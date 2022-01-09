 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   Student brings large umbrella to school. Another student sees it. Guess what happens next   (ksby.com) divider line
64
    More: Facepalm, Constable, High school, School officials, Firearm, Surveillance, police department, Paso Robles High School, KSBY News  
•       •       •

2254 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2022 at 1:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Airport security personnel also seem to have an unwarranted fear of umbrellas.

/They actually took mine away at BNE.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They both stay dry?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Photographer's being cheeky :

ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wouldn't two students make it a pairasol?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Umbrellas can be pointy thus dangerous....
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't be too careful, especially if the student was rather short and portly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A school bumbershooting?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The first student was under cover.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police department encourages anyone that sees anything suspicious to report it.

Except umbrellas, Karen.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.


NO
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco - Puttin' On The Ritz (ZDF Silvester-Tanzparty, 31.12.1983)
Youtube 4OUnedMCCW0
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Wouldn't two students make it a pairasol?

snort, groan
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Biscuit Tin: A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.

NO


Too people that are terrified about getting shot the fark up 'cause that appears to happen on a regular basis?  Yes.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda obvious the only school that would allow umbrellas would be the Umbrella Academy

:P
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's California, they're not used to seeing umbrellas.

"WHAT THE HELL IS THAT THING????"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You got an umbrella?"
"It's an expensive weapon."
"That's all right. I got money."
"It's a real monster. It'll stop a car at a hundred yards."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom school would solve this.  Have the kids stay home and be safe.  From each other and the virus.  We need to decentralize the terrorist desired soft targets like schools.  If we don't gather the children together, the terrorists can't target them all at once.  And kids wouldn't need umbrellas at school because they would stay the fark home and jack into the metaverse to learn.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Biscuit Tin: A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.

NO


A very LONG distance?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has he been ar-rained?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cable news has made America afraid of its own shadow. And alternately, school shootings have students on edge. It's a lose-lose situation.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They... open the umbrella indoors causing so much bad luck that the school has to close?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Umbrella man wanted for questioning.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Biscuit Tin: A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.

NO


Obviously it can. Just read the story to see that it is possible.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Zoom school would solve this.  Have the kids stay home and be safe.  From each other and the virus.  We need to decentralize the terrorist desired soft targets like schools.  If we don't gather the children together, the terrorists can't target them all at once.  And kids wouldn't need umbrellas at school because they would stay the fark home and jack into the metaverse to learn.


THIS

Also, if you make it a crime to own umbrellas, then only criminals will own umbrellas.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen Steed do some things with an umbrella.
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reporting student didn't like the the umbrella student.
* Umbrella had a Bluetooth-WIFI lens apparatus.
* Receiver is in a wallet-billfold thingy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just hoping to share it at the bus stop with the cute girl from 3rd Period Algebra
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A kid got killed by a cop who was in fear for his life?
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Can't be too careful, especially if the student was rather short and portly


[Fark user image 600x420]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The police department encourages anyone that sees anything suspicious to report it. "

I saw Julie talking to Robert but she's going steady with Peter!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
images.thestar.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm dumbfounded that somebody's would be so jumbled to take umbrage at an umbrella. Ok, now back to my gumbo.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Locals:
Heh, Paso.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.


If you are blind.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's Eggsy??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Epic Movie Scenes - Kingsman The Secret Sevice: Manners Maketh Man scene
Youtube T5eVXKFJfoA


Never underestimate a good umbrella.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.


Maybe a decade ago we had a school under lock down because someone's camera tripod was sticking out of their backpack.  At a college with a photography course.

Canada averages one school shooting every five years.  The US in 2011 had 40% more school shootings than Canada's had from 1975 to the present day.

You know why we worry about school shootings here?  We watch American news.  I wish Americans would start watching Canadian news and maybe notice that schools being shot up is NOT normal.  I wish Canadians would stop watching American news and acting like it is normal here.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Biscuit Tin: A closed black golf umbrella could look like a rifle from a distance.

Maybe a decade ago we had a school under lock down because someone's camera tripod was sticking out of their backpack.  At a college with a photography course.

Canada averages one school shooting every five years.  The US in 2011 had 40% more school shootings than Canada's had from 1975 to the present day.

You know why we worry about school shootings here?  We watch American news.  I wish Americans would start watching Canadian news and maybe notice that schools being shot up is NOT normal.  I wish Canadians would stop watching American news and acting like it is normal here.


If I watch Canadian news I am gonna end up wearing snow boots in August, fark that noise
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: [media1.giphy.com image 320x240]


A friend of mine bought a cane like that, he doesn't really need a cane...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with people?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An amateur performance of 'Mary Poppins'?
*shudders at the imagined horror*
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everything is an AK if you're stupid enough.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jmr61: WTF is wrong with people?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I wish Americans would start watching Canadian news and maybe notice that schools being shot up is NOT normal.


Well, the rest of the world is a bunch of socialist pussies.

The Second Amendment protects our freedoms. An armed populace is what prevents a Democrat President from pathetically trying to hold on to power after being voted out, by declaring the election fraudulent and trying to prevent certification of the results.

This is why America is the only country that has never been ruled by a king or dictator, except for Obama and FDR. The Tree of Liberty must be periodically refreshed with the blood of schoolchildren. I believe President Ben Franklin wrote that.

Study it out.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Unsung_Hero: I wish Americans would start watching Canadian news and maybe notice that schools being shot up is NOT normal.

Well, the rest of the world is a bunch of socialist pussies.

The Second Amendment protects our freedoms. An armed populace is what prevents a Democrat President from pathetically trying to hold on to power after being voted out, by declaring the election fraudulent and trying to prevent certification of the results.

This is why America is the only country that has never been ruled by a king or dictator, except for Obama and FDR. The Tree of Liberty must be periodically refreshed with the blood of schoolchildren. I believe President Ben Franklin wrote that.

Study it out.


The margin by which your post can be determined to be satire is sadly razor-thin.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.