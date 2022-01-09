 Skip to content
(CNN)   34 ice fishermen stranded on floating ice chunk. Sloth inconsolable   (cnn.com) divider line
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love this Primus song.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rescuers: "HEY YOU GUYS!!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're probably fine. Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance spent 2 years on the ice.

/ yes yes...they had sled dogs to eat
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they catch any ice?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anything goes on the floating Green Bay island.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hope they haven't pissed off any killer whales.
Orca (1977) - Official Trailer (HD)
Youtube gd8-MfC6LrQ
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: Hope they haven't pissed off any killer whales.
[YouTube video: Orca (1977) - Official Trailer (HD)]


The only reason why Orcas don't hunt and eat humans is: we aren't worth the calorie expenditure.
 
jman144
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It would be pretty cool if all of Green Bay's home games were played on a floating chunk of ice.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
34 brave souls attempted to escape Green Bay but were forced to return.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Did they catch any ice?


S05E04 - The Ice Expedition
Youtube SAsgN_LPWBc
 
Outlaw X29
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That'll teach them not to be watching the Packers 2nd stringers playing in Detroit
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: They're probably fine. Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance spent 2 years on the ice.

/ yes yes...they had sled dogs to eat


One ice floe they were trapped on split in half in the middle of the night. Shackleton himself helped pull a guy who fell into the gap in his sleeping bag.
 
freidog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day.
Set a man adrift on a chunk of ice with a fishing pole, he'll eat for the rest of his life.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Those dudes who had to abandon the Endurance had some serious guts. Especially Shackleton. If you haven't read that historical account you should, it's pretty mind-blowing what they went through, and every guy came back alive.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: imaconnect4guy: Hope they haven't pissed off any killer whales.
[YouTube video: Orca (1977) - Official Trailer (HD)]

The only reason why Orcas don't hunt and eat humans is: we aren't worth the calorie expenditure.


Well that and the fact most of us are on land.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Huh. I guess I didn't realize that ice airboats were a thing. Seems like they'd be a nightmare to control.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
