(BBC) Having learned nothing from People magazine's Betty White cover, Buckingham Palace unveils plans for the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations in the summer (bbc.co.uk)
37
37 Comments
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the worst that could happen? Just don't invite Reggie Jackson. Simple.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MORE LIKE JUBILAME.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can just go full Weekend at Lizzy's, hold her hand up with a string and wave it a bit, and nobody will be able to tell the difference.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The first event begins on Monday, with a competition to invent a new pudding to celebrate the Queen's reign."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: They can just go full Weekend at Lizzy's, hold her hand up with a string and wave it a bit, and nobody will be able to tell the difference.


That's what happened with Old Phil, so there is a precedent.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's still got 2 years before she's the longest reigning monarch ever.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they know.  They are trying to kill her!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "The first event begins on Monday, with a competition to invent a new pudding to celebrate the Queen's reign."
[Fark user image 422x192] [View Full Size image _x_]


Good ol' putrefaction pudding.  But royal.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  The Queen is immortal.  She's not going anywhere.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Oh they know.  They are trying to kill her!


Invite megan markle
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: durbnpoisn: Oh they know.  They are trying to kill her!

Invite megan markle


Or Megan, duchess of thee stallion
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: She's still got 2 years before she's the longest reigning monarch ever.


Huh, I had no idea that title was currently held by Louis XIV
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: iheartscotch: She's still got 2 years before she's the longest reigning monarch ever.

Huh, I had no idea that title was currently held by Louis XIV


Yeah, but he was like 5 or something when he became King.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: iheartscotch: She's still got 2 years before she's the longest reigning monarch ever.

Huh, I had no idea that title was currently held by Louis XIV


I don't think that one should count. Louis took the throne as a child and a council ruled in his name. Elizabeth has been full adult queen her entire reign.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad Enrico Pallazzo isn't around too sing Rule Britannia.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Queen is already dead, so technically Buckingham Palace cannot kill that which is already dead.

/Although strange aeons and all that...
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New pudding? How about a nice vanilla custard left out in the sun until forms a skin, with some dust on top, smelling vaguely of raisins.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: New pudding? How about a nice vanilla custard left out in the sun until forms a skin, with some dust on top, smelling vaguely of raisins.


You'd make a great British cook.
 
mjg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OR could this really be the plans for the funeral?....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not really looking forward to "King Charles".
Can we install "Queen Lucy" instead?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cute as a bag of fluffy kittens. SQUEEEEEE!!
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Brian May - 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace
Youtube 1KNWdhVJq9k


Is Brian May still available?
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I'm not really looking forward to "King Charles".
Can we install "Queen Lucy" instead?
[Fark user image image 300x304]
Cute as a bag of fluffy kittens. SQUEEEEEE!!


I especially enjoyed her series Wreinventing Wrussia.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When my grandmother turned 99 we threw a huge party for her.  After the party she pulled the grandkids aside and asked us not to do anything large for her 100th birthday because she spent the whole month prior to her 99th being worried that she wouldn't live until the party and ruin it for everyone.  We did a small just the family party for her 100th and then buried her after her 107th birthday.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"London bridge is not down. I repeat, London bridge is not down."
 
Pingu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If she makes it, we get an extra days holiday. If she dies then we'll get a day for the funeral and, likely, a day next year for the coronation. It's all good! :)
 
Rannuci
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Will they have a contest for the meat that has to be eaten before anyone can have the new pudding?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: FTA: "The first event begins on Monday, with a competition to invent a new pudding to celebrate the Queen's reign."
[Fark user image image 422x192]


English people doing English things...our's is not to judge
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Pfft.  The Queen is immortal.  She's not going anywhere.


The can Only Be One!

Queen - Princes Of The Universe (Official Video)
Youtube VEJ8lpCQbyw
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I'm not really looking forward to "King Charles".
Can we install "Queen Lucy" instead?
[Fark user image 300x304]
Cute as a bag of fluffy kittens. SQUEEEEEE!!


She's just going to keep pulling the crown away at the last minute as Charles runs up every time. Why not install Queenie McQueenface?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pingu: If she makes it, we get an extra days holiday. If she dies then we'll get a day for the funeral and, likely, a day next year for the coronation. It's all good! :)


Those will be the days the Underground workers have a strike. God I miss sitting in traffic on A40 for those.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ifky: Too bad Enrico Pallazzo isn't around too sing Rule Britannia.


if I had Bezos-money, I would pay a crowd of about 100 people within easy view of the TV cameras and QE2 to chant "Enrico Pallazzo!" for about 20 mins during the parade.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lizard people live longer than us. As long as the mask holds up she'll be fine.
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She ain't gonna die, until her eldest son CHARLES goes first.
 
