(WAFF Huntsville)   Alabama releases new license plate intended to promote tourism with a beach scene on it. Only problem is it is not an Alabama beach. All Alabama beaches face south, while with the sunrise/sunset, it is clearly an eastern or western facing beach   (waff.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All the beaches south of Mobile on Mobile Bay face east.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Subby's just being an farken Idiot...for being the sake of being a farken idiot.
Also...Dolphin Island off the coast of Mobile bay is one of the most beautiful beach areas (outside of Pensacola) in the US. Unfortunately, it's all Condoed up and needs a good cleansing hurricane.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...I would get one. But I see it's just to promote Tourism.

They should have a portion for coastal area preservation. Such as protecting sea turtle breeding grounds and dunes for growing sea oats that prevent coastal erosion.

My Last AL tag was a Cahaba River society one which a portion went to the CRS.
For the LILLIES.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

well, dauphin Island has bea he's facing south.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

this!

/ I live 25 minutes from it.  it's my go to Beach during the summer
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

this!

/ I live 25 minutes from it.  it's my go to Beach during the summer


The state park outside of Pensacola is great too. It's almost worth renting a RV and parking there.
Tho, we'd just take the Van, and 'food, booze and a sleeping bag' But fark it in mosquito season tho.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have you not seen the sun in winter time?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Current Sunrise (yellow line) and Sunset (red line) directions on the Alabama coast:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I think we're farking up the "If I don't know it , no one knows it and it can't be known" narrative
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

this!

/ I live 25 minutes from it.  it's my go to Beach during the summer

The state park outside of Pensacola is great too. It's almost worth renting a RV and parking there.
Tho, we'd just take the Van, and 'food, booze and a sleeping bag' But fark it in mosquito season tho.


farking Beach mosquitoes bite your head off.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

this!

/ I live 25 minutes from it.  it's my go to Beach during the summer

The state park outside of Pensacola is great too. It's almost worth renting a RV and parking there.
Tho, we'd just take the Van, and 'food, booze and a sleeping bag' But fark it in mosquito season tho.

farking Beach mosquitoes bite your head off.


Between the mosquitoes, hustlers, sand fleas and drunks. I'm going to disney world.

I once had a Navy Pilot in Pensacola tell me Tequila would put hair on my chest.
And yup...it did. His hair...my chest.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Having grown up along the gulf coast, I'm reasonably certain I could find a strip of beach facing east or west without too much effort.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Beaches and shores are not a straight line.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Aha! This was all part of a project for my sociology grad thesis about how people online react to clearly erroneous information. Rather than me being an idiot, I am in fact the puppet master! You have all provided me with more than enough data to prove my thesis!"

-subby, probably
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

But the map shows it as a straight line!

/Next you'll try telling everyone that the ground isn't light green
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, all we're saying is there are plenty of wonderful beaches in Alabama where you can observe a beautiful sunset while being lynched.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prettier the license plate, the uglier the state
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My last one was the environmental plate. It's screwed to the fence currently.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Location: Dallas, TX

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks AlObama.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't matter if it's a real beach.

It's the idea of a beach.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
FarkOf40000Years: The prettier the license plate, the uglier the state


Not always.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's cool.  In SC, the Catawba River is also famous for the spider lilies that grow there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be happy it's not a confederate flag.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To promote tourism they should help people conceal that they're from farking Alabama, not advertize it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to defend Alabama, but anyone with a map can see that there are beaches that if not in whole part of them face West or East.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wait, wait wait.  Are you telling me that if I point the camera to the south east, I can get a picture with beach on the right side of the picture and the sun in the middle?  Stop it with your lies.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alabamian's have nothing to be ashamed of besides being in close proximity to Floridiots.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Alabama, subby. Give them props for not having an incest-themed plate featuring a kid with flippers or something.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those are just, like, FACTS, man!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My grandparents used to live in Mobile.

There's a lot to be ashamed of in that f*cked-up state.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dauphin Island sunset.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Says the guy from farking Alberta.  Alabama with snow.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sizeable portion of Alabama probably doesn't believe in the Sun.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunset at Orange Beach...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Orange Beach, Alabama sunset.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh holy hell.  Lilies are my favorite flower and those are incredible!  Who wouldn't want a shiatload of that?
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe alabama.travel means away from alabama.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alberta's got oil money and rednecks, hence the Texas north moniker. I moved here twenty years ago from the lower mainland of BC, which was all cow farts and illegal weed ops. I'm ok with the slights but at least get them right.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's not the sun.  That's the burning oil platform out in the Gulf.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby you're stupid

Go put on the dunce cap
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The best license plate design goes to the Northwest Territories always and forever because it is shaped like a polar bear in a giant "fark you" to the forces of standardization.


'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jiminy farking Christmas, people!

West End Beach (townofdauphinisland.org)
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

"My ignorance is just as valid as your knowledge"
 
alienated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

My grandparents used to live in Mobile.

There's a lot to be ashamed of in that f*cked-up state.


True. But Muscle Shoal studios and space camp and a few others should not be dismissed out of hand , imho.
Baby / bathwater etcetera
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Clearly the image has been rotated.

;-)
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I suspect going to Alabama for vacations is for incest tourist and bestiality.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a waitress and a manager at some hillwilliam seafood joint in Gulf Shores insist, until I left, that all of their seafood, snow and king crab included, was locally caught.  Down there they are not big on like geography and maps and such.
 
hej
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, FYI since you obviously have the Internet;  Five seconds on Google Maps would have saved you from looking like a complete moron.
 
