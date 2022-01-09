 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   "University of Michigan immunologist says pandemic will end in 2022"   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
50
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've got a benjamin that says it won't.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can only hope.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of a way to find out that our species is going to end this year.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just in time for the next infectious disease.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[ Unlikely ]
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It won't end, we'll just ignore it because it will get to the point where it's no longer threatening to overwhelm the healthcare systems.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Right after Michigan beats Alabama for the national title tonight.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
one way or another
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The #1 expert on the disease Dr. Fauci in April 2021:

"It's very difficult to predict, but I would think that we would approach some degree of normality as we get towards the end of the summer (2021) and into the fall, and a considerable degree of normality as we get into the winter of this coming year," he told Insider in a recent interview.

https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci​-​us-return-to-normal-late-summer-2021-4​

So yeah, don't believe anyone who says the pandemic is ending.

Oh, also from the same article: His optimism comes in part from studies that show vaccinated people are unlikely to spread the virus.

That also turned out not be true.
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In that they'll try to declare it over even though casecounts are high and excess mortality is through the roof.
 
pd2001
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Walking Dead technically takes place after the end of that pandemic, too.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does Thursday work for you guys?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We'll get over the pandemic in 2022*

*assuming full global vaccination, compliant populations, and broad spectrum Covid vaccine development capable of handling new variants fully authorized for all ages.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, probably.  The last coronavirus pandemic, Russian flu, lasted two years with a few flareups finally ceasing entirely in 1895.  It's now endemic as Covid-19 will be.  Your grandchildren will be infected with Covid-19 before they turn 5 and you won't even notice.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: We'll get over the pandemic in 2022*

*assuming full global vaccination, compliant populations, and broad spectrum Covid vaccine development capable of handling new variants fully authorized for all ages.


Offer void in Florida
 
synithium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pandemic over.  Endemic starting.
 
padraig
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've got several people on my Facebook wall actually cheering the Omicron variant, because high transmissibility + low mortality = herd immunity at last !

First, I don't believe in herd immunity without a vaccine.

Second, it assumes that there won't be a worse variant in the future.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I would assume at some point it will end, since other plagues have ended, though some dragged on for awhile.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: It won't end, we'll just ignore it because it will get to the point where it's no longer threatening to overwhelm the healthcare systems.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unlikely tag last seen fapping in the corner, apparently.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

padraig: I've got several people on my Facebook wall actually cheering the Omicron variant, because high transmissibility + low mortality = herd immunity at last !

First, I don't believe in herd immunity without a vaccine.

Second, it assumes that there won't be a worse variant in the future.


True. But at the worst it probably means a reprieve where things are normal for a while until the unvaccinated lose their immunity a few months later. Can't predict what the next variant will do though.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Given the rapid changing from Alpha to Delta to Omicron, I'm thinking this will probably burn out in '23. We're a lot more mobile than in 1918, so a globalism tax needs to be added on.

/1918 Flu took two years, I've seen references that said it was actually closer to three.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

padraig: I've got several people on my Facebook wall actually cheering the Omicron variant, because high transmissibility + low mortality = herd immunity at last !

First, I don't believe in herd immunity without a vaccine.

Second, it assumes that there won't be a worse variant in the future.


Its not herd immunity if everyone gets the illness.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

padraig: I've got several people on my Facebook wall actually cheering the Omicron variant, because high transmissibility + low mortality = herd immunity at last !

First, I don't believe in herd immunity without a vaccine.

Second, it assumes that there won't be a worse variant in the future.


Vaccines help a great great deal, but if your first point was accurate the human race would have died out long before they were ever developed.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

synithium: Pandemic over.  Endemic starting.


About what I was going to say. The pandemic phase ended a couple of months ago. It's just endemic now and will continue to kill and maim at an increased rate until it reaches some balance with the populations it infects.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait, wait.  Michigan has a university?  Like, teachers and books and learning?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dr Jim Baker has faith the pandemic will end in 2022 after speaking directly to God.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
my magic 8 ball confirmed it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: It won't end, we'll just ignore it because it will get to the point where it's no longer threatening to overwhelm the healthcare systems.


If people get sick but can recover at home you no longer have a public health problem.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's because of the comet that's coming though, not anything to do with virology.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Right after Michigan beats Alabama for the national title tonight.


