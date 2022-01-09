 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   "Can you send an officer to pick me up, I shot somebody"   (fox13news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Loser can't even do a revenge killing right. Truly a big time loser. How many people should die so that he can avoid taking responsibility for whatever?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the tangled web we weave
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protect and serve. Well, they got the serve part down pretty well." Hey, I just shot someone dead. Can you get me a ride down to the police station?"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how about not shooting anyone.
then you never shoot the wrong person.

and if you absolutely need to use your gun on someone, shoot yourself.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it sounds like he was polite about it.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the guns landlords safe?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Well, it sounds like he was polite about it.


I hate people when they're not polite
Psycho Killer
Qu'est-ce que c'est
Fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-fa-far better
Run, run, run, run, run, run, run away oh, oh, oh
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prose and Cons - SNL
Youtube 6iCbK3ooekU
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no mistaken identity here at all. He didn't even attempt to ID her. It could have been anybody. He was just angry so he shot someone at random.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he CAN prove he shot someone.
There have been Florida cases where witnesses and victims collaborate and deny any self defense shooting ever happened.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he get attempted murder charges for the landlord he meant to kill on top of the charges for the realtor? I'd be okay with that.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite "full of scared, impulsive people who won't hesitate to shoot you" society.

/stirring the pot
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: Does he get attempted murder charges for the landlord he meant to kill on top of the charges for the realtor? I'd be okay with that.


Was the landlord actually theatened?  No?  Then no.

More detail (and he pled not guilty, good luck).  https://www.google.com/amp/s/​coralspri​ngstalk.com/raymond-reese-pleads-not-g​uilty-murder-37035/amp
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to hear the 911 call. If he said "I was afraid" ,he could still walk.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My area is barely above minimum wage and rents have gone from $450 a month to $1000 a month.
This is only the beginning.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The wages of Dave Ramsey is death.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aw well, what can you do: an armed society is a polite society.
 
austerity101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not saying he should have tried to kill his landlord, but I understand.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: My area is barely above minimum wage and rents have gone from $450 a month to $1000 a month.
This is only the beginning.


People somehow live in California their whole life paying high prices for everything.  Quite frankly it bothers me to see out of state plates on a Tahoe or Yukon.  Like, hey asshole.  I can't afford one of those and you are clogging up my f*cking roads. I would have six Tahoes if my mortgage wasn't 6k.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How is this not premeditated murder?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: There's no mistaken identity here at all. He didn't even attempt to ID her. It could have been anybody. He was just angry so he shot someone at random.


There was a mistaken identity. He thought he was shooting his landlord.

He also didn't shoot someone at random. He shot the woman who was waiting at the home because his landlord was a woman, and he thought this woman was his former landlord. If a random woman happened to walk by, he wouldn't have shot the woman.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure he was fearing for his life and had no choice.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Loser can't even do a revenge killing right. Truly a big time loser. How many people should die so that he can avoid taking responsibility for whatever?


Well technically he's taking some sort of responsibility turning himself in.

/ still not right what he did
// worst case scenario for mistaken identity
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jimjays: Does he get attempted murder charges for the landlord he meant to kill on top of the charges for the realtor? I'd be okay with that.


I would guess that under the concept of transferred intent, that the transfer means the charge is moved along with the intent, not copied, so there would be no charge involving the intended victim. I am not a lawyer. This may vary from country to country.
 
