking in, I'm just following my GPS!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "Honest officer, I'm not breaking in, I'm just following my GPS!"


"Two Words, Officer: Apple Maps"
 