That's just mean man
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sure.

2022 is also the year when Halle Berry will show up at my door, carrying two growlers of w00tstout, and wearing the catsuit.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Wait, wait.  Michigan has a university?  Like, teachers and books and learning?


Top 15 medical school in the country.

/This guy probably works for UM Flint
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Hell of a way to find out that our species is going to end this year.


That's exactly the way I read it, too.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is because in each wave the most susceptible individuals have been killed off as the rest of the population develops immunity.

I'm sure the remaining susceptible individuals in society are relieved to hear that.

Unlike previous major pandemics, we've been able to protect a lot more vulnerable people than usual, which means the tail of this thing is probably going to stretch out much longer than would be expected.  The issue is also that stretching things out like we have, while also half-assing the vaccination drive, means more variants will develop, which means prior infection is less effective at stopping the pandemic.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well... I mean, the original pandemic's over, right?  We're just having a nice cascade of overlapping pandemics, that's all.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: The #1 expert on the disease Dr. Fauci in April 2021:

"It's very difficult to predict, but I would think that we would approach some degree of normality as we get towards the end of the summer (2021) and into the fall, and a considerable degree of normality as we get into the winter of this coming year," he told Insider in a recent interview.

https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-​us-return-to-normal-late-summer-2021-4

So yeah, don't believe anyone who says the pandemic is ending.

Oh, also from the same article: His optimism comes in part from studies that show vaccinated people are unlikely to spread the virus.

That also turned out not be true.


Dr F was relying on the good-faith of the American people, based on epidemiology statistics for first world countries. It was an honest mistake.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Walker: The #1 expert on the disease Dr. Fauci in April 2021:

"It's very difficult to predict, but I would think that we would approach some degree of normality as we get towards the end of the summer (2021) and into the fall, and a considerable degree of normality as we get into the winter of this coming year," he told Insider in a recent interview.

https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-​us-return-to-normal-late-summer-2021-4

So yeah, don't believe anyone who says the pandemic is ending.

Oh, also from the same article: His optimism comes in part from studies that show vaccinated people are unlikely to spread the virus.

That also turned out not be true.

Dr F was relying on the good-faith of the American people, based on epidemiology statistics for first world countries. It was an honest mistake.


The mistake was considering the US to be a developed country.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: uttertosh: Walker: The #1 expert on the disease Dr. Fauci in April 2021:

"It's very difficult to predict, but I would think that we would approach some degree of normality as we get towards the end of the summer (2021) and into the fall, and a considerable degree of normality as we get into the winter of this coming year," he told Insider in a recent interview.

https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-​us-return-to-normal-late-summer-2021-4

So yeah, don't believe anyone who says the pandemic is ending.

Oh, also from the same article: His optimism comes in part from studies that show vaccinated people are unlikely to spread the virus.

That also turned out not be true.

Dr F was relying on the good-faith of the American people, based on epidemiology statistics for first world countries. It was an honest mistake.

The mistake was considering the US to be a developed country.


Yup.
 
Stantz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stopped reading riiigt.. aboooout...

Fark user imageView Full Size


here
 
Airius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

solokumba: I've got a benjamin that says it won't.


If I am allowed to call an endemic and end to a pandemic, I will take your bet.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm still keeping an eye out for the walking dude.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unlikely.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

synithium: Pandemic over.  Endemic starting.


Came here to say exactly this.  A re-branding and nothing more.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't cheer too much. In the UK the experts are saying when the pandemic ends Covid will become endemic like the flu, so this is just a technical name change.
 
wxboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Scientist: "The pandemic could end in 2022."

Farkers: "Nope, can't have optimism interrupt our doomsaying."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JasonOfOrillia: It won't end, we'll just ignore it because it will get to the point where it's no longer threatening to overwhelm the healthcare systems.


Or it becomes like the flu, where it's not nearly as deadly, and just makes people sick every few years or so.  Omicron is less severe than Delta, which makes sense.  The purpose of a virus is not to kill its host.  A virus wants to replicate, and kill the host prevents that.  As the virus mutates, it naturally becomes less deadly, to facilitate replication.  We'll be dealing with this in some form for the rest of our lives, but not the way we have for the last couple of years...
 
