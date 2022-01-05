 Skip to content
(NPR)   The good news: Floridians are starting to accept climate change is real. The bad news: By wondering if they should tear up palm trees to plant more shade trees for protection from the sun instead of how to evolve gills so they can live underwater   (npr.org) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should plant pine trees. They don't have leaves to lose, they'll contribute to the alkalinity levels of their soil- poisoning it for native plant life and they'll probably be all be dead in a short amount of time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: They should plant pine trees. They don't have leaves to lose, they'll contribute to the alkalinity levels of their soil- poisoning it for native plant life and they'll probably be all be dead in a short amount of time.


no. SIlver maples
With a huge, shallow root system what will rip up a half an acre when a 40 MPH wind tips it over.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who are you going to sell your house to, Aquaman?
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"That's where I started raising the alarm so to speak, as to what could potentially be the phase out of palm trees," Commissioner Steven Meiner says.

This guy...this guy has his priorities straight.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't recall oaks and maples being salt tolerant.

...Ooh, but apparently many oaks are! https://www.thespruce.com/salt-tolera​n​t-plants-for-beach-and-roadside-landsc​aping-4767375
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Who are you going to sell your house to, Aquaman?


nah, Zillow.

They buy anything with an address.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They should plant helium balloon trees.   That way, the trees do tree stuff and keep America's Wang from sinking.

Helium Balloon Trees; they near every Dollar Tree.  Also Helium Balloon telephone poles.
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not surprised that the plan ran into a buzz saw -- nobody likes removing trees.

The proposal should have been to reduce the number of new palms planted and replaced each year going forward, and for the next several years, net increase the number of new trees planted with mostly non-palms so to jump start phasing out the palms.

Also, provide modest incentives for property owners to plant non-palm trees.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gopher wood trees.

Lots and lots of gopher wood trees.

They will become useful eventually.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't recall oaks and maples being salt tolerant.

...Ooh, but apparently many oaks are! https://www.thespruce.com/salt-toleran​t-plants-for-beach-and-roadside-landsc​aping-4767375


Poinciana trees are tropical, salt resistant and provide shade and already grown in some parts of FL.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well the good thing is that people are fleeing the state in droves because of our reckless COVID policies.  This, combined with our astronomical death rate from COVID, should allow nature the ability to reclaim part of our land and produce more shade.
 
