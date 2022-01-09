 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   CDC warns travelers away from Aruba   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Cruise ship, new destination, first update of travel advisories, Costa Rica, Covid-19 risk, high level, South America, MSC Cruises  
•       •       •

595 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 3:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jamaica?
Oh I want to take ya
Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Health precaution as basic as the ABCs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The CDC places a destination at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days

Wonder what they think of traveling in the US.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: The CDC places a destination at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days


Wonder what they think of traveling in the US.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Jamaica?
Oh I want to take ya
Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama


I came there, yadda yadda....

/Leaving satisfied.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
♬ Aruba, Jamaica, COVID gonna take you...♬
 
docsigma
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Jamaica?


No, she wanted to go!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why not just get vaccinated and wear YOUR mask?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: ♬ Aruba, Jamaica, COVID gonna take you...♬


Bermuda, Bahama, Omicron's got your momma....
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reba inconsolable...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dewey Cox - Black Sheep (Director's Cut scene)
Youtube IMJvhR6McfI
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image image 515x320]


Bad.

We actually went to Aruba shortly after that when the boycott was on.  The island was actually suffering because of it.


Less people there, it was nice.


We've gone back a few more times, it's a really nice island and has industry other than tourism.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: ♬ Aruba, Jamaica, COVID gonna take you...♬


When that song came out, I was 8 or 9.   I was also living in Indiana, and so I thought the song was about Kokomo, Indiana.  It changes the imagery a bit.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ahh Aluba
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: UncleDirtNap: ♬ Aruba, Jamaica, COVID gonna take you...♬

When that song came out, I was 8 or 9.   I was also living in Indiana, and so I thought the song was about Kokomo, Indiana.  It changes the imagery a bit.


I also thought "perfect our chemistry" involved flasks.
 
saywhonow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's where all the plague rats who attempted a coup are trying to go, right?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.