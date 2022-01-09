 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Brilliant way to prevent idiots from driving around railroad crossing guards. Also a way to prevent them from driving anytime soon   (itemfix.com)
36
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Put these everywhere, with the cameras on pay per view. Take my money.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What the Hell happened to the car?
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Xcott: What the Hell happened to the car?


Fro the steam coming out of the passenger compartment, it looks like the radiator got smashed hard enough to disconnect the water hoses on heater core under the dash.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: Xcott: What the Hell happened to the car?

Fro the steam coming out of the passenger compartment, it looks like the radiator got smashed hard enough to disconnect the water hoses on heater core under the dash.


I think he hit hard enough to trigger the airbags. Also, at the end, when they back the car up, there's a stain on the road. Not sure what country that is, but that's an expensive repair bill.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.


I'm 100% for the vehicle destroying devices.
If someones dumb enough to ignore flashing red lights and a bar gate blocking their lane; they deserve the repair bill.

Like the old saying goes:
Some folks you can reason with, others folks you have to bribe; but when it comes down to it, they all understand a 2×4 upside the head...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like it!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: delsydsoftware: Xcott: What the Hell happened to the car?

Fro the steam coming out of the passenger compartment, it looks like the radiator got smashed hard enough to disconnect the water hoses on heater core under the dash.

I think he hit hard enough to trigger the airbags. Also, at the end, when they back the car up, there's a stain on the road. Not sure what country that is, but that's an expensive repair bill.


It could be Russia. I think that's the language I saw.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.


That runs the risk of trapping a car on the crossing, or completely blocking the crossing should there be a false activation of the crossing protection.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I certainly support causing financial pain, suffering, and a lack of future ability to drive for people who try to go through railroad crossing when the guards are down, this seems like an stupid and overly complicated system with a whole lot of different things that can go very wrong for a lot of different reasons.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
forgifs.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

null: Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.

That runs the risk of trapping a car on the crossing, or completely blocking the crossing should there be a false activation of the crossing protection.


Watch it again.  The barrier on the left side comes up as the car approaches then goes back down after the car rolls back.  The barrier wouldn't be up to block a car going the correct direction in that lane.  Also, it hinges up from the far side so, even if it did malfunction and pop up a car coming from the other direction (in either lane) would push it back down.  But there shouldn't be anyone going over them from either direction in either lane when the barriers are down.

If there's a false activation...<shrug>  Don't ram it.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Toxophil: [i.pinimg.com image 640x480]


Reboot Mythbusters
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The idea of a low profile pop up wedge barrier is something you see around secure sites. It's not impossible to put them in more places, but it cannot be easy to place them in fast or established locations.

That being said, where's the farking train the barrier was supposed to be guarding?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those guys looked pretty steamed.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

null: Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.

That runs the risk of trapping a car on the crossing, or completely blocking the crossing should there be a false activation of the crossing protection.


For the first part, those wooden arms are pretty easily knocked off. If you're in the crossing and a train is actually coming, just hit the gas. They're designed to breakaway since they're never expected to actually stop anyone. They have them at my old university to slow people down entering parking lots, and every time it rains pretty much every single one on campus would be on the ground.

For the second part.... in the case of a false activation, this is also going to block the intersection, no? Unless we're in a situation where the lights and arm might come activate without the barriers lifting, in which case I'd have to assume that it's also possible to end up in a situation where the lights and arm don't activate but the vehicle destroying barriers do.

/ Not that I wouldn't watch the hell out of the youtube video where some guy comes through this crossing at 45 and has his car ripped in half or anything.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

null: Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.

That runs the risk of trapping a car on the crossing, or completely blocking the crossing should there be a false activation of the crossing protection.


The bar are designed to break off easily. I saw one come down on a car once, and it just came off when the car drove away.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I actually broke a crossing gate on my bike when I was a teenager.  I was riding and totally not paying attention and *SMASH* snapped the thing right off.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The idea of a low profile pop up wedge barrier is something you see around secure sites. It's not impossible to put them in more places, but it cannot be easy to place them in fast or established locations.

That being said, where's the farking train the barrier was supposed to be guarding?


Watch the video all the way to the end. It's there.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: null: Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.


That runs the risk of trapping a car on the crossing, or completely blocking the crossing should there be a false activation of the crossing protection.

