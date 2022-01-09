 Skip to content
(MPR News)   By morning Minnesota will be colder than the North Pole; Minnesotans decide it's finally cool enough to put on a sweater   (mprnews.org) divider line
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the North Pole's gonna be +3 or something, so it's not as impressive as it sounds.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I lived in Minnesota for a couple of years back in the 90s, I was way down on the southern border, and a -35 wind chill would probably rate a mention on the local news. In the Northwest part of the state, especially north of Fargo/Morehead, I'm not really sure that's even something that the local radio morning show hosts even linger on.

/Air temp of -35, well sure that would be cold.
 
positronica
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live in Minnesota.  I've just been wearing my fall-jacket when going outside so far this winter.  I did grab a scarf this morning, though.

/csb
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sweater, maybe.  Shorts, definitely.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh it's not so bad...could be worse.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But it's a dry cold.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When I go outside, I jacket.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Montanans: "That's adorable."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Montanans: "That's adorable."


More than three people live in MN, though.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I went to Minnesota once to catch the St. Paul Winter Carnival. I stayed at a friend's parents' house in Minneapolis.  We took the city bus from the nice suburban house to the campus area. It was -30 F, and it took a long time for the bus to arrive. I never saw the genuine girl from the north country but met some claimants.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: wiredroach: Montanans: "That's adorable."

More than three people live in MN, though.


Deer are people too!
 
wiredroach
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: wiredroach: Montanans: "That's adorable."

More than three people live in MN, though.


All of which tap out earlier in cold weather.
 
