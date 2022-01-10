 Skip to content
 
Saugerties, NY has a new town seal
    New York, Pinniped, United States, Hudson River, New York City, juvenile harbor seal, Esopus Creek, New Jersey  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was probably a prehistoric time when that wasn't uncommon
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's not disturbing anyone, let the novelty stay. Just remind people not to engage with it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That a harbor seal - a marine mammal - would seek out a freshwater habitat is highly unusual, according to local wildlife officials.

That's because he didn't have a mother to guide him.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
could be worse
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's adopting a healthier lifestyle?

grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was going clubbing.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical.  Got to LI and get a skin disease or STI.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seal knew what he was doing and was embracing the innate spirit of exploration. This is how species adapt and expand in the face of tumultuous climactic change
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they seal the deal on what to do with it?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a circus seal?

jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

First thought was of the recent Seal with the Eagle for whatever  city it was.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pissing local fishermen.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was later rescued by the New York Marine Rescue Center, which treated Seal 246 for an infection and a skin condition called "seal pox," which he had contracted after swimming down to Long Island's Atlantic Beach.

Same thing happened to buddy of mine back in the summer of 2012 while vacationing in the area; lots of party girls and vacation homes.

/We called it herpes back then though
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

of course it's not any seal, but "the great seal"
4th Horseman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Imagine getting pulled over by some law enforcement officer and that seal was on the side of the car.

I'd be sure that a meth head was trying to rob me. Or worse, someone who wants to be a cop--but for various reasons cannot become one.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That's a quality seal.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
HairBolus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That story was butchered badly by whoever edited it for length and made no sense.

This may be the source.

https://www.dailyfreeman.com/2022/01/​0​4/unprecedented-seal-seems-to-have-mad​e-the-hudson-river-around-saugerties-i​ts-home/
1. born and abandoned in Maine
2. medical treatment in Mystic CT.
3. released in Rhode Island
4. swims up the Connecticut River but is blocked by the Holyoke Dam,
5. swims back downriver to the Long Island Sound
6. swims to the Hudson River and up to Saugerties where it spends 620 days
7.disappeared  on April 24, 2021
8. spent 2 months at the New York Marine Rescue Center. on Long Island where it was treated for seal pox
9. Aug. 14, 2021, released in the Hamptons (East end of LI)\
10.Aug. 25, 2021, shows back up in Saugerties  having swum to the west end of LI and back up the Hudson.
 
