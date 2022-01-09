 Skip to content
"Cop math" has evolved into "cop medicine"
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most cops are curious and want to know more to protect themselves on the job. They are also expected to be walking encyclopedias of the law to their friends and strangers who ask questions "for a friend."

There's a pressure to have information.  That's exploited like everything else today.  It doesn't help to call home to say "I'm at the hospital.  I have been exposed and not in a good way."
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you are searching a vehicle suspected of carrying fentanyl  shouldn't you put on some gloves and why aren't the wearing masks these days anyway. It is up to the employer to ensure employees have adequate PPE for the job and that they are using it.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: If you are searching a vehicle suspected of carrying fentanyl  shouldn't you put on some gloves and why aren't the wearing masks these days anyway. It is up to the employer to ensure employees have adequate PPE for the job and that they are using it.


If you are searching a vehicle, regardless of what you think you might find shouldn't you wear gloves?

Maybe if they didn't do the taste test on it to see what it was they wouldn't react?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm just naive, but if this stuff is so dangerous that apparently merely looking at it will cause you to OD and die then why would drug dealers even bother with it?

I'm not expecting them to have a whole lot of respect for OSHA or anything, but if the process of cutting your product with fentanyl is going to outright kill the people you've hired to do the work, it seems like that would cause more problems than benefits.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the most dangerous drug there is. My friend Becky said "Fentanyl" three times into a mirror at midnight and the ghost of Tom Petty manifested behind her and beat her to death with a guitar. Don't be like Becky.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should stop rubbing it on their gums as a field test.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug dealers and users can handle the stuff all day every day but if a police officer gets some on their clothes they need an ER visit. Sure.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Most cops are curious and want to know more to protect themselves on the job. They are also expected to be walking encyclopedias of the law to their friends and strangers who ask questions "for a friend."

There's a pressure to have information.  That's exploited like everything else today.  It doesn't help to call home to say "I'm at the hospital.  I have been exposed and not in a good way."


Given that for a cop exposure would generally mean a contagious disease, a dangerous toxin, gross indecency, or public corruption, I'm not sure there is a good way to be exposed
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors might have book learning, but they're not out there putting it all on the line to protect you and the kids from thugs, drugs, and Antifa. If you're asking me to choose who to believe, f*ck doctors, blue lives matter.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Maybe I'm just naive, but if this stuff is so dangerous that apparently merely looking at it will cause you to OD and die then why would drug dealers even bother with it?

I'm not expecting them to have a whole lot of respect for OSHA or anything, but if the process of cutting your product with fentanyl is going to outright kill the people you've hired to do the work, it seems like that would cause more problems than benefits.


It's easier to manufacture and transport fentanyl in quantity than a morphine equivalent amount of heroin
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Maybe I'm just naive, but if this stuff is so dangerous that apparently merely looking at it will cause you to OD and die then why would drug dealers even bother with it?

I'm not expecting them to have a whole lot of respect for OSHA or anything, but if the process of cutting your product with fentanyl is going to outright kill the people you've hired to do the work, it seems like that would cause more problems than benefits.


The more concentrated it is the more doses you can smuggle in a compact space. Theoretically they then cut it down to proper strength.

Sort of like bringing powdered drink mix because you know there is water on site.
Except, you know, sometimes deadly.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Drug dealers and users can handle the stuff all day every day but if a police officer gets some on their clothes they need an ER visit. Sure.


Hence "cop medicine" is like "cop math".

That video on fark a while back where the cop "nearly died" turned out to be a panic attack by a C student after all.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember "excited delirium"? It was pig for "We tied him up with his arms behind him in a stress position and sat on him until he died. But it was the drugs and him not being relaxed that killed him.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
About two weeks ago, I had a post-op patient that was scheduled for a dose of fentanyl. I dropped the container and approximately 1 microgram escaped into the air. I tried to reach the door, but it was too late. It vaporized immediately. Last thing I can remember was telling my tech to save herself. Next thing I know, I'm in an ICU bed with a can of whipped cream in my ass, my tech is pregnant, and the patient could suddenly speak Swahili. Fentanyl - not even once.
 
Alebak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A problem is how the media will take the police at face value for literally everything, especially stuff that's obviously false.

A cop suffers a fentanyl overdose

"Wow what happened??"

"A SINGLE NANOGRAM FLEW INTO HIS MOUTH OF ITS OWN FREE WILL, THIS IS ADVANCED MEXICAN DRUG TECHNOLOGY"

And then the news report: "Mexican ultra-drugs are crossing the boarder and attacking the police :O!"
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So if they are going to the ER because of overdoses, it is not because they were actually participating in recreational consumption of these drugs?  While on the job?  I mean who would drink alcohol or do drugs while working?

They just touched it. yeah that's the ticket.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no meth.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I was told there would be no meth.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jtown: They should stop rubbing it on their gums as a field test.


/clicks open switchblade
//stabs bag of mysterious powder
///licks blade, nods to partner

I'm glad we all graduated from the same TV detective police academy.
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

anuran: Remember "excited delirium"? It was pig for "We tied him up with his arms behind him in a stress position and sat on him until he died. But it was the drugs and him not being relaxed that killed him.


RELAX!!!  RELAX OR I'LL SHOOT YOU!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Russ1642: Drug dealers and users can handle the stuff all day every day but if a police officer gets some on their clothes they need an ER visit. Sure.

Hence "cop medicine" is like "cop math".

That video on fark a while back where the cop "nearly died" turned out to be a panic attack by a C student after all.


I wrote that headline when I still half asleep and then later wondered if it would be a logical comparison. I'm so pleased it was.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I doubt the cops were more than a little loopy from the level of exposure described in TFA. (Think trans-dermal patch level).

