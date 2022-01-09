 Skip to content
 
A 'Murican Dielemma
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay home or work sick?

You could do both? Well, some people could.

Or you could call in sick using sick days you don't have, go to Walgreens for an At Home COVID test you can't get, then drop by the ranch supply store for that horse paste they're out of, and then head home to isolate with the family.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CONSUME
BE SILENT
DIE
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early on in the pandemic I thought maybe this would be the thing that would change people's behaviors (including employers' so they'd give sick leave) and it would no longer be acceptable to go to work (or elsewhere in public) when you're sick.

Oh boy, am I an idiot.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the pandemic has taught us anything it's that health, safety and welfare never come first, especially when it might hurt the bottom line.

Work sick or lose your job, that's the reality for many.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst Department Head I ever had in the Navy was a big proponent of working sick.  He was and is a personal example to me on the worst type of management.  If someone wants you to work while seriously ill you can and should ignore them.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans love to work so it only makes sense they can die doing what they love.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in other countries:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Look, we need you to take this seriously. No more bars. No more restaurants. No more parties. Don't travel. Cancel your holiday plans. BUT GET YOUR ASSES TO WORK"
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...you're going to run out of PTO and most of, if not all, the aid money has gone *POOOOF*. Not many of us normal people really have a choice. We've got bills to pay.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 700x700]


I hate that organ donation isn't an opt-out situation.

/voting, too.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


austerity101: [Fark user image 425x425]

"Look, we need you to take this seriously. No more bars. No more restaurants. No more parties. Don't travel. Cancel your holiday plans. BUT GET YOUR ASSES TO WORK"

Big Businesses (March 15, 2020): "Don't worry, we're in this together."

Big Businesses (April 1, 2020): "Fark you, get back to work. No, this isn't an April Fool's prank."
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: The worst Department Head I ever had in the Navy was a big proponent of working sick.  He was and is a personal example to me on the worst type of management.  If someone wants you to work while seriously ill you can and should ignore them.


Got mugged off base in Norfolk, bosswrote me up for missing my watch.
Captain tore it up in his face.
Still suffering from injuries, 100% since 2016.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image image 425x425]

"Look, we need you to take this seriously. No more bars. No more restaurants. No more parties. Don't travel. Cancel your holiday plans. BUT GET YOUR ASSES TO WORK"


Fun Fact: Many American households are one really bad day away from utter financial collapse.

It's like that line from "It's a Wonderful Life".... Do you know how long it takes a working man to save $5,000? A long F-ing time

/ Hell...Bob Cratchit made $27,000 a year, adjusted for inflation
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Data point of one industry, but the state here has declared "crisis level" staffing levels for group homes and other supervised care groups for adults.

This allows them to ask employees who have tested positive to come in to work.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Todd Rundgren - Bang The Drum All Day (Official Video)
Youtube P7Tcggo45TQ
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Theeng: The worst Department Head I ever had in the Navy was a big proponent of working sick.  He was and is a personal example to me on the worst type of management.  If someone wants you to work while seriously ill you can and should ignore them.

Got mugged off base in Norfolk, bosswrote me up for missing my watch.
Captain tore it up in his face.
Still suffering from injuries, 100% since 2016.


That sucks, and I'm glad you got 100%, I'm currently fighting to get it.  (I got Rep for Vets to represent me, was a bad idea) I'm just freaking done with Work that thinks it's more important than my life or sanity.

I am stupid, but I won't work sick or destroy myself for a job again, nothing is worth a night in the psych ward.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It doesn't have to be just COVID. American workers are forced to work when they're sick, no matter what they're sick with because so many of them can't afford to stay home. You think someone flipping burgers at McDonald's or folding sweaters at Walmart can afford to be laid up with something for any length of time? Even salaried workers don't get copious amounts of sick days. My sister doesn't, and she's a teacher. You know how many times in the last 10 years she's had to go to school sick because she couldn't afford to stay home? If she can't find a sub for her students, she's farked.

This country doesn't give one good goddamn about its workers. Not one.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Early on in the pandemic I thought maybe this would be the thing that would change people's behaviors (including employers' so they'd give sick leave) and it would no longer be acceptable to go to work (or elsewhere in public) when you're sick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SlurmQueen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: austerity101: [Fark user image image 425x425]

"Look, we need you to take this seriously. No more bars. No more restaurants. No more parties. Don't travel. Cancel your holiday plans. BUT GET YOUR ASSES TO WORK"

Fun Fact: Many American households are one really bad day away from utter financial collapse.

It's like that line from "It's a Wonderful Life".... Do you know how long it takes a working man to save $5,000? A long F-ing time

/ Hell...Bob Cratchit made $27,000 a year, adjusted for inflation


One of my goals for this year is to save $5k. It's going to take all year and no disasters to do it. This is going to be a lean year.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm shopping for a 1st world country to emigrate to.  I have been for years.
Now shut up and get back to work.
 
fargin a
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Early on in the pandemic I thought maybe this would be the thing that would change people's behaviors (including employers' so they'd give sick leave) and it would no longer be acceptable to go to work (or elsewhere in public) when you're sick.

Oh boy, am I an idiot.


I wish they'd approve a federal sick leave program as well.

Instead, they seem to want you to get sick - no shutdowns and garbage tests.

Infect everyone and let god, systemic inequality, and lifestyle choices sort it out.

Biology is hard.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Stay home or work sick?

You could do both? Well, some people could.

Or you could call in sick using sick days you don't have, go to Walgreens for an At Home COVID test you can't get, then drop by the ranch supply store for that horse paste they're out of, and then head home to isolate with the family.


Conversation with my boss last week.

"I was exposed and showing symptoms. The doc said to isolate, get tested and avoid everyone until I got my results back."
"So, you aren't going to work?"
"Uhh, correct. It's to make sure I don't expose and possibly infect the rest of your employees. That would completely shut down the business."
"You want an unpaid vacation...fine."
"No, you miss the point. It benefits your business in general to pay me to stay home. If I come in you risk your entire workforce."
"Are you calling me stupid now?"
"Yes, and it isn't the first time. You still refuse to get vaccinated."
"I own the company, I'll do what I want."
"Huh, fark you too."
"Go fark yourself, I'm leaving for New Orleans."

Very healthy business relationship.
 
Elzar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If employers can't afford to pay sick leave, they have a business model that should not be rewarded by allowing them to utilize slave labor.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need changes to labor laws to require paid sick leave.

If they really wanted to win, Democrats could bring up a bill, get Republicans to vote against it, and then say that Republicans refuse to vote for it.

Paid sick leave isn't exactly a waste of political capital even among die hard RWNJs.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Data point of one industry, but the state here has declared "crisis level" staffing levels for group homes and other supervised care groups for adults.

This allows them to ask employees who have tested positive to come in to work.


Which is utterly stupid.
 
