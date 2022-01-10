 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "How to manage mindless snacking from your pandemic home office." With photo of a "snack" that has never once made an appearance in your pandemic home office   (cnn.com) divider line
32
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hållo, I would like many snæcks of great hėalthiness, please! Notice my red currants, blaćk currants, östīflåckenfürenbŕøt, fârvelgřųtenkæse cheese, and reindeer klūvenwürst shavings. Verý healthy yes! Cost is $87,5 USD, verý reasonable each day.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me your mom hates you without saying your mom hates you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Is that sweet and sour pork?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just eat protein and high fat snacks. You won't be hungry all day. Hard boiled eggs, cheese, nuts. Ditch the carbs for snacking. It isn't that hard to break the addiction, just takes a few days.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Just eat protein and high fat snacks. You won't be hungry all day. Hard boiled eggs, cheese, nuts. Ditch the carbs for snacking. It isn't that hard to break the addiction, just takes a few days.


This is a good strategy. I was slacking and going for Doritos and shiat, and one day I woke up 12 pounds heavier. So now I'll get whatever protein is on sale at the store (ribeye steak has gotten cheap again for some reason) and cook up a pound or two at the beginning of the week. I'll hard boil some eggs and if I feel peckish during the day, I'll just cut a hunk of meat, grab an egg, and chow down. You're right - after a day or two you aren't hungry anymore. I went from snacking six or seven times a day to eating once in the middle of the day and having a nice dinner. I also managed to drop 15 pounds in two months without working at it.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good beef jerky and string cheese for my snacking.... still fat, though.
 
Lapdance
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissFeasance [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's just a bento box.  I use them all the time for portion control and when I need a meal out somewhere.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I spend all day at work eating shiat and crow so I have no need of snacks.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Picture in TFA looks like a Squid Game lunch.

Sliced summer sausage, co-jack cheese and saltines, and sometimes some smokehouse almonds. Oh, and a glass of black cherry Koolaid. That's the daily home office snack here.
 
rohar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm surrounded by amazing food within walking distance.  This is the problem:

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At home you can finally snack on durian without being "that guy"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: dodecahedron: Just eat protein and high fat snacks. You won't be hungry all day. Hard boiled eggs, cheese, nuts. Ditch the carbs for snacking. It isn't that hard to break the addiction, just takes a few days.

This is a good strategy. I was slacking and going for Doritos and shiat, and one day I woke up 12 pounds heavier. So now I'll get whatever protein is on sale at the store (ribeye steak has gotten cheap again for some reason) and cook up a pound or two at the beginning of the week. I'll hard boil some eggs and if I feel peckish during the day, I'll just cut a hunk of meat, grab an egg, and chow down. You're right - after a day or two you aren't hungry anymore. I went from snacking six or seven times a day to eating once in the middle of the day and having a nice dinner. I also managed to drop 15 pounds in two months without working at it.


This sounds like it might work for me.

I love hard boiled eggs and meats. And I do feel less hungry after even a small portion of them.

hmmmm
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Tell me your mom hates you without saying your mom hates you.


[Fark user image 421x261]

/Is that sweet and sour pork?

You cropped out my favorite part:

Fark user imageView Full Size


TONS OF GRAPES.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It surprises me how many folks I know that have to work from home 100% now haven't taken the time to put together some kind of home office. I built a little miniature library/office situation (my house is only about 1,000 sqft) complete with some wainscoting, a tufted leather executive chair, and even a hidden bottle of scotch. Granted I don't telework full time but having a nice space to do it in made the whole experience a lot more bearable.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rohar: I'm surrounded by amazing food within walking distance.  This is the problem:

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x576]


That picture seems to not do that sandwich justice. Coleslaw is an underutilized condiment.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Skip the snacks and have a light lunch
fastly.4sqi.netView Full Size


blog.opentable.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The meal picture in TFA reminded me of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: rohar: I'm surrounded by amazing food within walking distance.  This is the problem:

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x576]

That picture seems to not do that sandwich justice. Coleslaw is an underutilized condiment.


