(The Drive)   The train hits the plane mainly in... aw, forget it   (thedrive.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2022 at 1:20 AM



cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dramatization:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well who has the right of way here?
 
Floor Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who has the most wight?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

covfefe: Well who has the right of way here?


The train, unless it jumped the tracks into the plane's airspace.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You make an emergency landing on train tracks and a train is barreling towards you and they drag you out in the nick of time..?
You are given a pass on whatever comes out in your pants.
At all.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine the poor soul who took the train because they are afraid of plane crashes...
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: You make an emergency landing on train tracks and a train is barreling towards you and they drag you out in the nick of time..?

You are given a pass on whatever comes out in your pants.
At all.

Looks like he was what was coming out of his pants. Would've been nice of LAPD to at least blur his pelvis at the end of the video.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's supposed to be a placard at the crossing describing who to call if something is blocking the tracks.

I wonder if anyone called it before the police arrived on scene.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: There's supposed to be a placard at the crossing describing who to call if something is blocking the tracks.

I wonder if anyone called it before the police arrived on scene.


At that crossing, there's one on both sides of the tracks.

The average person on the streets in Los Angeles might not be aware of them, but a 911 operator or police dispatcher probably would be. It could've been done before the cops got to the scene.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Er, I mean they'd probably have the number on hand.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

covfefe: Well who has the right of way here?


clearly the US postal service!
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now the pilot can say he survived a plane crash and a train wreck within minutes of each other. If he lives. And if the ambulance doesn't get into an accident with a boat on the way to the hospital.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Looks like everyone involved was well-trained.
 
