 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Let's all pour one out for the 3000 liters of confiscated liquor dumped into a local river by the Taliban   (youtube.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 5:25 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Honestly... Who gives f*ck?
We all know the Taliban are limiting rights. And it's only getting worse.

We had our chance. And now it's gone...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Take me to the river
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Willie Nelson - Whiskey River
Youtube 0k9SjMpAxRM
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stars - Take Me To The Riot
Youtube sxeIivNDtFU


/nothing quite like hoping you don't die...
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why into a river, though..?

Like, guys, water isn't exactly available in surplus - why TF you pouring thousands of liters into your water supply?

You have PLENTY of sand tho... and no one wants sandy whisky.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like when you hold an intervention for somebody, and then they reject it and double down. They have a semi coherent world map of a society under Islam, and have rapidly reverted. It doesn't matter if it describes a society stuck around 800 AD, because the holiness outweighs progress. You can't run a foundry or anything resembling a factory if you can only employ men who have to attend prayers 5 times a day, so you revert.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Redh8t:

We had our ..they had their chance. And now it's gone

Fixed that for you. How long are other countries supposed to stay and run their shiathole for these jokers? They went back to their natural state in less than a week.
 
janzee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What did they do with the rest of the liquor?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Always nice to be reminded that people think one of the worst drugs on the planet is something that should be kept around
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least tomorrow's catch will be pre-marinated.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Down To The River To Pray
Youtube flcrUnoAwVk
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.