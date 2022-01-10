 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Georgia governor orders Hunker Down Day. Finally. Wait, it's about what?   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
    Southeastern Conference, Georgia Bulldogs football team's matchup, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, honor of Hunker Down Day, proclamation calls, Georgia, National Football League  
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


unavailable for comment
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry a black governor calls for shoot a Honky Down Day and you people are ok with that?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's the point, the Huskers are down every day?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.


That's the sad part of this, we all know how that game is going to go.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.


Not me.  As a die hard Tech fan (I know, not much to boast about there), I want to see them get ran off the field.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.

That's the sad part of this, we all know how that game is going to go.


Georgia is competitive and then falls apart in the 4th quarter?  That's my guess.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a late start the network mus know it will be over by Half Time
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.

Not me.  As a die hard Tech fan (I know, not much to boast about there), I want to see them get ran off the field.


Tech has a more rent National Championship than Georgia
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can't tell people to wear masks but he can order them to wear team colors, eh? Too stupid to live.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: [Fark user image 600x806]

unavailable for comment


I'm a fan.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.



On repeat, for all eternity.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: American Decency Association: [Fark user image 600x806]

unavailable for comment

I'm a fan.


Nice to see fark show some love for the Bob Ross of camping.
 
Vazz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The words all appear to be in English, but I'll be damned if I can figure out what they are saying.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: KingKauff: Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.

Not me.  As a die hard Tech fan (I know, not much to boast about there), I want to see them get ran off the field.

Tech has a more rent National Championship than Georgia


I'm not sure if it's still true (too lazy to lool up right now), but Tech has, at least until maybe "recently", more SEC championships than UGA.

/I could be wrong
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Larry Munson used to do the Falcons radio broadcast for home games back when I worked for the Falcons. He was a total dick. To everybody. Even Al Davis remarked on what a dick he was. I used to imagine a hobnailed boot going through his face.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.


On repeat, for all eternity.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x300]


i remember when that came out. I thought it was a joke.
It was my first ever "wait, you're serious!?!" moment in my life.
Go back to being intentionally funny please Mr Murphy
 
God-- [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I left Athens Ga (and Georgia itself) for a reason....(Only part of it was the lazy, redneck, white baptist, piece of trailer trash that I was married to). It's a shiatty place with shiatty people. (Ok there are some good people there, but they should move too).
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheDreadChefRoberts: New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.



On repeat, for all eternity.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x300]

i remember when that came out. I thought it was a joke.
It was my first ever "wait, you're serious!?!" moment in my life.
Go back to being intentionally funny please Mr Murphy

I love that video.  Rick in the sound booth really feelin' it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let me guess: Football

*RTFA*

Figures.
 
drtgb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And, unlike vaccines or face masks, there will be near 100% compliance on this. This is true herd mentality.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tomorrow, the declaration will be changed to "Folded to Nick Saban yet again" Day.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KingKauff: Rapmaster2000: I legitimately hope Georgia wins so that their fans can stop living in 1980.  I know what it's like.  I'm a Bears fan.  It's 1985 forever.

Not me.  As a die hard Tech fan (I know, not much to boast about there), I want to see them get ran off the field.


Eh, WREK is pretty top-notch....
 