It's a total mess.  Put a drop cloth on your desk before you attempt.  The coleslaw and smoked pork are amazeballs together.

Also problematic, two blocks away:

s3-media0.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lapdance: [Fark user image 275x183]


Username checks out.
 
bisi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Lsherm: dodecahedron: Just eat protein and high fat snacks. You won't be hungry all day. Hard boiled eggs, cheese, nuts. Ditch the carbs for snacking. It isn't that hard to break the addiction, just takes a few days.

This is a good strategy. I was slacking and going for Doritos and shiat, and one day I woke up 12 pounds heavier. So now I'll get whatever protein is on sale at the store (ribeye steak has gotten cheap again for some reason) and cook up a pound or two at the beginning of the week. I'll hard boil some eggs and if I feel peckish during the day, I'll just cut a hunk of meat, grab an egg, and chow down. You're right - after a day or two you aren't hungry anymore. I went from snacking six or seven times a day to eating once in the middle of the day and having a nice dinner. I also managed to drop 15 pounds in two months without working at it.

This sounds like it might work for me.

I love hard boiled eggs and meats. And I do feel less hungry after even a small portion of them.

hmmmm


Fark.com where gorging yourself on eggs, cheese and steaks counts as the healthy diet option.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Skip the snacks and have a light lunch
[fastly.4sqi.net image 600x600]

[blog.opentable.com image 768x960]


"Yeah, just give me three pounds of pastrami and a cracker."
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's the mindless alcohol consumption that's a problem for me.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Skip the snacks and have a light lunch
[fastly.4sqi.net image 600x600]

[blog.opentable.com image 768x960]


I'll see your epic pastrami sandwich and ultra shake, and match with the Heart Stopper BLT (Crowne Candy) and the Everything Bloody Mary (Wisconsin thing)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SpectroBoy: Skip the snacks and have a light lunch
[fastly.4sqi.net image 600x600]

[blog.opentable.com image 768x960]

I'll see your epic pastrami sandwich and ultra shake, and match with the Heart Stopper BLT (Crowne Candy) and the Everything Bloody Mary (Wisconsin thing)
[Fark user image 550x412]
[Fark user image 634x1024]


Technically, this counts as a BLT and a single bloody Mary- not a bad lunch (on paper).
 
rohar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Subtonic: rohar: I'm surrounded by amazing food within walking distance.  This is the problem:

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x576]

That picture seems to not do that sandwich justice. Coleslaw is an underutilized condiment.


Oh, and speaking of coleslaw, this is the Desi Plate at bongo's.  It's about 5 blocks away, so I pretend the walk will burn off the calories.  It doesn't, but that's my story.

It's kindof a deconstructed cuban sandwich over rice with beans and slaw.  This is why I have a "snacking" problem:

s3-media0.fl.yelpcdn.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SpectroBoy: Skip the snacks and have a light lunch
[fastly.4sqi.net image 600x600]

[blog.opentable.com image 768x960]

I'll see your epic pastrami sandwich and ultra shake, and match with the Heart Stopper BLT (Crowne Candy) and the Everything Bloody Mary (Wisconsin thing)
[Fark user image image 550x412]
[Fark user image image 634x1024]


They say in Heaven, love comes first
We'll make Heaven a place on Earth
Ooh, Heaven is a place on Earth
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: It's just a bento box.  I use them all the time for portion control and when I need a meal out somewhere.


Settle what I want to know: Is it for snacking or whole meals?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This "snack" isn't mindless. Pretentious? Sure. But mindeless? Nope. They thought out every last bit of that photo for reasons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nevermind the lunch in the picture, are forearm sweaters a thing now?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: It's just a bento box.  I use them all the time for portion control and when I need a meal out somewhere.


It's some sort of Bento Box of Holding.

How else did they manage to get the grapes in there without them being all squished up?

/watches Bento Expo on NHK
//but owns a tiffin, not a multi compartment bento box
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rohar: I'm surrounded by amazing food within walking distance.  This is the problem:

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x576]


Is that from Valhalla Sandwiches? If not, try them. They're amazing.
 
