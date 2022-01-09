 Skip to content
 
Horror in the Bronx
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
63 hurt, 19 dead...9 of those are children.  That is horrific.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Arrest the Mayor and Governor of NYC/NY for murder.
 
Floor Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boston had a fire at the Cocoanut Grove night club that killed 492 people. that happened on November 28, 1942.

Fire is nothing to mess with.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Floor Man: Boston had a fire at the Cocoanut Grove night club that killed 492 people. that happened on November 28, 1942.

Fire is nothing to mess with.


NYC has had some nasty fires in its history.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nigro noted that a door was left open, which allowed the fire and smoke to spread.

I kind of wish this was taught in schools everywhere there are MFDUs.  The reason for doors on staircases and doors to outside needing to be closed isn't just for aesthetics, security, or to evilly make carting groceries a pain; it's because propped doors allow them to become oxygen corridors to feed fires and chimneys to spread smoke.

Could even have a little model they bring around to schools with some dry ice or something.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://nypost.com/2022/01/09/nyc-fir​e​-leaves-numerous-people-injured/

Pictures of the scene and some of the rescues
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, I wish prayer meant something, because that is terrible.  Goddamn!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Arrest the Mayor and Governor of NYC/NY for murder.


??
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's been a hard sell to get sprinklers retrofit.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: Nigro noted that a door was left open, which allowed the fire and smoke to spread.

I kind of wish this was taught in schools everywhere there are MFDUs.  The reason for doors on staircases and doors to outside needing to be closed isn't just for aesthetics, security, or to evilly make carting groceries a pain; it's because propped doors allow them to become oxygen corridors to feed fires and chimneys to spread smoke.

Could even have a little model they bring around to schools with some dry ice or something.


Many years ago a group of friends and I walked by a little store that specialized in neon signs. The sign in the window was sputtering flames and sparks. We notified some people sitting on a stoop to the building it was situated in that someone should call the fire department (early 90's, before proliferation of cell phones). Two cops showed up before the FD and broke open the locked door. End result, the whole building burned to the ground.
 
falkone32
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't cheer for this.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those poor landlords.
 
Katolu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Arrest the Mayor and Governor of NYC/NY for murder.


Nah, just let them fly to Cancun and wash their hands of it.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is more of a Tragedy in the Bronx. A Horror in the Bronx is more like this.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Five alarms is horrible.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.


Knowing nothing about how rescue equipment works, would they not have backup SCBAs available on the truck? Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that? Badasses or sure, either way
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

151: hardinparamedic: It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.

Knowing nothing about how rescue equipment works, would they not have backup SCBAs available on the truck? Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that? Badasses or sure, either way


No time?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: 151: hardinparamedic: It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.

Knowing nothing about how rescue equipment works, would they not have backup SCBAs available on the truck? Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that? Badasses or sure, either way

No time?

Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that?

 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn.

Fire is bad enough, but the smoke is the bigger problem.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

151: hardinparamedic: It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.

Knowing nothing about how rescue equipment works, would they not have backup SCBAs available on the truck? Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that? Badasses or sure, either way


It would only take a few minutes, but the people trapped need to be out NOW.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

151: leeksfromchichis: 151: hardinparamedic: It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.

Knowing nothing about how rescue equipment works, would they not have backup SCBAs available on the truck? Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that? Badasses or sure, either way

No time?

Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that?


It takes about a minute to swap a bottle, looks like.

A minute is a long time when you're in a fire.

That or there were so many people to rescue they ran outta bottles?  IDFK

props to the firefighters tho
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It always seems to be the poor that suffer these disasters.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah ... nothing bad ever happens when you stack housing on top of each other in high density situations.

RIP.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: 151: leeksfromchichis: 151: hardinparamedic: It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.

Knowing nothing about how rescue equipment works, would they not have backup SCBAs available on the truck? Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that? Badasses or sure, either way

No time?

Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that?

It takes about a minute to swap a bottle, looks like.

A minute is a long time when you're in a fire.

That or there were so many people to rescue they ran outta bottles?  IDFK

props to the firefighters tho


I'm not at all diminishing their heroics, by any means. I guess it was a dumb question, on second thought. I'm sure a minute seemed like a lifetime for those poor people.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the firefighters were ditching their SCBA, they knew the ambient air in the working area was usable and were willing to gamble that it would stay that way.

Firefighters live by the motto "risk a little to save a little, risk a lot to save a lot"  If people are dying, they will risk their own lives to save them.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Supposedly the original ignition source was an unattended faulty space heater. Yeah turn those f;ers off unless you're keeping track
/pyromaniac cat walks away from the scene nonchalantly
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Eightballjacket: Arrest the Mayor and Governor of NYC/NY for murder.

??


They're fire elementals, nature spirits given form that have infiltrated our government.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

151: leeksfromchichis: 151: leeksfromchichis: 151: hardinparamedic: It's being reported that FDNY firefighters running out of air on their SCBAs were going back in to rescue people without breathing air.

These guys are simultaneously bad-ass and insane at the same time.

Knowing nothing about how rescue equipment works, would they not have backup SCBAs available on the truck? Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that? Badasses or sure, either way

No time?

Or is it just that it isn't a quick swap-out or something like that?

It takes about a minute to swap a bottle, looks like.

A minute is a long time when you're in a fire.

That or there were so many people to rescue they ran outta bottles?  IDFK

props to the firefighters tho

I'm not at all diminishing their heroics, by any means. I guess it was a dumb question, on second thought. I'm sure a minute seemed like a lifetime for those poor people.


As a certified diver, I can honestly say that changing out a tank should take moments... I don't know that they carry spares, but I can't believe that they don't.

Then there are these things: https://www.spareair.com/
Anyone can have one and escape a fire unless they are actually ON FIRE.

Yes, people need saving, but that isn't going to happen if the fire fighter is face down in a stairwell. It makes sense to swap a bottle in order to keep saving lives, not become a statistic.
Sorry if it doesn't sound nice, but I live in reality. *shrug*
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: Supposedly the original ignition source was an unattended faulty space heater. Yeah turn those f;ers off unless you're keeping track
/pyromaniac cat walks away from the scene nonchalantly


I unplug mine if I'm not in the room. It's a Chinese piece of shiat. They can put the Vornado name on it, but it's still a plastic pos.
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does it seem like there have been a lot of fires lately? I thought house/building fires were decreasing, historically speaking.
 
austerity101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the last few months, I've known of three fires here in Portland, two near me. The six years before that, I can think of one.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: Is it just me, or does it seem like there have been a lot of fires lately? I thought house/building fires were decreasing, historically speaking.


People are shoving in cheek to jowl in a lot of places. The more humans in a building, the more likely someone is to leave a heater running or overload the electrical.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

atomic-age: austerity101: Is it just me, or does it seem like there have been a lot of fires lately? I thought house/building fires were decreasing, historically speaking.

People are shoving in cheek to jowl in a lot of places. The more humans in a building, the more likely someone is to leave a heater running or overload the electrical.


Or....it's just farking Winter.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: Is it just me, or does it seem like there have been a lot of fires lately? I thought house/building fires were decreasing, historically speaking.


The number of fires is always decreasing, even as our population increases, due to a strong focus on fire safety in the United States.

That said, winter tends to have more indoor fires people are using dodgy electric space heaters and keeping their Christmas trees too long.
 
