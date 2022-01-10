 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Fark ready headline: 'Hollywood Madam' Heidi Fleiss plans to leave Nevada after pet parrot shot   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Nevada, Heidi Fleiss, Monica Lewinsky, trial of OJ Simpson, Kenneth Starr, American businesspeople, months of a federal prison sentence, close friend of Dennis Hof  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fleiss, 56, has lived for about 15 years in Pahrump, a high desert community about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

Pahrump is a special place.

Home of Art Bell, and also Ron Jeremy, apparently.

Also, thousands and thousands of undeveloped residential lots in the surrounding desert, being sold and resold to outsiders... it's a weird scam.

But hey.  Prostitution is legal.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"JESUS IS WATCHING YOU."
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy parrot lady? I guess crazy cay lady was a little too on the nose...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or even a crazy CAT LADY...
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This sucks, I'm upgrading to Missouri" said no one ever ... until now.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, she likes birds?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Felix Da Housecat - Madame Hollywood feat. Miss Kittin
Youtube tYjKDEnYTyI
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is a pet parrot shot like a money shot, only more colourful and accompanied by a loud squawk?

/article does not explain why her move is contingent upon it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Or even a crazy CAT LADY...


I thought she was out of the game of managing a large amount of pussy.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GRCooper: "This sucks, I'm upgrading to Missouri" said no one ever ... until now.


Missouri loves company they say.
 
killershark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Heidi Fleiss?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I tried to submit this yesterday... such an odd story.

Moving to the Ozarks?  Lady, next time it won't be a pellet gun...
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pert: Is a pet parrot shot like a money shot, only more colourful and accompanied by a loud squawk?

/article does not explain why her move is contingent upon it


The only reason she didn't leave is that she had been nailed there. Many times.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even in Pahrump, what kind of sick fark would shoot a parrot?

[ponders]

What kind of sick fark would shoot a parrot and let it live?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Oh, she likes birds?

[Fark user image image 360x270]


The amazing johnathan, such an underrated comic
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't get a Pahrump from that guy
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Oh, she likes birds?

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Amazing Johnathan.  Loved his comedy.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poor parrot, having to be owned by Heidi Fleiss....
 
Alphax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xanadian: Poor parrot, having to be owned by Heidi Fleiss....


Sounds like she owns several parrots.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xanadian: Poor parrot, having to be owned by Heidi Fleiss....


What kind of sadist keeps a tropical bird collection in the desert
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
'E's not pinin'! 'E's passed on! This parrot is no more! He has ceased to be! 'E's expired and gone to meet 'is maker! 'E's a stiff! Bereft of life, 'e rests in peace! If you hadn't nailed 'im to the perch 'e'd be pushing up the daisies! 'Is metabolic processes are now 'istory! 'E's off the twig! 'E's kicked the bucket, 'e's shuffled off 'is mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible!! THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: xanadian: Poor parrot, having to be owned by Heidi Fleiss....


Sounds like she owns several parrots.

Like the lady in this song

The Biggest Parakeets In Town , Jud Strunk , 1975
Youtube FhPwqez1X_c


Well, somebody had to post this.
 
