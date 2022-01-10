 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSPA)   Please remember your helmet when riding your moped into deer after midnight   (wspa.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, South Carolina, GREENVILLE COUNTY, deer Sunday morning, Greenville, South Carolina, North Carolina, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Greenville County, South Carolina, Greenville County Coroner's Office  
•       •       •

138 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 2:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
robodog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
53 and riding a scooter after midnight, tell me you lost your license for multiple DUIs without telling me you're a drunk.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't be such a square, man. That's like wearing a raincoat in the shower.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paraplegic forever or a Fark 'fable' for about 24 hours?

Here, hood mah beer and mah helmet.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even if he survived the head on with the deer, he would've died of embarrassment a week later.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Snrrt, the station is WSPA. Wespa, of vespa
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.