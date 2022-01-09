 Skip to content
 
Woman loads bags into vehicle after grocery shopping. Unfortunately, there's just one problem
37
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 48-year-old loaded the goods into her silver Nissan Qashqai, returned her trolley and headed home - but was left at a loss for words to find her boot was empty.

phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSB

The wife and I had the same make, mode, and color of minivan as one of her colleagues.  And for some damned reason, the fobs synched.  On two different occasions, I didn't notice the two vehicles were parked next to one another, doinked the doink, sat in the driver's seat, and went "Wait a second!"*  The first time, I even turned the engine over with the key.  I had to constantly keep in mind "Are Other Couple here?  Yes.  Then be very careful about which minivan you get in!"

* Actually, the first time, my wife went "Phalamir, this isn't our car"
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds like a horrible security system to be able to start a vehicle with the fob from another
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, when my dad was in his late 70s or 80s he put the groceries in the wrong car. He went ahead of me to show me he could still take care of himself. When I got out of the store, there he was, in the back seat of a similar car with his groceries. At the time, he wouldn't accept he was going blind.

Died at 87 with lots of medical complications but never truly accepted being old and unable to do some things anymore.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: That sounds like a horrible security system to be able to start a vehicle with the fob from another


That's not what happened.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was coming out of a store with my kids and I happened to park next to an identical car except mine has a bike rack, my kid slid open the door of the wrong car and got in and set down next to whatever family was in their car.
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to put my groceries in someone else's car a couple of weeks ago. Same make and model, same color, same first three letters on the license plate, parked three spaces away from my car.

I was able to open the trunk because the owner was sitting in the car. Luckily for me, she was nice about it but I was very confused for a little bit.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stood by another Equinox for about 5 minutes pressing my trunk button. Didn't notice my actual car was waving to me from the next row over.

Not my proudest moment, but we've been in touch with some nicer nursing homes just in case.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This apparently happens from time to time. My aunt and uncle did the same thing, ran to the store and picked up a few items in their Accord, drove home. Went to open their garage door with the Homelink remote and it wouldn't work. Finally dawned on them when they started looking around the inside of the car that they were in the wrong vehicle. Drove back to the store where the cops were already called by the owner. Got it all sorted out in the end.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: This apparently happens from time to time. My aunt and uncle did the same thing, ran to the store and picked up a few items in their Accord, drove home. Went to open their garage door with the Homelink remote and it wouldn't work. Finally dawned on them when they started looking around the inside of the car that they were in the wrong vehicle. Drove back to the store where the cops were already called by the owner. Got it all sorted out in the end.


The remote not working must have been confusing, like they were at the wrong house.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to start parking next to identical cars in the hopes that someone will fill mine up with free groceries.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, the Nissan Quichepie must be the Limey version of the Rogue.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never done exactly this, but I drive an Impreza hatchback (super popular car in my area) in what appears to have been the most popular color for a few model years running. The number of times I tried to get into an identical car in a parking lot is higher than I'd like to admit.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I am going to start parking next to identical cars in the hopes that someone will fill mine up with free groceries.


With a Farker's luck, it'll be all kale and Natty Lite.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I am going to start parking next to identical cars in the hopes that someone will fill mine up with free groceries.


"What's that giggling coming from the drivers seat? Better take 'er into the mechanics."
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. Sitting at a McDonald's drive through when a young girl yoinks the sliding passenger door open and is halfway into the middle seat before she realizes my 2-year old son is looking at her from his car seat (right where she is heading) She looks up and realizes something is very, very wrong since "Mom" is now "Dad" in the driver's seat and a completely different skin color to boot.  She slowly backed out and gently slid the door closed.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the grocery store one day , put everything in the car  . When I got home I found a 12 pack of PBR in the back seat . I didn't buy that . Weird .
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mum goes shopping to Aldi but makes huge mistake

Yeah, could have stopped the headline there.

Or does Aldi not suck ass in the UK?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive a Subaru in Colorado. I am constantly trying to unlock other people's cars before realizing that the pile of shiat in the back seat is totally different from the pile I usually have back there.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mum goes shopping to Aldi but makes huge mistake

Yeah, could have stopped the headline there.

Or does Aldi not suck ass in the UK?


Probably not.

I've never been to one in the UK, and have only been there once in the USA, but I'm sure once is enough to make such an assumption.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Mum goes shopping to Aldi but makes huge mistake

Yeah, could have stopped the headline there.

Or does Aldi not suck ass in the UK?


They're not bad. Much smaller range and choice than the big supermarkets, but what they do have is quite good.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another CSB: may dad and I did this once, with our family's 1995 Corolla. It was the late 90s/early early 00s, and we were walking back to the car after a trip to Home Depot. Dad unlocked the car, we got in and realized it wasn't our car. So we got out, locked it and walked over to our car and that was that.

/what makes it more interesting is that the color of the car (ours and the other) was only offered for the 1995 MY- silver taupe metallic
//and didn't they vary the keys/locks in cars? I'm genuinely asking someone, I don't know.
///I remember the newspaper in the footwell and saying "uhhh dad? This isn't our paper"
 
kp1230
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I drive a Subaru in Colorado. I am constantly trying to unlock other people's cars before realizing that the pile of shiat in the back seat is totally different from the pile I usually have back there.


Subaru Forester driver in Montana here. It happens so frequently we joke about making sure we get into the right Subaru. Even when my car was new, I tried to get into another one that was same model and color with temp plates that was parked a couple of spaces down. I also tried to open the drivers' door of another one, much to the amusement of the man sitting in the driver's seat. We had a good chuckle.