Watch it again.  The barrier on the left side comes up as the car approaches then goes back down after the car rolls back.  The barrier wouldn't be up to block a car going the correct direction in that lane.  Also, it hinges up from the far side so, even if it did malfunction and pop up a car coming from the other direction (in either lane) would push it back down.  But there shouldn't be anyone going over them from either direction in either lane when the barriers are down.

If there's a false activation...<shrug>  Don't ram it.

The problem would be someone who hits it and then is slowed down rather than stopped (think lifted truck with big knobby tires).
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I live next to train tracks, and we get freight trains stopping that block the road for a while. I've seen people crawl over, but I would never ever chance it. Those trains start up unexpectedly, and without a sound. They just lurch a few feet. If you were carrying bags of groceries in your hands, you'd have a really bad time. I used to live in a small town were (historically) a dozen people a year got killed that way, before they moved the tracks around the town.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.imgur.com image 499x320]


Im overdosing on Schadenfreude here.

That's.. just.. wow.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The idea of a low profile pop up wedge barrier is something you see around secure sites. It's not impossible to put them in more places, but it cannot be easy to place them in fast or established locations.

That being said, where's the farking train the barrier was supposed to be guarding?


View to the end. The train comes through.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: I actually broke a crossing gate on my bike when I was a teenager.  I was riding and totally not paying attention and *SMASH* snapped the thing right off.


Was the train ok?

/Jk, glad you survived adolescence.
 
Greil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cluckles: For the first part, those wooden arms are pretty easily knocked off. If you're in the crossing and a train is actually coming, just hit the gas. They're designed to breakaway since they're never expected to actually stop anyone


Pretty sure this version does that too, otherwise a standard set of bollards would probably be cheaper. They can be pushed down by cars going out of the crossing but can't flip all the way over, stopping cars from going in. Kind of like a ratchet.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Toxophil: buckeyebrain: I actually broke a crossing gate on my bike when I was a teenager.  I was riding and totally not paying attention and *SMASH* snapped the thing right off.

Was the train ok?

/Jk, glad you survived adolescence.


The train was fine, it hadn't come yet and I got the fark out of there.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I think he hit hard enough to trigger the airbags. Also, at the end, when they back the car up, there's a stain on the road. Not sure what country that is, but that's an expensive repair bill.


That's what I am trying to figure out, The resolution is too poor to get detail from the plate. Wild guess: Estonia
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

null: Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.

That runs the risk of trapping a car on the crossing, or completely blocking the crossing should there be a false activation of the crossing protection.


Works fine in Germany.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because I'm a Moron!
Youtube X-eKR0GCwcI
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.


You don't want the gate closing in front of a vehicle while they're on the tracks, which is what could happen if those arms extended across both directions of the road. I believe that's the main reason they don't. It's not like no one has thought of it before.
 
princhester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Caption to video: "accident at train crossing"

About that word "accident"...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSX does a horrible job of maintaining their crossing gates as is, and these would definitely not improve that situation.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Greil: Cluckles: For the first part, those wooden arms are pretty easily knocked off. If you're in the crossing and a train is actually coming, just hit the gas. They're designed to breakaway since they're never expected to actually stop anyone

Pretty sure this version does that too, otherwise a standard set of bollards would probably be cheaper. They can be pushed down by cars going out of the crossing but can't flip all the way over, stopping cars from going in. Kind of like a ratchet.


Well aware. I was replying to his suggestion that longer gates could result in a car being trapped in the crossing. Neither this option nor longer gates would result in anyone being stuck, you could just accelerate out with minimal damage if you somehow happened to be on the tracks when the signal began. Way more minimal than being hit by a train, anyway.

Four-quadrant gates are pretty common and solve the issue of people driving around in like 99% of cases since people generally don't like driving into shiat. Amtrak uses them pretty extensively in the North East, so far we haven't had a rash of false activations or people being trapped on the tracks. Only downside is we don't get to see videos of people totaling their cars as often.
 
Cluckles
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: Raoul Eaton: No sympathy for idiots who go around railroad gates, but it would be cheaper all around to make the gates a little longer than to install car-destroying devices in the roadway.

You don't want the gate closing in front of a vehicle while they're on the tracks, which is what could happen if those arms extended across both directions of the road. I believe that's the main reason they don't. It's not like no one has thought of it before.


They do though. They've been in use for decades, they're just on a delay so the signals begin before the actual gates lower, and in a lot of cases they will delay blocking the exit sides until the entry sides have completely lowered.

Just requires adding a few more seconds to the entire process, and money to go and retrofit new equipment, so it's not done as often as it could be.
 
