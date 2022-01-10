 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   God and Big Macs got her to 106   (fox29.com) divider line
40
    More: Sappy, Big Mac, great-grandmother, Family, Big Mac Index, Need, Dorothy Nedd, great-great-grandmother, FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza  
•       •       •

1003 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could she possibly be wrong about that?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black plus Big Mac don't crack?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah sure
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YEARF-OLS
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I live to 106 I'll start eating Big Mac's, but not before.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few months ago I read an article about a guy who ate nothing but chef boyarde and kraft mac and cheese until he was in his 20s yet grew up perfectly healthy. That as well as this convince me that what you eat doesn't matter.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman was already 51 years old when the Big Mac was released.  I wonder what she did for her first half century.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pop Will Eat Itself - Def Con One (Video)
Youtube Xef60FAN6Vk
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a fallacy.

If you start with a 1,000,000 people, eventually you are bound to get down to the last one. It's not because of faith and Big Macs, it is despite them.

Here's an old scam:  publish thousands of newsletters predicting that the market will go up and an equal number of them saying it will go down. Send them to potential investors for free. If the market goes up, drop the potential customers you told it would go down and send new newsletters to the remainder making a new prediction. Repeat until you have a handful of potential inverstors willing to pay big money for your newsletters. Take the money and run.

See how that works? Even correct predictions may be casually unconnected. It is time and chance that rule the stock market, as well as the mass stupidity and ignorance of the punters and the stock brokers.

An infinity of chimpanzess, small chidren or "psychics" who are randomly right or wrong will eventually be boiled down to only those who have been randomly right all the time.

There is nothing in them. They are just a reductcion of fools, like a reduction of maple saps to maple sugar, which as you know is pure gold.

It's basically a twisted Gambler's Fallacy. So is thinking bad predictors must be "over due". God plays quantum dice with the Universe and even the Divine Dice have no memory. It is only the next throw that counts when you are all in.

The Greater Fool theory always applies, no matter if it be the wisest fool in Christendom or the smartest, best informed stock broker, although most of them are young fools, because the old fools die or leave business to write a novel or paint or live in a log cabin in Canada.
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Both Richard and Maurice McDonald, as well as Ray Kroc, all died of heart failure.

Just saying.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wax_on: A few months ago I read an article about a guy who ate nothing but chef boyarde and kraft mac and cheese until he was in his 20s yet grew up perfectly healthy. That as well as this convince me that what you eat doesn't matter.


At 15 it probably doesn't matter much. At 51, it absolutely does.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Couldn't be just genetics and luck.
People who died earlier just weren't worthy in the eyes of god and Ronald McDonald.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: If I live to 106 I'll start eating Big Mac's, but not before.


Don't forget drinking and smoking. It will kill the smell and the taste of the Big Macs.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Your mileage may vary.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The McAngel of Death?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Feeling pretty good about that late night quarter pounder right now.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love how every statement she makes is an exclamation!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Half her blood volume is probably monosodium glutamate.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stick your kale up your ass, vegan!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Considering all of the preservatives in McDs she's probably not wrong...
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey, who cares why?

She's a nice old lady. Roll with it and smile, you ass hats.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My Grandmother made it to 100 and had better taste when it came to burgers (In-n-Out).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Considering all of the preservatives in McDs she's probably not wrong...


You beat me to it.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So THAT'S the 'special sauce'.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PirateKing: So THAT'S the 'special sauce'.


I should chug a bottle of Thousand Island when I get home.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: My Grandmother made it to 100 and had better taste when it came to burgers (In-n-Out).


Thanks for telling us about your centenarian matriarch and her in-n-out urges.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: My Grandmother made it to 100 and had better taste when it came to burgers (In-n-Out).


I hear they called her the In-n-Out Queen.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: PirateKing: So THAT'S the 'special sauce'.

I should chug a bottle of Thousand Island when I get home.


It's ten islands per year, plus a bit.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lulz....I knew there would be jokes.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He made it to 112:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Persnickety: This woman was already 51 years old when the Big Mac was released.  I wonder what she did for her first half century.


ate pine cones, duh.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: If I live to 106 I'll start eating Big Mac's, but not before.


Not me. 106 is nothing. I might, when I get really old, but even then, probably not. I prefer actual food.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: CFitzsimmons: If I live to 106 I'll start eating Big Mac's, but not before.

Not me. 106 is nothing. I might, when I get really old, but even then, probably not. I prefer actual food.


Like pine cones?
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stop sucking up to God.

He knows what youre doing.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So what does someone who is 106-yearf-ols want for their birthday?
It's quite simple actually.  "Sweet living!" said Dorothy Nedd.

I like how this motto is vague enough that everyone can interpret it in a way that works for them. For some it may be just surviving with a joyful spirit but for I it is impersonating Michael Jackson and swigging vodka on a bench in the dark with some petite ladies on my lap
Fark user imageView Full Size
/keeps ya young
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not OK with pressuring a 106 year-old for a freak show soundbite that sums up their life and dooms them to a new and dismissive nickname like "Lady Micky-D."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Another factor: not being jinxed by People Magazine on the eve of her birthday
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'm not OK with pressuring a 106 year-old for a freak show soundbite that sums up their life and dooms them to a new and dismissive nickname like "Lady Micky-D."


How about "Ol' Mama Two Patties"...?
 
hershy799
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My grandfather was born on the same day as this woman, January 7 1916. Both born in South Philly, no less. I would say that they were likely born at the same hospital but I don't know if either one of them was born in a hospital (she's Black and he was the son of immigrant eastern European Jews).

Living a long life is about genetics and luck, maybe a dash of diet/exercise/lifestyle. Grandpa checked out 26 years ago (!) at age 80.

Also, TFA says that the woman doesn't get many visitors now due to the pandemic. What a shame -- if I make it to 106 I won't be afraid of a pandemic (especially with a vaccine) any more than I would be of going to sleep.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.