But one thing I did notice was most of the reports are from several years ago. Have they gotten better at avoiding this?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cops lie. News at 10.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The cop description of the effects of the bogus fentanyl exposure is absurd.  They make it sound like a dose of PCP, horrifically unpleasant.  I've been given fentanyl in a medical setting and it made me feel very relaxed and happy and cozy and ready for a nice nap.  If they'd given me too much it wouldn't have made me crazy, it just would have shut down my breathing.  The bullshiat that cops get away with is astounding.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least an hour later, Green complained to a colleague he didn't feel well. He had brushed some powder off of his shirt, touching it with his bare skin. The colleague later recounted in police documents that Green "became saturated in sweat and was barely coherent." Green told BuzzFeed News he remembers "panicking, trying to talk," and falling forward, but nothing after that. He was taken to a hospital and treated for an overdose.

Out of curiosity. How did that happen. Did he like try and get a taste on the down low?
 
cepson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You wouldn't believe how many people have their probation revoked just because their girlfriends used cocaine, and when they had sex the cocaine transferred from the girlfriend to the boyfriend, and that's how their UA came up dirty for cocaine, honest, it was his girlfriend's fault.

It's a national tragedy.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: About two weeks ago, I had a post-op patient that was scheduled for a dose of fentanyl. I dropped the container and approximately 1 microgram escaped into the air. I tried to reach the door, but it was too late. It vaporized immediately. Last thing I can remember was telling my tech to save herself. Next thing I know, I'm in an ICU bed with a can of whipped cream in my ass, my tech is pregnant, and the patient could suddenly speak Swahili. Fentanyl - not even once.


You had me at the whipping cream.  *furiously scribbling note*
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It gets late into a shift and a cop might want to do a bump. So they shake down a known coke dealer and whoopsie it was cut with fentanyl.
 
cepson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Out of curiosity. How did that happen. Did he like try and get a taste on the down low?


Fark user imageView Full Size


also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the powder on the jelly doughnut the cop stole from your car causes a fentanyl-delusion panic attack, are you any less guilty of assault on a cop than if you injected a marijuana between their toes?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dr. Andrew Stolbach, an emergency physician and medical toxicologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital, said, "It's not possible to overdose on fentanyl by touching it. If it was absorbed well through the skin, people wouldn't inject it and snort it in order to get high"

The guy may know medicine. He may be right about it being impossible to OD by casually touching fentanyl. But his explanation suggests he doesn't know shiat about doing drugs or addicts. Even if you could absorb fentanyl through the skin well enough to get high, lots of people would still snort and inject it. You can ingest cocaine and opioids. It will get you high. People still snort and inject those. The speed at which you get high and the intensity vary based on the delivery. Some people like to mix up how they take their drugs based on moods, others are too addicted and thus, lack the patience to have their drugs go through the digestive system, or the lungs, and want that shiat straight in the blood. If someone invented a way to get drugs into the brain tissue, while bypassing the circulatory system, and that gave you a quicker, more intense high, some would do that too.
 
petec
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Dr. Andrew Stolbach, an emergency physician and medical toxicologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital, said, "It's not possible to overdose on fentanyl by touching it. If it was absorbed well through the skin, people wouldn't inject it and snort it in order to get high"

The guy may know medicine. He may be right about it being impossible to OD by casually touching fentanyl. But his explanation suggests he doesn't know shiat about doing drugs or addicts. Even if you could absorb fentanyl through the skin well enough to get high, lots of people would still snort and inject it. You can ingest cocaine and opioids. It will get you high. People still snort and inject those. The speed at which you get high and the intensity vary based on the delivery. Some people like to mix up how they take their drugs based on moods, others are too addicted and thus, lack the patience to have their drugs go through the digestive system, or the lungs, and want that shiat straight in the blood. If someone invented a way to get drugs into the brain tissue, while bypassing the circulatory system, and that gave you a quicker, more intense high, some would do that too.


if it takes X amount to get high one way, and X+Y amount another, an addict a with limited supply, will take the way that uses the least amount of that supply

see crack vs powder

if it's a well to do recreational user, they might forgo the more hazardous method for a pill

see gummies vs leaf
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alebak: A problem is how the media will take the police at face value for literally everything, especially stuff that's obviously false.

A cop suffers a fentanyl overdose

"Wow what happened??"

"A SINGLE NANOGRAM FLEW INTO HIS MOUTH OF ITS OWN FREE WILL, THIS IS ADVANCED MEXICAN DRUG TECHNOLOGY"

And then the news report: "Mexican ultra-drugs are crossing the boarder and attacking the police :O!"


Short pop quiz for you:

The purpose of the news media is to:

A)  pass along timely and accurate information to the public
B)  provide eyeballs for ads
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: The cop description of the effects of the bogus fentanyl exposure is absurd.  They make it sound like a dose of PCP, horrifically unpleasant.  I've been given fentanyl in a medical setting and it made me feel very relaxed and happy and cozy and ready for a nice nap.  If they'd given me too much it wouldn't have made me crazy, it just would have shut down my breathing.  The bullshiat that cops get away with is astounding.


Yes, because your medically administered dose can be compared to anything else because you are now an expert.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Green is thrilled with his new gig, saying, "My passion is drugs. Like if I was allowed, I would literally be a cop for free if I could just hunt drugs and drug dealers all day."

Tell me you're a mentally disturbed individual without telling me you're a mentally disturbed individual.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Panic attack from what was probably flour from lunchtime pizza, shooting people in terror because they moved suddenly...how the hell are cops rugged manly-men again? I've met tougher three-year-olds.

/Cops: For when you need a panicky crybaby to wave a gun around, apparently.
//These are the sort of people who should not, ever, work with the public, let alone be armed.
 