The reverse has happened, too. I walked out to my car one evening only to see another staff person trying to get it into it. Right color, wrong model, but Foresters and Outbacks look similar from the front.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to me once. Well, almost the same thing.

My friend and I were on a road trip, driving through Alabama, when we stopped at a local gas station and convenience store to pick up some food. We grabbed a bunch of food but hadn't bothered to get a basket to carry it in and I couldn't hold a can of tuna I wanted so I put it in my pocket. We went up front, paid for the food (and I got my slurpee topped off) and headed out. Only after driving a couple miles did I realize I hadn't paid for the can of tuna. My friend and I argued a bit over whether I should go back and pay for it or not (it was the least expensive brand of tuna in the store) when suddenly a cop car comes up behind us and turns his lights and siren on. I pulled over, thinking it was going to be something minor, and the cop points his gun at us and yells for us to get out with our hands up! Crazy! So we do that and he takes us to the jail where my friend and I get separated. They question me and I tell them I simply forgot to pay for the tuna and then he asks me when I shot the clerk! "I shot the clerk?" I asked incredulously. He says, "Yes, when did you shoot the clerk?" They think I murdered the clerk! So we get put back together in a cell and I tell my friend we're in here for murder (and accessory to murder) and discuss what to do. My friend tells me we're gonna need a lawyer. I get my phone call and tell my mom about the whole situation and that we're gonna need a lawyer and she tells me we've got a lawyer in the family! Such luck! So we wait a few days and my cousin, the lawyer, arrives and we work out what to do. When the trial came, at first things seemed to go poorly, but once my cousin got to start putting witnesses up on the stand? He blew them away! Still, things were grim. Everyone was saying they saw my friend and I drive away in a big, wheel-screeching rush... which we did NOT do! Finally, my cousin puts his fiancé on the stand. Turns out she's an automotive genius! She was able to prove our car could not make those tire tracks! The sheriff walks in at that point and says a couple of guys were arrested a state over driving a car that looked almost exactly the same as mine! The case was dismissed and we got to go home.

So yeah, mistakes can happen.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My mom has had this issue a thousand times over with her Honda CRV. Trying to beep the wrong car open when hers is one of five identical ones in a row.

I drove a Suburban in That Gold-Beige Color for a while, and boy howdy, THAT was a goddamn nightmare. This was a decade ago but there's nothing like walking into a parking lot and realizing there's four identical cars in the same lot.

Put something visually different on your car is the only advice I have. Even if it's just a license plate holder.

/current honda has a CB radio antenna hookup on the roof that marks it
//and a license plate holder that says "I'm a nuclear thingydoer"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Went to the grocery store one day , put everything in the car  . When I got home I found a 12 pack of PBR in the back seat . I didn't buy that . Weird .


Wow, someone must really hate you.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have the same dark gray Prius as half the people in my county. The only thing that's saved me is the car seat and assorted stuffed animals in the back of my car.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I was a kid at the drive-in I went to the bathroom during the movie and climbed back into the car. The wrong car. It was the same make, model and color of ours. The couple in the front seat just stared at me and I bailed. Our car was a few cars down.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Went to the grocery store one day , put everything in the car  . When I got home I found a 12 pack of PBR in the back seat . I didn't buy that . Weird .


The wife didn't buy that excuse, did she?
 
minorshan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ah, the rare Nerak (colloquially: anti-Karen)! It sports an identical haircut, but can be distinguished from her more dangerous cousin by more loose-fitting relaxed clothes, a genuine smile behind the eyes, and the lack screeching.

/it's like those snakes with similar stripes
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah. Another one.

After a concert we went back to my dad's car - 65 Ford  Fairlane. I opened the door and saw the seats were all duct tape. I stood there for a few seconds puzzled as hell then looked up along the curb. There was an identical car that was my dad's. I didn't try the key in the other car but should have. Then I would know if the key would start both cars. If the other person was less than honest it might be a missing car.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wandered back to my 5 story apartment dorm one hungover morning. I was on the fifth floor, accidentally got off on the fourth, went into what I thought was my living room and flopped on the couch

Mistake wouldn't have happened if they locked their front door...
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: My mom has had this issue a thousand times over with her Honda CRV. Trying to beep the wrong car open when hers is one of five identical ones in a row.

I drove a Suburban in That Gold-Beige Color for a while, and boy howdy, THAT was a goddamn nightmare. This was a decade ago but there's nothing like walking into a parking lot and realizing there's four identical cars in the same lot.

Put something visually different on your car is the only advice I have. Even if it's just a license plate holder.

/current honda has a CB radio antenna hookup on the roof that marks it
//and a license plate holder that says "I'm a nuclear thingydoer"


Heh. At the lab I worked at we had a bunch of fleet cars that were that color. Since they were bought in bulk there were a bunch of them in a lot sometimes. We got one of the wiener antenna thingies from Der Wienerschnitzel for the radio antenna (when they had those). Our car was the only govt car with a weenie hanging off the antenna so it was easy to find.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you drive something generic, perhaps bumper stickers aren't a bad idea.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
she looks like she has some junk in her trunk...
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If you drive something generic, perhaps bumper stickers aren't a bad idea.


I would go with a small window sticker. Less obvious and easier to peel off and not damage the paint on the bumper.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone gets the same three colors: white, black, or silver. You need to distinguish your car with something original like yellow with purple racing stripes, strategically located dents with duct taped tail lights, and an "Ass, gas, or grass Nobody rides free" bumper sticker.
 
