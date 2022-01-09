 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Vintage and busted: Farkers making fun of GEDs in Law. New hotness: They now have a law firm   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i3.cpcache.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ok, Patti.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm an idiot who got my BA in history and my MS in international studies. I'm going for my associates to be a paralegal. Good for them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oblig

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do you're jobs congress!
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I obviously didn't read TF tweet before posting.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow.  This one is particularly stupid.  I mean my standards/expectations are pretty low, but wow that that is stupid.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Weary Optimist: Wow.  This one is particularly stupid.  I mean my standards/expectations are pretty low, but wow that that is stupid.


Twitter is in violation of the Caught Sayof.
 
culebra
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is IT, subby! I hereby sue you!!!!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trust the firm of Slappey and Sad for your next divorce. If he get's slappy, we'll make him sad.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

culebra: That is IT, subby! I hereby sue you!!!!


I DECLARRRRRRRE BANKRUPTCYYYYYY
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Works on commission?
No, money Dow!
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That first sentence doesn't need one question mark, let alone two.  Why do idiots always sound so uncertain about the thing they're angry about?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

151: culebra: That is IT, subby! I hereby sue you!!!!

I DECLARRRRRRRE BANKRUPTCYYYYYY


You only said it once.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I obviously didn't read TF tweet before posting.


That kind of attention to detail will serve you well in your new carreer. 

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow. If I find out where Patti lives then I know where there is a couch I can crash on.

Companies can't ban hosting people.
Corporations are people.
People can't ban hosting people.
QED (and I get the feeling with Patti that it is 98% Q)
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*snore*
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Done Dirt Cheap
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

151: Do you're jobs congress!


HEY. It's not there job. It's there castle.
 
austerity101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bondith: That first sentence doesn't need one question mark, let alone two.  Why do idiots always sound so uncertain about the thing they're angry about?


I don't understand what you're getting at???
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, are people getting dumber, or just louder? Because JFC, I understood how the First Amendment worked in, like, high school, yet every year there are more and more people who proudly proclaim they don't get it at all. It's bizarre.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Your Twitter sucks, subby.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image image 416x305]

Done Dirt Cheap


Thunder Chief
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I refer the gentleman to the response given in the case of Arkell vs Pressdram.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Much meaningless
Very stupid
 
