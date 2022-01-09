 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   That's a stealthy sub   (youtube.com)
scanman61
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not collision comrade, ship to ship high-five for doing brexit success ya!
 
cretinbob
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's-a spicy meat-a ball
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From what I've read on other sites the sub didn't hit the actual ship. The ship was towing a sonar array, and that cable dragged over the submarines hull. The Russians were probably far more worried....
 
bearded clamorer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: That's-a spicy meat-a ball


Fark user imageView Full Size


Meatball sub?
 
scanman61
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: From what I've read on other sites the sub didn't hit the actual ship. The ship was towing a sonar array, and that cable dragged over the submarines hull. The Russians were probably far more worried....


Kind of hard to tell from the video since it ends right as the incident happens....."Subscribe to see the rest!!!!!"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scanman61: Carter Pewterschmidt: From what I've read on other sites the sub didn't hit the actual ship. The ship was towing a sonar array, and that cable dragged over the submarines hull. The Russians were probably far more worried....

Kind of hard to tell from the video since it ends right as the incident happens....."Subscribe to see the rest!!!!!"


Maybe the Russians are trying to get back at us for stealing one of their sonar arrays forty years ago?
In 1982, A UK Sub Stole a Top Secret Soviet Sonar Device (popularmechanics.com)
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One ding only, Vassily.
 
solokumba
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: cretinbob: That's-a spicy meat-a ball

[Fark user image 500x281]

Meatball sub?


meatball subs are gross
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring shiat. Boring shiat. Boring planning. BANG. What was that? End of clip.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually on rye, not as a sub.

curiouscuisiniere.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian" stealth sub == crew were, as usual, "full as a doctor's wallet".
 
ClavellBCMI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: From what I've read on other sites the sub didn't hit the actual ship. The ship was towing a sonar array, and that cable dragged over the submarines hull. The Russians were probably far more worried....


The Russians are still trying to claim that the sub of ours that has to replace their forward sonar dome (we state that our sub accidentally hit a seamount while at speed) rammed one of their subs... while not revealing which sub of theirs we supposedly rammed, or showing what damage our sub supposedly caused to the Russian sub.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the sub have big tits?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Usually on rye, not as a sub.

[curiouscuisiniere.com image 640x533]


Goddammit, don't post a picture of a Rueben when I'm this hungry. FFS.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things went from subversive to subvorst pretty quickly.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: From what I've read on other sites the sub didn't hit the actual ship. The ship was towing a sonar array, and that cable dragged over the submarines hull. The Russians were probably far more worried....


Nothing but net!
 
LordOfThePings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sub woofer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Usually on rye, not as a sub.

[curiouscuisiniere.com image 640x533]


That looks delicious!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: bearded clamorer: cretinbob: That's-a spicy meat-a ball


[Fark user image 500x281]

Meatball sub?

meatball subs are gross

Sneaky, also.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just change the link away from that useless YouTube commercial, Admins.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone​/​43781/british-frigate-hms-northumberla​nd-hit-a-russian-submarine-with-its-to​wed-sonar-in-2020
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lol'd.
So they know that the sub is somewhere there, they don't know exactly where, but they know it's very close; they hear "bang" and they wonder what was that? I don't know, aliens maybe?
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a waste of time that was.
 
KarmicDisaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Crazy Ivan Crazy Ivan!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey...at least it wasn't a whale they hit
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even if it had been an actual collision instead of just dragging the sonar array over it it would be a win because a frigate is a hell of a lot cheaper to repair than a stealth sub, and a hell of a lot less likely to sink.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

solokumba: bearded clamorer: cretinbob: That's-a spicy meat-a ball

[Fark user image 500x281]

Meatball sub?

meatball subs are gross


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's an interesting re-enactment.
Video seems slightly glitch.

Now... What really happened?

/often I add some hot pepper relish in my sub
 
NINEv2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Carter Pewterschmidt: From what I've read on other sites the sub didn't hit the actual ship. The ship was towing a sonar array, and that cable dragged over the submarines hull. The Russians were probably far more worried....

The Russians are still trying to claim that the sub of ours that has to replace their forward sonar dome (we state that our sub accidentally hit a seamount while at speed) rammed one of their subs... while not revealing which sub of theirs we supposedly rammed, or showing what damage our sub supposedly caused to the Russian sub.


It's like... like Russians are equally as shiatheaded as serbians?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hey...at least it wasn't a whale they hit


A whale would have made a splat sound.  That was metal on metal.  The whale wouldn't have rocked a boat with that kind of displacement.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: cretinbob: That's-a spicy meat-a ball

[Fark user image 500x281]

Meatball sub?


That sub isn't even feasible, might as well spill it all out on the table and eat it from there.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't look like much of a hit. The camera didn't even shake. Lame.
 
awruk!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Just change the link away from that useless YouTube commercial, Admins.

https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/​43781/british-frigate-hms-northumberla​nd-hit-a-russian-submarine-with-its-to​wed-sonar-in-2020


Thank you for that, that was informative. Unfortunately the youtube links are more "exciting"...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: From what I've read on other sites the sub didn't hit the actual ship. The ship was towing a sonar array, and that cable dragged over the submarines hull. The Russians were probably far more worried....


Well yeah. I mean if that cable ripped the chimney off the sub, all that diesel smoke would have asphyxiated everyone aboard.
 
UTD_Elcid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh, surface sonar techs are shiatty at TMA. USA did the same thing in 2009.

https://www.cnn.com/2009/US/06/12/chi​n​a.submarine/index.html
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's long, black, Russian, and full of seamen?
 
