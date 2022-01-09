 Skip to content
(NPR)   The key to success in life is "strategic underachievement," or deciding in advance what to fail at. In that case, subby's the most successful person on Earth
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The way of the warrior is the resolute acceptance of death.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, "choose your battles" is a newsworthy revelation?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, subby's mom is.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Success comes only to those that try
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A sloppy house reflects loose morals and a lazy attitude

Now start cleaning
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Simpsons foresee the future..again...
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm always looking for the least amount of responsibility in life. I sleep better at night.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've got the failing part down pat but it's the upwardly part I am failing at.

/ That's got to be a country song somewhere.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I prefer 'strategic incompetence'.  Be very good at some things but be sure to try to do but be visibly terrible at the things you don't want to do.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Learn how to say "no" to the right people at the right time.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A clean and organized house is important.

I mean you don't want to invite your friends over to a pig sty right? I always keep my house in tip top cleanliness so when I finally have friends it's ready.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Embrace the bomb.
 
