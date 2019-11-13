 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Full House is a little less full: Bob Saget dead at 65   (tmz.com) divider line
268
bdbdbd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Bob Seger
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2022 starts off bad....I liked him in America's Funniest Home Videos.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP BOB SAGAT
 
Wookie Milson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in peace, Silver Bullet Man.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut it out!
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he wasn't sucking dick for coke
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man who essentially created YouTube.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead in a hotel room is very Bob Saget. I hope there was a 3 foot high pile of coke and a pair of 6 foot twins involved.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shock to be sure.

Rip Bob.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's funniest home videos Intro
Youtube uNwJH6OjJtE
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BradysBalls:

*moulds tiny fist into world's smallest Shoryuken
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the celebrity deaths, this year is gonna suck.

/David Bowie died in 2016
//Kobe in 2020
///Betty White just before 2021
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat that's unexpected. RIP.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dead in a hotel room" is not how I would have ever imagined him going out.

That sucks.  :(
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut. It. Out.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead on a hotel room?  OD?  Choked to death sucking dick for coke?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Holy shiat that's unexpected. RIP.


He tweeted about a comedy set he did in Jacksonville just last night
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Publikwerks: I hope he wasn't sucking dick for coke


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Saggyman
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. He was 65. Had more money than god. I wonder what the circumstances were.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autoerotic asphyxiation? That's my guess.
 
Incorrigible Astronaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Saget Hiccups Uncontrollably While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Youtube duRDizP0gHQ


RIP, dirty family guy.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will never face justice for that "incident" in 1990.

Rest In Peace, Bob.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotTooLittleRichard: "Dead in a hotel room" is not how I would have ever imagined him going out.

That sucks.  :(


That's EXACTLY how I would have expected him to go. I have the feeling he's never stopped doing coke.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: The Aristocrats!


Came here to say this.

Best me to it.

In all seriousness though, Rest in Peace to a talented actor and one helluva comic
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actor, comedian, host, and songwriter.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kimmy Gibbler sought for questioning.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: Dead in a hotel room is very Bob Saget. I hope there was a 3 foot high pile of coke and a pair of 6 foot twins involved.


They call that 'the John Entwistle'
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about coming out of left field.  65 is still way too young.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Judging by the celebrity deaths, this year is gonna suck.

/David Bowie died in 2016
//Kobe in 2020
///Betty White just before 2021


Mel Brooks and Dick Van Dyke are both 99. Larry Storch just turned 99.John Astin is 92.
Those are off the top of my head.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

RIP
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Park: America's Stupidest Home Videos
Youtube v48QnnHIvBY
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotTooLittleRichard: "Dead in a hotel room" is not how I would have ever imagined him going out.

That sucks.  :(


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jedzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so close to his 100th birthday. :(
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x1064]

R.I.P. Bob Seger



Stupid in two different submissions. Good job.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  20 years ago a cousin if mine got married and the reception was at The Ritz-Carlton in Dearborn.  I was having a few drinks with my uncles when a different cousin of mine pulled me out of the bar area to have a smoke.  As we walked across the lobby I saw my newly married cousin and her husband taking a picture with a tall guy.  As they turned that tall guy was Bob Saget.  I yelled put, "Hey, it's that dude who host's that show Taking It in the Nuts.  You know, America's Funniest Home Videos."

Goodnight funnyman
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Peki: Judging by the celebrity deaths, this year is gonna suck.

/David Bowie died in 2016
//Kobe in 2020
///Betty White just before 2021

Mel Brooks and Dick Van Dyke are both 99. Larry Storch just turned 99.John Astin is 92.
Those are off the top of my head.


Do not put that shiat out there, now it might happen.

RIP Bob
 
clodcomplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
vegaswench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was in Florida? I'll just make a guess and say it was Covid. RIP, Bob.
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: The Aristocrats!


yep, came to say this.
I wasted my money on that video too.
Quickly changed my perception of him from 'family guy' to 'funny but sick bastard'.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?

No.

Found dead in an Orlando Ritz Carlton... dead on scene.

RIP
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.