(NYPost)   Pennyunwise
19
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I see they are now using the "clever prank" articles to disguise ads for Google.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When was it taken, cause it looks like it came from Spirit
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he insane and part of a posse?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I mooned a Google maps car and the driver pulled over to tell me that, while he thought it was funny, I would ultimately be edited out. He then proceeded to tell me that he frequently sees people moon the car and often times women will flash their boobs at him. He laughed. Then I heard an angry woman's voice coming from his car saying "WHAT DID YOU JUST SAY???" Apparently he was on a speaker-phone call with his wife who was none to pleased to hear about that.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People love to troll Google maps cars. This is a repeat from over a decade ago.
 
Burchill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't it all just painted on the door?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd like to know a Google driver, who could then tip me off as to where he'd be tomorrow.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I f*cking hate clowns.  No problem with snakes and spiders.  But clowns.......that's a hard nope
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Terrifying Halloween Decoration Hastily Taped to Window; Residents Concerned about adequate wrinkle control.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Burchill: Isn't it all just painted on the door?


I'm thinking it is just a door decoration for Halloween.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baka-san: When was it taken, cause it looks like it came from Spirit


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: CSB: I mooned a Google maps car and the driver pulled over to tell me that, while he thought it was funny, I would ultimately be edited out. He then proceeded to tell me that he frequently sees people moon the car and often times women will flash their boobs at him. He laughed. Then I heard an angry woman's voice coming from his car saying "WHAT DID YOU JUST SAY???" Apparently he was on a speaker-phone call with his wife who was none to pleased to hear about that.


Lulz.

Too bad a guy with a great sense of humor is married to a harpy.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It turns out that the scene was just a sick prank pulled by workers when they saw the camera car approaching.

Awesome prank.  Lighten up New Dork Post.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a trope for that because of course there is.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: It turns out that the scene was just a sick prank pulled by workers when they saw the camera car approaching.

Awesome prank.  Lighten up New Dork Post.


Seconded.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Burchill: Isn't it all just painted on the door?


This.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Burchill: Isn't it all just painted on the door?

I'm thinking it is just a door decoration for Halloween.


That.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: There's a trope for that because of course there is.


There's a trope for everything.  Just like there's a Bo Burnham gif.
 
